CVCOC

We’re already looking ahead to 2023 here at the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, and we’re pleased and proud to present several events coming up in the new year.  

In March, we’ll be hosting our annual St. Paddy’s Day roast. Every year we gather to recognize and lightly roast a Central Vermonter who is nominated by his or her peers for their contributions to our area. In 2023, we’re happy to announce our honoree will be Mark Tatro of Taro’s Appliance in Barre. We will hold this event in March at the Elks Club in Barre and registration will open soon on our website. 

