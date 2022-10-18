Here at the Chamber, we’re proud to host several events throughout the year. Our last two major events for the year are coming up in the next couple of weeks.
The first one is our first Pet Costume Contest. Just in time for Halloween, this all-ages event is being graciously hosted by the Berlin Mall and sponsored by the newly opened Pet Wants of Central Vermont. All are invited to bring their pets in costume with donations accepted at the event to benefit the Central Vermont Humane Society. Your furry or scaly friend may win one of our coveted prize gift cards, as decided by our followers on social media. For more information or to register, find us on Facebook, or send a picture of your costumed companion to kevin@centralvt.com.
The first Saturday in November we’ll be hosting our third annual ATHENA Leadership Awards dinner. The ATHENA Leadership Award was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom, and enlightenment — qualities embodied in the ATHENA Leadership Model. The award is unique in both scope — local, national, and international — and the ATHENA mission upon which it is based. The ATHENA Leadership Award is presented to a woman — or man — who is honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. Since the program’s inception in 1982, more than 7,000 exemplary leaders in over 500 communities have received the prestigious ATHENA Award in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, China, Greece, India, Russia, Unite Arab Emirates and United Kingdom. By honoring exceptional leaders, the ATHENA Leadership Award Program seeks to inspire others to achieve excellence in their professional and personal lives. Thank you to our sponsors Buchanan Virtual Office, Casella, National Life Group-Women Inclusion Network, Union Mutual, Cabot Hosiery Mills/Darn Tough Socks, Community National Bank, The Leahy Press, Northfield Savings Bank, Passumpsic Bank, People’s United A Division of M&T Bank Vermont Biz, VT Mutual Insurance, VT Works for Women for their generous support.
We have a fine slate of finalists from all over Vermont this year and this year’s recipient will be announced at our gala event on Nov. 5. Finalists for these awards for 2022 are:
— Betsy Bishop, president, Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
— Caroline Earle, attorney, Earle & Freeman PLC.
— Dr. Elizabeth Gurian, professor, Norwich University.
— Alexis Dexter, Owner, Forget Me Not Flowers/Kitty Corner Café.
— Holly Fosher, Career Readiness coordinator, University of Vermont.
— Corrina Thurston, owner, CAT Studios.
More information or registration to purchase a ticket to attend can also be found on our website.
We’re also told that Elfis will be making another appearance in Central Vermont this holiday season, spreading his particular brand of cheer on social media. More details to come.
If you belong to a community organization, we’re happy to share your event on our social media platforms. Chamber members are welcome to add their events to our website calendar. Contact us for details for either of these programs. Our website can be found at centralvt.com online.
Kevin Eschelbach is the president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
Log In
