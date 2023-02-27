Photo: Chamber column

As with most everyone, the Chamber was not immune from having to change the way we do things in order to carry on during the past few COVID years.

From new offerings and member benefits to more flexible and reasonable dues structures, we have made a lot of changes to help see our members through. With this in mind, we’re pleased and proud to offer several new options as well as a calendar packed with events. With the easing of mask mandates and other COVID restrictions, we imagine everyone is as anxious as we are to return to actually seeing our community members in person.

