The Central Vermont Chamber will recognize and honor Bob Nelson of Nelson Ace Hardware for his time, efforts and dedication to making Central Vermont a great place to live, work and do business.
Bob is the owner of Nelson Ace Hardware store in downtown Barre, which was started as a family business in 1983 and continues to be run by Bob and his wife Linda.
Bob has been on The Barre Partnership Board for several terms through the years and was president multiple times. He is currently on the Barre Town Select Board, the police advisory committee, and has been on committees to hire/replace the chief of police and the city manager (Barre City). He has been on the budget committee multiple times. He always supports all of the service committee events: Barre Rotary, Barre Lions club, etc. He has been the go-to man in downtown Barre for the better part of 30 years. If anyone needs to make anything happen downtown, they come to Bob for help. He is selfless to a fault. He never wants any credit for anything he does and always says it’s because of others and because he gets so much help from the others in the downtown community. In actuality, it’s Bob that gets the job done!
Our event to honor Bob will be held on St. Patrick’s Day. Anyone is welcome to attend, visit centralvt.com to register.
We would like to thank our sponsors for this event, Lenny’s Show and Apparel, Northfield Saving’s Bank, People’s United Bank, Stone and Browning Property Management, Casella Waste, Community National Bank, Fecteau Homes, Frankenburg Agency, The Barre Partnership, Bolduc Metal Recycling, Lajeunesse Construction, Mattressland, Mutuo and The World. We couldn’t have events such as these without your continued support. Thank you also to our guest speakers Mark Browning, Reuben Stone, Mary Jane Magnan, T.J. Powers, Annette Boisvert, Gary Hass and Carroll Nelson.
The Chamber holds a full calendar of community events every year. Next up is our Roaring Twenties Casino Night in April, after which is our Kayak Raffle in May, our Calcutta raffle and silent auction in September, and the jewel in our crown, the Athena International Leadership Awards in November. Check back frequently on our website — centralvt.com — for more details or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Kevin Eschelbach is the president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
