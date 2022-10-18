Here at the Chamber, we’re proud to host several events throughout the year. Our last two major events for the year are coming up in the next couple of weeks.

The first one is our first Pet Costume Contest. Just in time for Halloween, this all-ages event is being graciously hosted by the Berlin Mall and sponsored by the newly opened Pet Wants of Central Vermont. All are invited to bring their pets in costume with donations accepted at the event to benefit the Central Vermont Humane Society. Your furry or scaly friend may win one of our coveted prize gift cards, as decided by our followers on social media. For more information or to register, find us on Facebook, or send a picture of your costumed companion to kevin@centralvt.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.