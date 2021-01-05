WILLIAMSTOWN – The consultant is on board, the search committee will soon be seated, the position has been advertised. The Central Vermont Supervisory Union is officially in the market for its second superintendent.
Sparked by Susette Bollard's looming retirement, the search for her successor is underway in the four-town, two-district supervisory union that was created following a series of successful merger votes in 2017.
That is the year voters in Northfield and Williamstown overwhelmingly approved the merger that created what is now known as the Paine Mountain School District. The district has served pre-K-12 students in both communities since July 1, 2018. Meanwhile, voters in Orange and Washington separately approved their own merger by wide margins on the same May day in 2017 – paving the way for the pre-K-8 district that was launched as the Echo Valley Community School District barely a year later.
The Paine Mountain and Echo Valley districts are partners in the Central Vermont Supervisory Union, which will celebrate its third anniversary the day after Bollard retires June 30.
If all goes well, the six-member supervisory union board that met Tuesday night will have selected Bollard's replacement months earlier.
That's the plan, according to consultant Mark Andrews.
For the moment, Andrews said the only hard deadline is Jan. 28 – the date those interested in the job have been asked to apply for the superintendent's post.
The job was posted last week, the composition of a broad-based search committee was expected to be finalized by the supervisory union board at its meeting Tuesday night, and Andrews said he will work with that group to screen and select candidates for a first round of interviews by mid-February.
If the committee is able to hit that target, Andrews said he is optimistic members will be in a position to make a recommendation to the supervisory union board in early- to mid-March.
A retired superintendent, Andrews has assisted in similar administrative searches, including two in the Washington Central Unified Union School District. In 2019 Andrews helped the Washington Central board hire an interim superintendent and led the search that resulted in that board hiring Superintendent Bryan Olkowski as a permanent replacement last year.
Times have changed, and in-person interviews will be conducted virtually as part of the Central Vermont search, and site visits for finalists likely will be replaced by online "town halls" due to concerns about COVID-19.
It isn't optimal, but if there is a "silver lining" to the pandemic, Andrews said, it is the fact it has made Vermont a more desirable place to live, and could result in a broader response from other parts of the country.
Andrews said he'll be pleased with 12 to 15 qualified candidates. He said he is aware of at least five other superintendent positions open in Vermont.
It's why Andrews has approached the Central Vermont search with a sense of urgency, and why he is eager for the committee, which will include a mix of board members, administrators, parents and teachers, to be seated. That group, he said, will begin meeting almost immediately to prepare for the screening process in advance of the Jan. 28 deadline.
Though the committee will play a pivotal role, it is the composition of the supervisory union board that has at least one Paine Mountain board member concerned.
Despite their disparate size, the Paine Mountain and Echo Valley boards each have three representatives on the supervisory union board, which will choose who to hire. That's the law, and barring a waiver from the state Board of Education that hasn't yet been requested, it won't change.
Responding to concerns raised by School Director Emily Gray, the supervisory union board was scheduled to discuss its options with respect to the hiring process at Tuesday night's meeting.
The search has come together quickly since Bollard announced last month her decision to retire at the end of the school year.
Stressing the need for "stability," members of the supervisory union board recently dismissed the suggestion they consider filling the position on an interim basis and are hopeful the search attracts quality candidates. In the wake of the successful mergers that led to its creation, the supervisory union board opted not to launch a search for a superintendent, opting instead to offer the job to Bollard, who was the veteran superintendent of the now-defunct Orange North Supervisory Union.
At the time Orange North included the then-autonomous school districts in Williamstown, Washington and Orange and Northfield was allied with Roxbury in what was the Washington South Supervisory Union.
Roxbury has since merged with Montpelier; Northfield paired with Williamstown; and Washington South, like Orange North, no longer exists.
