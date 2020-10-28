BARRE — Maybe cats do have nine lives because they just dodged another bullet in Barre where a City Council that is suddenly warming to chickens, and possibly roosters under the right circumstances, was again urged to crack down on free-roaming felines.
An ordinance revision that was initially inspired by some residents’ request that dogs be allowed in public parks went sideways Tuesday night thanks to the work of one “frustrated” council member who couldn’t resist taking what some viewed as a swipe at cats.
Councilor Michael Boutin volunteered to tweak the city’s “Animals and Fowl” ordinance, but his proposal, which was the subject of a virtual public hearing Tuesday night, strayed well beyond responding to the recent dog-related request.
Boutin did propose permitting dogs in parks and suggested what he described as some chicken-friendly changes to the ordinance. However, he didn’t stop there, which explains why the veteran of several lively animal ordinance battles during his decade of council service, was literally complaining about “PTSD” shortly after talk turned to a cat-related change.
Mayor Lucas Herring said he couldn’t support the proposed language and resident Michael Peabody worried made a mockery of a serious issue.
Though Boutin and Peabody both said they believe cats should be regulated, the latter wasn’t satisfied with a proposed provision he complained capitulates to cat owners and reads like a bad joke.
The change Boutin said he proposed in “protest” reads: “It shall be unlawful to permit any animal or indigenous wild animals to run at large in the city except for cats, which have some magical dispensation due to their once status as a god in Egyptian times.”
Those words were penned in frustration by a council member who said he doesn’t like cats on his property and is irked when they “urinate in my Jeep when I leave the top down.”
Boutin, who cut his teeth on a council that debated whether cats should be collared and leashed 10 years ago and later proposed and withdrew a change that would have required they be licensed, said he stood by the proposal.
Enter Peabody, whose view of cats is even lower than Boutin’s and said he doesn’t believe the council should surrender to pets he described as “pure sociopaths” that warranted additional regulation.
“They are not the predators we think they are,” he said of cats. “They kill because it’s fun, and they’re bored.”
Peabody blamed his neighbor’s cat for his lawn “strewn with the corpses of hatchlings” and his need to have a conversation with his kids about what happened to the songbirds.
“I like my backyard birds,” he said.
Peabody described them as “feral monsters” and offered a doomsday prediction if something isn’t done to reign them in.
“We’re going to eventually have a ‘cat-pocalypse’” he said. “We’re going to have a situation … where all the songbirds are dead and everything smells like cat pee.”
Peabody’s spirited call for stricter cat regulations had two council members briefly flirting with the idea. Jake Hemmerick said he could support an amendment that wouldn’t exempt cats from the running at large provision in the ordinance and John Steinman said leashing cats didn’t seem unreasonable.
Councilor Ericka Reil said she wasn’t so sure and the prospect of a “cat catcher” seemed far-fetched.
“I just don’t know how it’s going to be enforced,” she said. “Cats run amok all over the place.”
The city’s enforcement officer, Robert Howarth, said he doubted creating a leash law for cats would solve what he conceded is a problem.
“Most people don’t watch their kids that well,” he said. “I don’t foresee them controlling their cats.”
That said, Howarth echoed the concern raised by Peabody.
“They (cats) shouldn’t be running loose,” he said.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said the city already is struggling with animal control issues, and he cautioned against adding cats to that mix.
“I can see it exploding exponentially with cats,” he said. “I’m very concerned about financial and time impacts if we start to restrain cats.”
That appeared to be enough to discourage further exploration of the idea that has occasionally surfaced during the years in a community where there are more than a few cat critics.
There aren’t as many chicken critics as there used to be. At least not on the council, which appeared supportive with proposed changes that would create a mechanism for obtaining approval to raise more chickens than the 15-bird limit currently included in the ordinance.
That’s a bold step in a city where a proposed ban on backyard poultry sparked a months-long debate that divided the council and the community four years ago. It’s one that saw a non-binding referendum calling for strict setbacks for chicken coops fail by just seven votes on Town Meeting Day 2016.
Complaints about chickens have subsided, and the council’s comfort level with easing existing restrictions was reflected in their willingness to entertain a variance process that could permit roosters.
That change had an advocate in resident Heather Pipino applauded Boutin for proposing the council lift a restriction on “breeding” poultry, but noted that banning roosters made that problematic.
“You can’t really breed without a rooster,” she said.
The variance process outlined by Boutin would require obtaining approval from the city’s enforcement officer, getting written consent from neighboring property owners and, ultimately, the animal control committee.
Though some councilors expressed concern about the potential noise generated by roosters, the council agreed not to close that door and suggested neighboring property owners be given up to 30 days to respond to a request for a variance before forfeiting their right to be heard.
Deputy Fire Chief Joe Aldsworth offered an admonition to councilors, many of whom were elected long after the dust settled on what Herring described as the “chicken fight,” and he called a “fiasco.”
“Not everybody sees having chickens and fowl in the city as a good thing,” Aldsworth said. “A lot of people see it as a negative and a nuisance.”
Once modified to reflect Tuesday night’s discussion, the ordinance will be scheduled for another first reading — its second — and public hearing.
No date has yet been set, but it will likely be some time next month.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
