The Class of 2022 at its commencement ceremony last year. This year’s ceremony will once again be held at Norwich University’s Shapiro House in Northfield.

More than 450 graduates will be awarded associate’s degrees at this year’s 2023 commencement for the Community College of Vermont.

Beginning at 2 p.m. this Saturday, the ceremony will be hosted at Norwich University’s Shapiro House in Northfield. CCV President Joyce Judy will officiate the event.

