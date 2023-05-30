More than 450 graduates will be awarded associate’s degrees at this year’s 2023 commencement for the Community College of Vermont.
Beginning at 2 p.m. this Saturday, the ceremony will be hosted at Norwich University’s Shapiro House in Northfield. CCV President Joyce Judy will officiate the event.
“Commencement is truly the highlight of the year at CCV. Our graduates are always impressive, and the Class of 2023 is no exception. They have balanced school alongside jobs, parenting and the many challenges and curve balls of adult life. Completing a college degree is a major achievement,” Judy wrote in an email.
This year’s keynote speaker is native Vermonter and Harvard University graduate Kyle Clark. Clark is the founder and CEO of the South Burlington-based company, BETA Technologies, and is an entrepreneur, aerospace engineer, pilot and former NHL athlete.
BETA is working to electrify aviation and focuses on “building solutions that move goods and people more safely, efficiently and with minimal environmental impact,” according to a May 22 news release announcing the commencement.
In addition to Clark, Gov. Phil Scott also will address the Class of 2023 at the ceremony. Members of the Vermont State Colleges board of trustees will be in attendance as well.
This year’s student speaker, Kevin McGreal, has served on the Student Advisory and Leadership Council, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, CCV’s Academic Council and served as president of CCV’s chapter of the national honor society, among many other notable achievements.
McGreal attended CCV’s Upper Valley and Winooksi campuses and is graduating with a degree in liberal studies.
“On Saturday, I’ll be sharing some of my experiences, what I’ve gained, the amount that students have surpassed to get to this point and recognize that these last few years have been really crazy for everyone,” McGreal said. “I’ll really just be trying to celebrate our achievements and (acknowledge) that this is something we’ll get to keep for our whole lives. No one can ever take this success from us.”
CCV Rutland graduate Kathryn Rochon said that it feels great to be graduating, but that it feels a little surreal. Rochon, who works for a homeless veterans service program through the University of Vermont, will graduate with a degree in behavioral science.
“I chose CCV for being able to do the online platform or in person. I stayed doing all online courses just because it was convenient for me working full time and having children. Plus, it was local, I liked the classes that it offered and that it was smaller,” Rochon said. “And I was able to keep my costs down (for schooling.)”
According to the release, this year’s Community Service Award will be given to Bob and Lois Frey, longtime friends of CCV and founders of the Jennifer Frey Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship honors their daughter, a CCV alumna who passed away in 2001, and is awarded to students from Montpelier and Morrisville who have a special learning need or who are studying to serve those with special needs.
The release added that CCV also is honoring three faculty members with Teaching Excellence Awards: Mary Ann Boyd, Stephanie Bush and Lou Colasanti.
“What I feel I’m really taking away (from CCV) is the sense of accomplishment. I feel proud that I committed to it and actually completed it. I feel part of something bigger that I’m now going to put out into the world, as cliché as it sounds,” Rochon said. “I’m able to show my kids that hard work really does pay off.”
