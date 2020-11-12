BARRE — Just when it looked like the City Council would leave cats alone, a majority of its members appear poised to adopt an ordinance that would make felons of free-roaming felines.
In an unexpected turn of events, councilors gave Granite City cat owners cause for pause this week by essentially agreeing the “running at large” provision of the “Animal and Fowl Ordinance” they are in the process of amending should apply equally to all animals.
“All animals,” resident Romni Palmer noted, includes cats, which would be a major change, because while past councils have seriously discussed the merits of a cat crackdown, they’ve consistently opted against such a regulation.
That view is reflected in the unambiguous language that was adopted in 2010, remains on the books, but is now on the verge of being changed based on Tuesday night’s virtual public hearing.
“No owner or keeper of an animal, with the exception of cats, shall allow it to run at large,” the ordinance states.
That’s the language a council, which included City Manager Steve Mackenzie, approved following a circus-like public hearing process that brought cat-loving, sign-wagging protesters to City Hill and leapt from the pages of The Times Argus to the “Pinheads and Patriots” segment of “The O’Reilly Factor” on Fox news.
"Just another reason to STOP TALKING ABOUT CATS,” then-City Manager John Craig wrote in a 2010 email to council members that included a link to the segment during which host Bill O’Reilly advised the council in Barre to “Leave the cats alone.”
By the time O’Reilly weighed in the council already had. The current crop of councilors appeared inclined to do the same just two weeks ago when they held an initial public hearing on proposed changes to the animal ordinance.
One of those changes was a tongue-in-cheek rewrite of the running at large provision that mockingly preserved the cat exemption and prompted one resident with plenty of cat complaints to wonder why?
Now it appears Michael Peabody, who told councilors his backyard songbirds were slain by his neighbor’s cat, may yet get his way.
The version of the ordinance councilors advanced to second reading — the one that will be the subject of its third public hearing next week — doesn’t include an exception for cats.
“It shall be unlawful to permit any animal to run at large in the city,” it states.
That’s when Palmer wondered whether councilors realized what they were doing and Mayor Lucas Herring cleared up any confusion.
“The exception for cats would be removed,” he said, adding: “It would allow cats to be in the same boat as other animals.”
Herring’s recap got Mackenzie’s attention.
“What is the position … with respect to cats?” the manager asked.
“Any such animal found running at large could be impounded,” Herring explained.
“Be careful what you wish for,” Mackenzie replied, noting the cost of impounding animals can add up quickly and the city potentially leaving the city stuck with the bill.
“I have a real concern, if not an objection, to an ordinance that makes us responsible for impounding cats,” he added.
Still, councilors voted, 5-2, to advance revised ordinance to second reading. Councilors Michael Boutin and John Steinman voted against the motion.
Ironically, Boutin is the council’s most vocal cat critic and, like Mackenzie, served on the council that approved the current language in 2010.
The change involving cats wasn’t the only surprise adjustment. To the consternation of some residents councilors agreed to defer action on some requested poultry-related changes to the ordinance and to strike a decade-old prohibition on dogs in parks and — with some restrictions — cemeteries.
Boutin, who proposed those changes, suggested a task force be appointed to consider changes that could alter the number of residents are allowed to raise and potentially create a variance for roosters. He also recommended lifting a prohibition on dogs in parks in response to a request that prompted the council to take a fresh look at the ordinance and sought to thread the needle with respect to dogs in cemeteries.
Boutin acknowledged the “sacred ground” argument that led to the decade-old prohibition on dogs in cemeteries, but suggested a modification that would lift that restriction provided people keep their pets at least 20 feet away from any “gravestone, monument or marker” without the council’s permission.
Councilors seemed satisfied with a compromise Herring said would respond to the primary objection raised by proponents of banning dogs from cemeteries — dogs defecating on grave sites and urinating on headstones.
Councilors will hold a fourth — and possibly final — public hearing on the proposed ordinance revisions during their virtual meeting next week. Barring additional changes the ordinance could be adopted at that time. If the ordinance is changed in a significant way, the public hearing process would continue.
