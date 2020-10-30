At the time this article was being written, half of Vermont has already cast their ballots and decided between the slate of candidates running for national, state and local office. I mailed my ballot in last week along with thousands of my fellow Vermonters. Whose circles my pen filled in is not the subject of this article.
Vermonters know we live in a special place. We have avoided the worst effects of COVID-19. Aside from occasional Nor’easters, we avoid the nastiest forms of weather. Even our trees ooze sap that makes delicious treats.
Overall, we have also managed to avoid the very nasty effects of political demagoguery designed to whip us into a fury and make us angry at our neighbors. By no means am I suggesting that we all agree completely, all of the time. But having driven around Central Vermont this season, I witnessed groups of supporters from one political party rallying at various intersections, followed the next week by supporters of the other. As they displayed their signs and waved at passing cars, sometimes drivers would honk support and sometimes not. Even if sometimes protests and counter protests have gotten tense, we have had no incidents of mass violence that were observed in other parts of the country.
That is the point of this column. The morning after the election, when half the country is jubilant in their victory and half is unhappy in their election loss, we will continue our proud Vermont tradition of civility. We need to remember that our neighbors are still our neighbors even during and following an election.
Recently political signs of both parties and candidates have been stolen, torn down or defaced. This sort of activity achieves nothing. You have not stopped the campaign or changed anyone’s mind. They are still going to support the candidate whose name was on the stolen sign. All you have done is committed a crime against the property of your neighbor. In the years that come they will likely forget this election as new things appear on the political horizon.
New challenges arise, requiring new solutions and fresh action. What they will never forget is the morning they walked out to their car to go to work and discovered that someone came through in the dead of night and decided to try to silence them. Someone came through and decided they did not have the right to display their support for a candidate or an idea on their own property.
I hope, and believe, for all of our sake, that this sort of activity does not become the norm so we can all continue to enjoy this special place we call home.
Kevin Eschelbach is president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
