Chamber of Commerce
Buy Now

Last week, the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting. This event was a departure from our previous format and was held at the Barre Opera House and featured not only delicious food and beverages provided by Gusto’s in Barre, but also featured a performance from singer/impressionist/comedian Joey Voices.

This event would not have been possible without the generous support of our event sponsors, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Vermont, Casella Waste Management, Fidium Fiber, Northfield Savings bank and Vermont Mutual Insurance! We also received generous support from Community National Bank, Community Bank NA, Green Mountain Harvest, Frankenburg Agency, Isham Berwick Agency, Kingsbury Companies, M&T Bank, Norwich University, Passumpsic Bank, Union Bank and Vermont Biz. We couldn’t do it without you.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.