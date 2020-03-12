CASTLETON — Castleton University announced Thursday it would suspend all in-person classes, effective 5 p.m. Friday. The decision is an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
President Karen Scolforo said the university will be closed March 16-20 as faculty and students transition to an online-instruction format. Classes will resume online on March 23.
Scolforo said in-person classes are tentatively scheduled to resume April 13, after the end of the university’s previously scheduled spring break.
However, she noted that “faculty and students should prepare to continue this mode for the rest of the semester if necessary.”
Students have been advised to leave campus by 5 p.m. Sunday; however individuals may apply to remain if needed.
All scheduled events, including athletics and arts events are suspended until April 12.
Also Thursday, Sterling College in Craftsbury announced it will suspend in-person classes and transition to distance learning. Although there are no suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus at Sterling, the college says it is taking the steps to conform with recommendations from local, state and federal officials, and to minimize the impact on the academic experience of Sterling students.
Spring break for the school will begin one week earlier than scheduled, with residence halls closing this coming Sunday, March 15. Classes will resume remotely on Monday, March 30. The college will continue this practice for the remainder of the spring semester. The faculty will use the extended spring break to transition to teaching distance-based courses.
Students who need to remain on campus longer to make travel arrangements, or who may have no option but to remain on campus, will coordinate their plans with the Dean of Student Life. This exception includes students from countries with travel restrictions and students with other extenuating circumstances.
President Matthew Derr said, “While we are greatly disappointed that we must take steps that we recognize will disrupt the student experience, the health of our students and our employees is of utmost importance, and we will do all we can to minimize the effect on the academic experience that Sterling offers.”
All on-campus events have been postponed until further notice.
On Thursday, Jeb Spaulding, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System, announced all VSCS schools would transition to online instruction at the end of the day Friday.
VSCS includes: Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, Vermont Technical College and Community College of Vermont.
“Students and faculty should anticipate that remote instruction will continue at least through Friday, April 3,” Spaulding said in a statement.
In addition, all school-sponsored international travel has been canceled, all sponsored domestic travel has been postponed unless officially approved and all on-campus public events have been suspended until at least April 6.
Currently, all VSCS institutions will remain open and employees should plan to report to work unless informed otherwise.
Spaulding instructed all faculty, staff and students remaining on campus to employ social distancing practices.
“I recognize this is a difficult time for students and staff, but one in which we can all pull together with the common goal of protecting our communities’ health and safety, and also ensuring that our students continue to receive the valuable education we provide through the successful completion of the semester,” Spaulding said.
