The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
March 15
A street light was facing the wrong way on Elm Street.
Someone was being harassed on North Main Street.
March 16
A report of flickering lights in an apartment on Elm Street turned out to be Christmas lights.
On Skyline Drive, a woman reported she thought someone was tapping her phone.
Drug activity was reported on Hawes Place.
March 17
Neighbors were yelling at each other on Hawes Place.
A report of gunshots on Spaulding Street turned out to be a St. Patrick’s Day toy.
On South Main Street, a woman was yelling at employees.
Someone was assaulted on Prospect Street.
March 18
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
There was a stray cat at Green Acres.
Medication was stolen on North Main Street.
Someone was assaulted on South Main Street.
March 19
A suspicious female was reported on North Main Street.
On Orange Street, a dog was barking.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at Playground 2000.
March 20
A dog was barking on Cleveland Avenue.
On South Main Street, an apartment was broken into.
A vehicle drove off the road on Hillside Avenue.
At Green Acres, a female cat was attacked by two male cats.
March 21
Loud music was reported on Averill Street.
A license plate was stolen or lost on Maple Avenue.
Girls were thrashing carts at a coin laundry on South Main Street.
Roosters and chickens were causing a nuisance on Branch Street.
Four or five males tried to break into a home on Highgate Drive.
March 22
Drug activity was reported on Highgate Drive.
Someone was harassed on South Main Street.
Drug activity was reported on 4th Street.
March 23
Someone broke into a home on Pleasant Street.
A windshield was smashed on Granite Street.
Children were playing on the roof of a business on North Main Street.
March 24
Pillows, blankets and other items left outside were damaged by someone and a derogatory word was written on cushions on Summer Street.
Someone was nodding off at the wheel of a vehicle on North Main Street.
A man and a woman were arguing on North Main Street.
March 25
A phone scam was reported on Beckley Street.
Someone was lewd with a child on Ossolla Place.
A wallet was lost on North Main Street.
Fireworks were shot off on North Main Street.
A roadway hazard was reported on North Main Street.
On Tremont Street, a vehicle was stolen.
March 26
Dogs were barking on North Main Street.
A syringe was found on North Main Street.
Medication was stolen on Skyline Drive.
March 27
Males were going through vehicles on South Main Street.
Medication was stolen on Bergeron Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Summer Street.
March 28
Someone was being cruel to an animal on Bassett Street.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
