Kwolek in her buggy
Chris Kwolek, custodial supervisor at Castleton University, sits outside the facilities barn on campus recently.

 Photo by Sophia Buckley-Clement

CASTLETON — Castleton University custodial staff has raised concerns in recent weeks about a persistent issue of understaffing, which employees are attributing to unsatisfactory starting wages.

Prior to a recent 4.25% raise negotiated between the Vermont State Colleges Systems’ Human Resources team and the Vermont State Colleges Staff Federation Union, starting pay for custodial staff was $13 per hour for Grade 5 workers and $13.40 per hour for Grade 6 workers. Effective this month, starting pay is now $13.55 per hour for Grade 5 workers and $13.96 per hour for Grade 6 workers.

