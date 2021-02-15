WILLIAMSTOWN – Barring some unforeseen development the next superintendent of the Central Vermont Supervisory Union will be named following a pair of virtual interviews tonight.
Barely two months after Superintendent Susette Bollard announced she will be stepping down at the end of the school year, the board of the four-town, two-district supervisory union is poised to select her successor, according to Chairman Mike Bailey.
Bailey, of Northfield, is one of that town’s representatives to the Paine Mountain School Board, and one of the Paine Mountain board’s three delegates to the six-member board that will interview both finalists in a consultant-led search that is ahead of schedule.
“Our target was to have it (the search) done by Town Meeting (Day),” Bailey said Monday. “We’re … ahead of that.”
Two weeks ahead, assuming the board selects one of the two finalists, as Bailey said he expects it will, following back-to-back interviews Tuesday night.
Bailey offered little insight on the two finalists, though he did confirm at least one is a Vermonter.
Bailey said both emerged from a field of “roughly a dozen” candidates and were among four semi-finalists interviewed by members of a diverse committee tasked with making a recommendation to the board.
After the last of the initial round of interviews were completed last Thursday, the committee, which included a mix of board members, staff, parents, and high school students from both districts and all four communities, ranked the semi-finalist and recommended its top two choices to the supervisory union board.
Chaired by Bailey, the supervisory union board includes two fellow members of the Paine Mountain board – Horace Duke and Jessica Van Deren, both of Williamstown – and three members of the Echo Valley School Board – Jessica Foster, Jennifer Trombly and Lee Gardner. Foster represents Orange on the Echo Valley board and Trombly and Gardner are both from Washington.
Foster and Trombly are both stepping down from their respective school board seats on Town Meeting Day. Helping to choose Bollard’s replacement will be among their last official acts.
Bailey, who served on the committee and has already interviewed both finalists once, said he expected the board would make a decision following a second round of virtual “closed-door” interviews tonight.
With the help of consultant Mark Andrews the committee swiftly vetted the candidates who applied by the Jan. 28 deadline, arranged interviews with four semi-finalists, and collectively agreed to forward two to the board for its consideration.
Tonight’s special board meeting has been warned exclusively for that purpose.
Bailey said the first of two interviews is scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m. and board members will take a brief “processing break” before starting the second interview.
Locking down Bollard’s successor in mid-February would answer an important question at a time when several other Vermont school districts and supervisory unions are searching for new superintendents. Filling the position would enable the board to shift its focus to the looming administrative transition – its first since the new supervisory union and both of its member district’s were launched in the wake of a series of voter-approved mergers in 2017.
Voters in Northfield and Williamstown approved the creation of what is now known as the Paine Mountain School District, while their counterparts in Orange and Washington approved the creation of the Echo Valley Community School District.
Paine Mountain – a pre-K-12 school district that includes high schools in Northfield and Williamstown – was launched on July 1, 2018, as was Echo Valley, which serves pre-K-8 students in Orange and Washington, while retaining high school choice.
Both districts belong to the Central Vermont Supervisory Union.
In the run-up to its launch, Bollard, then the veteran superintendent of the former Orange North Supervisory Union, was hired to serve as superintendent. Bollard’s familiarity with three of the new union’s four towns – Williamstown, Washington and Orange – and her active participation in the merger study process were viewed as assets and the supervisory union board agreed to hire her without launching a formal search.
Bollard’s announcement in December triggered the search that is on the verge of concluding even as the board has reached a service sharing arrangement with a neighboring supervisory union.
Under the terms of the recently approved “memorandum of understanding,” the Central Vermont Supervisory Union and the White River Valley Supervisory Union have agreed to share resources during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Essentially, the Central Vermont Supervisory Union has agreed to provide financial oversight through its business office to the White River Valley Supervisory Union in exchange for administrative assistance from White River Valley’s technology department.
The one-year agreement caps assistance provided at 25 hours a month, contemplates a quarterly review and allows either party to terminate the arrangement with 90 days notice.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
