Now that COVID begins to grow smaller in our rearview mirror, the Central Vermont Chamber is pleased to return to our in-person events and gatherings. Here is a sampling of what we have coming up:
First is our “not quite St. Patrick’s Day” breakfast (happening today) honoring Gary Hass of the World. An annual tradition typically held in March every year, we meet to honor and lightly roast a fixture of our Central Vermont community, someone who has worked to make our community a better place to live, work and play.
We would like to thank our event sponsors Community National Bank, Delair’s Carpet & Flooring, Frankenburg Agency, Casella Waste, Midstate Dodge, Nelson Ace Hardware, Vt. Flannel Co., Bolduc Metal Recycling, Dunkin, Earle & Freeman, PLC, Green Mountain Harvest, Mattress Land, Mutuo Inc., Noyle Johnson Insurance, Sambels, Sears and The Wayside Restaurant.
In September, we will be holding our annual Calcutta. There will be a total of nine cash prizes, with a grand prize of $5,000. The event will be held Sept. 18, tickets are available for $125 each and will be available for purchase soon on our website.
Last and certainly not least, we will hold our annual ATHENA leadership awards in person again this year after a brief hiatus due to covid. We will hold this event in November of this year.
The ATHENA Leadership Award was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment — qualities embodied in the ATHENA Leadership Model. The award is unique in scope — local, national, and international—and the ATHENA mission upon which it is based. The ATHENA Leadership Award is presented to a woman —or man— who is honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.
Since the program’s inception in 1982, more than 7,000 exemplary leaders in more than 500 communities have received the prestigious ATHENA Award in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, China, Greece, India, Russia, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. By honoring exceptional leaders, the ATHENA Leadership Award Program seeks to inspire others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives. The ATHENA Leadership Award is presented annually by chambers of commerce, women’s organizations and universities. We are currently seeking nominees for this prestigious international award.
Visit our website at centralvt.com online for complete criteria, to purchase a ticket to attend, details of the event or to find the nomination information.
Kevin Eschelbach is president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
