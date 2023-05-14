CASTLETON — The final class to come out of Castleton University graduated in a packed ceremony on Saturday.
The event, which also was livestreamed on Northeast Sports Network, saw hundreds of graduates’ friends and families crowded beneath the pavilion to celebrate the 236th CU commencement.
The Class of 2023 is the final to graduate CU before the university becomes Vermont State University at Castleton July 1.
“Today is a momentous occasion. It is the last graduation under the Castleton University name. But it is not the last commencement we will hold in this location, as the intent is to continue ceremonies such as this one to celebrate the future graduates of (VTSU),” Chief Academic Officer Cathy Kozlik said.
Newly appointed VTSU President Mike Smith asked graduates to consider the legacy they hope to create for both themselves and others moving forward.
“Graduates, you stand on the precipice of a significant milestone. A pivotal moment emerges when your life transitions from being influenced and shaped by others, like your teachers and your mentors, to a time when you contemplate how you in turn will shape the people and world around you,” he said. “Our communities need you and the personal and professional contributions you will make.”
He added that he hopes graduates will embrace a “purposeful existence” and use the many skills they gained from their time at Castleton to make a meaningful impact on their communities and the world.
Class of 2023 President Emily Benz told graduates that she had been struggling to determine how to best sum up four years in four minutes, before realizing just how quickly those four years had passed.
“If you’re fearing change and what comes next, that’s a good thing. It’s scary to pack up everything you’ve known and just drive away, leaving behind memories, friends and opportunities. It means you don’t want to walk away from everything you’ve built here at Castleton. It means you did everything right,” Benz said. “It is important to remember this is not the end, but rather a chance to learn and grow.”
She also recalled how she and her fellow classmates in the second semester of their freshman year were forced home because of the pandemic and, despite that, still made it to this moment.
Commencement speaker Phillip Modesti, a CU Class of 1990 graduate, spoke to students about his journey finding a home at Castleton and living a grateful life.
Modesti is the Global Vice President for Medical Education at Establishment Labs, a global, high-tech medical device and aesthetics company. He also founded the Phillip Modesti Scholarship, which is awarded annually to deserving Castleton student veterans who are serving in the reserves, guard, or have served in the United States military.
“I challenge you to think about a phrase or statement or those words that resonate with you. This is important because in your life, you’re going to see how those can help you get through things. Today, I have three words for you — integrity, trust and gratitude,” Modesti said. “(People) are going to remember you for who you are and what you represent.”
Of the several awards presented during the ceremony, Shayla Lawrence was awarded the Leonard C. Goldman Distinguished Senior Award, Reese Boucher was awarded the Alumni Association Outstanding Faculty Award, and Gary Marmer was awarded the Fred and Jennifer Bagley Endowed Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Award.
“In a world that sometime values shortcuts and deception, be a beacon of your word. Demonstrate that true success can only be built upon the foundation of trust and transparency,” Smith said. “True leadership lies not in the pursuit of personal gain, but in the commitment to the well-being and advancement of those around you,” Smith said.
