MONTPELIER — It wasn’t “water, water everywhere” in central Vermont on Monday morning, but getting from here to there got trickier as the rain continued to fall in a region thus far spared the worst of the damage caused by a series of storms that prompted Gov. Phil Scott to declare a state of emergency on Sunday.
That was the good news.
The Republican governor supplied the potential bad news during a Monday morning news briefing.
“It’s still raining,” Scott said.
That fact wasn’t lost on officials in central Vermont communities – some hit harder than others by the rain that had already fallen and all keenly aware of the forecast calling for more.
By 5 p.m., streets in Barre and Montpelier were being shut down. Widespread flooding was being reported.
And it was still raining just as hard as it had been.
“The worst is yet to come,” Montpelier Public Works Director Kurt Motyka predicted. “The rain isn’t expected to stop so we’re bracing for that.”
While swift water rescue crews were ferrying folks from their homes in southern Vermont towns like Londonderry and Weston, Motyka said there wasn’t much to report in Montpelier. The basement of a home on Lower State Street flooded, a couple of driveways “washed out,” and there was standing water that briefly closed a portion of Elm Street.
Motyka said the city’s roads were all open, while noting that could change depending on when, where, and how much rain falls in the next few days.
Motyka’s concerns were well-founded and his “worst is yet to come” prediction came moments before the National Weather Service predicted there would be “major flooding” in downtown Montpelier on Monday night.
“The Winooski River is expected to crest to a height of 19.8 feet by midnight (Monday night) and remain high for several hours,” the report indicated, adding: “Flooding is expected to be similar to or worse than the flooding Vermont experienced during the storm on May 11, 2011, and Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011.”
The governor drew parallels to Tropical Storm Irene during his 11 a.m. press briefing while noting one key difference.
“Irene lasted 24 hours,” he said, and runoff has swollen rivers and stream, clogged culverts and catch basins, and swamped some streets and parking lots.
In Montpelier, the most significant flooding was expected to occur on State Street near the intersection of Bailey Avenue and the corridors of routes 2 and 302 were expected to take on water.
Residents in low-lying areas along the Winooski River and its North Branch were advised to consider moving their vehicles and any important possessions to higher ground but reminded not to drive through standing water to do so.
Scott offered a similar admonition while outlining the “all- hands-on-deck” response to an unfolding emergency.
“If you can’t physically see the pavement, don’t drive or walk across it,” he said.
Evidence for the ominous forecast for Montpelier could be found upstream in Barre where City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said his staff were carefully monitoring the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River and noted the water level rose 2 feet in a few short hours.
Shortly after 5 p.m., North Main Street was under water and at a standstill — reminiscent of the May 28, 2011, flood that took out The Times Argus presses and newsroom in the same stretch of road.
Like Motyka, Storellicastro was familiar with the forecast and asked the state to activate the Barre Municipal Auditorium as an emergency shelter in a city that due to an unrelated water main break was under a city-wide boil water notice.
Storellicastro said some Northfield residents were already waiting to use the shelter before the Red Cross was scheduled to open it early Monday afternoon and he encouraged residents in low-lying, flood prone areas to take advantage of the shelter, which is located atop Auditorium Hill.
Even as downtown merchants were being advised by the fire department to move valuable items in their basements and crews were regularly checking culverts, catch basins and other “pinch points,” Storellicastro noted there was some ponding in lots along the river and likely more to come.
“Right now, it’s not a lot of water, but it’s pooling in places and we’re waiting to see what the river does,” he said.
So is Moretown Fire Chief Stefan Pratt, who sent firefighters to homes along Route 100B to tell village residents to prepare for the possibility of an evacuation and how to get to higher ground if he orders one.
“This is out of an abundance of caution,” he said, adding: “It doesn’t hurt to be prepared.”
Pratt said that means packing a bag with prescriptions, a change of clothing, personal items, food for pets if you have them.”
