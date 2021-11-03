CASTLETON — Dennis Jensen was hoping to at least make his money back when he entered the $1,000 Seniors Championship tournament at the 2021 World Series of Poker, held in Las Vegas in the last week of October.
Coming in sixth place out of 5,404 entrants, winning $120,484, all with his three sons cheering him on, was something out of his wildest dreams.
“As you go deeper into the tournament, the money goes up,” he said on Wednesday from Las Vegas. “I’m going to tell you right now, I can almost guarantee you, that no one in Vermont has ever been at a final table in a World Series of Poker, nobody. I think I’m the very first person.”
Jensen, a Vietnam veteran, has lived in Castleton since 1978. He was a reporter and editor at the Rutland Herald for 34 years. At 74, he’s been retired since 2010.
“I loved my work, I did,” he said. “I didn’t make much money, but I loved what I did.”
He still does freelance writing for a handful of magazines in Maine, New Hampshire, and New York. He has a regular column in the Weekender Magazine, Jensen Afield.
His exit from the tournament came on Halloween. At one point, he placed a bet worth $3.5 million in chips. He had with him at the time $9.7 million in chips.
It took a few days to reach that point, however.
“The first day, 14 hours at the table,” he said. “The second day, 14 hours at the table. The third day, I’m 74 years old, 11 hours, it went on and on. The last day, there were only 26 players left. I knew it was going to end by three or four o’clock. By then I didn’t care.”
One’s brain gets foggy after about 11 hours of poker, he said. The tournament allows 15 breaks, and an hour for dinner, but it’s grueling all the same.
Once he was “in the money,” he said decided he might as well play to win.
“I sat down at that final table, and I swear to God I looked at those other players, and I said, ‘I’m going to win the bracelet,’” he said.
Those who win tournaments at World Series of Poker events get a bracelet.
“The money is crucial, but the bracelet is forever. If you have a bracelet, you’re a world champion and you are, you’re like God, OK? You’re like the ultimate in poker,” he said.
His tournament was for seniors, meaning only those 50 and older were allowed in.
He said Wednesday that he’s still in a daze.
Jensen said he’s not a big-time poker player. Prior to the pandemic, he played every Friday night for low stakes with a few friends and would visit Foxwoods in Connecticut a few times a year.
“I have to blame my oldest son,” said Dennis Jensen. “He’s a poker fan and he won a seat in the World Series of Poker in 2005.”
Daniel Jensen, Dennis Jensen’s poker-playing son, said Wednesday that he won a smaller tournament that got him the $10,000 needed for the bigger tournament.
Dennis Jensen said he initially didn’t want to go to Las Vegas this year, but his sons convinced him. The two younger sons, Michael Jensen, 47, and Matthew Jensen, 45, attended a Phish concert while their father played.
“We all had a great time,” Dennis Jensen said. “Me and my three sons; they helped celebrate my win, that was the high point for my weekend.”
He plans to spend his winnings on going back to Las Vegas next year with his boys to play more poker.
His strategy for playing is simple.
“Patience is number one, you’ve got to wait for the good cards,” he said. “Number two, confidence. And number three, you better have skills. Number four, and this is probably the biggest one, and not a lot of guys will admit it, you better have a lot of luck.”
Poker is a cruel game, he said, but having some years behind you can help.
“These young kids haven’t experienced the losses, they’ve experienced some things but they haven’t experienced life, and a lot of them do not handle losing very well,” he said. “This was different, these were all 50 and over, they all know their poker, and they all understand it’s a game of winning and losing.”
Daniel Jensen said the experience should give them quite a story to tell their poker friends.
“It was a huge moment,” said Daniel Jensen. “It was a ton of money at that point. I think you always want to win. He was close to winning the whole thing, but to go that far, there were 5,404 people, he got sixth, so that’s pretty incredible.”
He went on: “We just kind of celebrated. We’re in awe, and thrilled he could go that deep and do that well, making that much money.”
According to pokernews.com, the winner of the tournament Jensen was in was Robert McMillan, of Arizona, who came away with $561,060.
