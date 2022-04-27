WILLAMSTOWN — The cause and origin of a fire that destroyed a modular, ranch-style home on Palmer Road early Tuesday morning remain under investigation, Fire Chief William Graham said Wednesday.
Though state fire investigators were on scene early Tuesday afternoon, Graham said no determination about the fire had been made and likely wouldn’t be until after an investigator for the insurance company had visited the property owned by William Tucker.
Graham said Tucker was at work when firefighters were summoned to his home at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tucker’s partner was at home at the time, as was her daughter.
Graham said the woman was roused by the smell of smoke, was able to wake her sleeping daughter and exit the house along with the family’s pets — two dogs and two birds.
“No one was hurt, and all the pets got out,” he said.
Graham said the woman believed the fire started in the basement, but it spread quickly and no official determination had been made.
“When we arrived on scene, half the house was fully involved,” he said.
Williamstown firefighters were joined at the scene by volunteers from Barre Town, Northfield, Brookfield, East Randolph and Washington, but Graham said saving the structure was never a realistic option.
“It was too far gone,” he said.
According to Graham, most firefighters had cleared the scene by 10 a.m., though some remained until 1:30 p.m. to help fire investigators.
Graham said the Red Cross assisted the displaced family.