“The idea is for people to be ready just in case,” he said explaining residents have been advised to drive up Moretown Mountain Road to a staging area on Moretown Common Road if the call comes.
The list of state routes in central Vermont that were closed due to flooding on Monday from two — Route 2 in Middlesex near Sunny Brook Road in Roxbury and a short section of Route 12A in Roxbury — to six in less than an hour on Monday. That list included the entire length of Route 12A between Northfield and Granville. Later in the day Route 12A was reopened, but a second Route 2 site in Middlesex — near Barnett Hill Road — was added.
One section of Route 12, near Ledge Road in Worcester, was closed due to flooding from the North Branch and another was closed in Bethel. Two sections of Route 14 — one in Bethel and the other in Williamstown — were also closed.
For all intents and purposes, as of Monday afternoon, there was no easy way into or out of Worcester.
Williamstown Town Manager Jackie Higgins opened an emergency at Williamstown Middle High School and closed a section of Boyce Road that was damaged when a culvert “blew out” during a Friday rainstorm. Higgins said that storm damaged other roads, including Getz Road and Chelsea Road, where the road crew was dealing with the undermined roadway, while she was “watching the weather” and hoping for the rain to stop.
“The ditches are full, the culverts are full, there’s more water than (they) can take,” she said, acknowledging more was likely on the way.
In Berlin, Assistant Town Clerk Chelsea Magwire said four roads — including three that flank the Winooski River — were closed and another four were considered “impassable” Monday morning.
The closed roads included Three Mile Bridge Road, Junction Road and Jones Brook Road as well as Bartlett Road. The roads that were reportedly impassable were Chase Road, Lord Road, Brookfield Road and Irish Hill Road. By mid-afternoon all those roads had been closed due to varying levels of flood damage, and Muzzy Road and Browns Mill Road had been added to the list and water had started to flow over the top of Crosstown Road near Highland Avenue. The list was growing as the day wore on.
Worcester closed some roads heading into the weekend based on damage that was caused during Friday evening’s storm. West Hill Road was indefinitely closed to through traffic, and Downs Road was closed to all traffic until further notice, the town’s website indicated.
It was a waiting game in communities like Barre Town and East Montpelier.
East Montpelier Town Administrator said, as of mid-morning Monday, there was some standing water on Haggett Road, but nothing else of significance to report. She did have to send home an employee who lives on one of the closed roads in Berlin.
Jenkins said the timely replacement of a couple of culverts in two problem areas, seemed to be paying off and she hadn’t yet had to close any roads.
“Time will tell if things hold up,” she said.
The story was similar in Barre Town, where Town Manager Chris Violette, but for some eroded road shoulders, there wasn’t much to report Monday morning.
“That could change,” said Violette, who was monitoring trouble spots in South Barre and Graniteville and hoping rain would fall elsewhere.
“I don’t know if that’s realistic, but it sure would be nice,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Calais, the select board postponed Monday night’s scheduled meeting until they have a fix on road conditions and can decide where to meet, while some residents scrambled to do what they could to shore up a dam that for nearly two decades has been believed to be a significant storm away from giving way.
Earlier this year, voters approved a $450,000 bond that will help finance repairs to the dam at Curtis Pond and residents who have long pushed for those repairs were doing what little they could to protect.
The story in central Vermont could shift considerably today, because, as Scott noted: “It’s still raining.”
If Montpelier floods as predicted, or that dam in Calais give ways as some fear, or Pratt pulls the trigger on the evacuation order in Moretown, or the Barre Municipal Auditorium is flooded with those seeking shelter from the storm, the story in central Vermont today could be more like the one in southern Vermont was on Monday.
In Calais, officials spent much of the day been working to alleviate pressure on the Curtis Pond Dam.
Anne Winchester, the chair of the select board, said water had been going over the dam since Monday morning, but was holding as of Monday afternoon. Winchester said there are five or six homes that would be impacted if the dam failed. She said efforts were underway to ask those residents to spend the night elsewhere, with more rain in the forecast.
