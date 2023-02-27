As with most everyone, the Chamber was not immune from having to change the way we do things in order to carry on during the past few COVID years.
From new offerings and member benefits to more flexible and reasonable dues structures, we have made a lot of changes to help see our members through. With this in mind, we’re pleased and proud to offer several new options as well as a calendar packed with events. With the easing of mask mandates and other COVID restrictions, we imagine everyone is as anxious as we are to return to actually seeing our community members in person.
Firstly, our conference center is open for business. We took the opportunity a closure afforded us to repair the heating systems and replace the A/V technology to offer a modern meeting space that can accommodate up to 40 people for your group function.
Next, if you’ve been working from home and are growing weary of the view from the kitchen table, we now offer a shared workspace. Free parking, free Wi-Fi, minutes from downtown Montpelier or Barre and one stoplight from the interstate. Our space is perfect for meeting with clients, small team operations and also offers private workspace for a $65 per month subscription fee.
For the business community, we have a full slate of monthly mixers scheduled through the end of the year. These mixers, hosted by a local Chamber member offer perfect opportunities to come network and meet with potential clients or seek the things you need for your business in a very casual, relaxed atmosphere. Each mixer also boasts a 50/50 raffle to support a local nonprofit.
For the community at large, we have several events coming up. Our Roaring ’20s Casino Night is this coming April. Come see vintage cars, have a great meal and play for prizes. May is our 30th annual Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament. Get a team together and play in Central Vermont’s first golf tournament of the year. For our outdoor enthusiasts, in June we’ll be holding our second annual Kayak raffle. A $20 ticket gets you a chance to win a 12-foot Old Town Dirigo kayak valued at $1,000. Only 200 tickets will be sold. As if this weren’t all enough, in September we’re hosting our annual Calcutta — 150 tickets for sale at $100 each with a grand prize of $5,000. In October, we’re planning our third annual pet costume contest. This online event allows your pet pals to strut their stuff to win gift cards to local pet supply stores.
In November, we’ll hold our fifth annual Athena Leadership Awards. The jewel in our Chamber crown, The Athena Leadership Award was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment — qualities embodied in the leadership model. The award is unique in both scope — local, national and international — and the Athena mission upon which it is based. The Athena Leadership Award is presented to a woman who is honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.
Kevin Eschelbach is the president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
