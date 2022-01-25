Recently, the Central Vermont Chamber held its annual meeting. In the new normal of COVID, this masked, hand-sanitized, socially distanced event had approximately 30 local businesses represented as we elected our 2022 board of directors officers and discussed what’s next in the world of business in central Vermont.
We started the evening off with a panel discussion about the future of business. Our panel, consisting of Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle and Central Vermont Chamber Public Policy Committee Chair Matt Musgrave. The panel discussed topics such as the need for housing, the need to repair our aging infrastructure, broadband access as well as workforce development.
We would like to take the chance to thank our outgoing board members, Joe Choquette III (Mark 3 public affairs), Leslie Sanborn (R&L Archery), Denise Russo (Yankee Farm Credit) and Ed Larson for their time, expertise and dedication that took our Chamber through the ever-changing COVID landscape these past two years.
We would especially like to thank Kim Bolduc (Bolduc Metal Recycling) for leading our board as she transitions to a new role on our board that is hopefully less hectic.
We could not hold these events without the support of our sponsors. We would like to thank Northfield Savings Bank and Casella for their ongoing support. We would also like to thank Community National Bank, UVM Health Network (CVMC), Bolduc Metal Recycling, Green Mountain Power, Kingsbury Companies, Leahy Press, Leslie Drown Real Estate, Norwich University, Noyle Johnson Insurance, Passumpsic Bank and Union Bank for supporting this event.
Our last order of business for the evening was to vote in our incoming board members. Matt Musgrave (Associated General Contractors of Vermont) and Deena Smead (Leahy Press) were elected to second terms, and we welcome Gary Karnedy (Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer), Stephanie Frost (Kinney Drugs), Tony Matz (Northfield Savings Bank), and Elena Biledeau (Community College of Vermont) to our board of directors for 2022.
Next on our horizon is our annual St. Patrick’s Day Roast, where we gather for breakfast and lightly roast a deserving central Vermonter. We will announce this year’s victim soon.
Please visit our website at centralvt.com for more information about this event or any other events.
Kevin Eschelbach is the CEO of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.