She said access to a Washington Electric Cooperative substation also would be impacted if the dam failed.
To help alleviate pressure on the dam from the increased water, Winchester said the town has hired a diesel pump to pump water over the dam, likely overnight. She said the expense is expected to cost a couple thousand dollars, which she hopes will be reimbursed.
“But it’s going to be a heck of a lot cheaper than if the dam breaks. … We’ll find (the funding) somewhere, if we have to,” she said.
Winchester said the town has seen a couple minor road washouts, but the road crew has been out since Sunday night shoring up spots.
Across the county, in Waterbury, local officials were keeping a close eye on the Winooski River, the Little River and the Thatcher Brook all day.
The ballfields at Dac Rowe Park along Main Street just east of the roundabout were the most apparent site of early flooding while Thatcher Brook was running full and strong along Stowe Street.
Several roads were closed due to flooding including the Lincoln Street Extension where the Park and Ride lot is located. The commuter lot was closed.
The Thatcher Brook along Vermont Route 100 near Guptil Road was over its banks and approaching roadway. Town Public Works Director Bill Woodruff said any decisions to close or limit traffic on Rt. 100 would be made by the state Agency of Transportation given that it’s a state highway.
On the west side of town, Little River Road was closed just beyond the residential neighborhood near the U.S. 2 intersection, essentially closing access to the Little River State Park. Parks officials could not be reached regarding the status of people at the state campgrounds.
Various cancellations were in place for the day. The Waterbury Area Senior Center suspended delivery of Meals on Wheels on Monday. The Ice Center access road was closed with activities at the ice rink closed for Monday and Tuesday.
Town Clerk Karen Petrovic said the Waterbury Congregational Church had opened to take in unhoused individuals who would need shelter Monday night. Some residents were already assisting vulnerable neighbors in the Randall Street neighborhood downtown to leave before flooding came closer. The neighborhood lies just across a cornfield from the Winooski River and is adjacent to the State Office Complex. It was hard-hit in Tropical Storm Irene with all of the homes sustaining heavy flooding damage.
In Duxbury, sections of the River Road along the Winooski were getting flooded. Town officials shortly after 2 p.m. announced that the road would be closed in two sections — between the Winooski Street bridge connecting to Waterbury and Main Street, and between Camels Hump Road to the Bolton town line.
Select Board Chair Richard Charland said other town roads and culverts were holding up and no evacuations were planned. Town officials would be keeping a close eye on the Winooski River and any impacts additional flooding might have on the Main Street neighborhood, which was flooded during Irene, he said.
In the Mad River Valley, water was up over several local roads and flooding has washed out some roads in the Ward Brook area of Moretown.
The Mad River was running high from Warren to Moretown.
In Moretown, Assistant Town Clerk Sasha Elwell early Monday afternoon said town emergency management officials were going door to door in the village to alert residents and recommend they be prepared should they need to evacuate. A siren would sound from the village fire station in that event, Elwell said. Instructions were not yet available as of 2:30 p.m., however, as to where residents would be directed to go should an evacuation be needed. Moretown Select Board chair Tom Martin reported that the evacuation route is north through the village and up the Moretown Mountain Road.
River Road also sustained damaged in Moretown. “The fire department will provide direction at that time. we hope this doesn’t become necessary but want to be ready if conditions warrant it. Our fire chief will be in the village and will make that call,” Martin said.
Parts of Route 100B between Middlesex and Moretown were close to being inundated by early afternoon, although the stats are the USGS stream gauge on the Mad River near Moretown were dropping.
As of the news deadline, it was still raining.
Also contributing to the report were Staff Writer Eric Blaisdell, Waterbury Roundabout Editor Lisa Scagliotti, and Valley Reporter Editor Lisa Loomis.
david.delcore @timesargus.com