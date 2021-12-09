BARRE — A Castleton man is accused of trying to get into a Waitsfield home.
Bryan C. Simons, 28, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of attempted unlawful trespass into an occupied residence and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. If convicted, Simons faces a maximum sentence of three years and four months in prison. He was released on conditions.
Simons' case has been referred to the Tamarack Program, a form of court diversion.
Trooper Jacob Fox, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Dec. 5 police received a report about a male yelling and screaming in a yard on East Warren Road in Waitsfield. He said troopers were told the male had tried to get into the residence and had made it inside.
Fox said the male had left the scene on foot before police arrived.
He said a second 911 call reported the male was still on East Warren Road and was yelling for help. A third 911 call reported the male had made his way to another home and was banging on the door, according to court records.
Fox said he located the male, later identified as Simons, and took him into custody.
He said Simons reported he had been at a wedding party in Brandon or Whiting, which is quite a distance from Waitsfield. Fox said Simons later clarified he had been at The Inn at the Round Barn Farm, which was just down the road from where he was found. The trooper noted it appeared Simons had been at a wedding because he was wearing a button-down shirt, tie, suspenders and slacks, though he wasn't wearing shoes.
Fox said he later spoke with members of Simons' family who reported Simons is a veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. The trooper said he was told Simons had an episode at the wedding and took off. Fox said loved ones had been out looking for Simons when he was found by police.
Fox said he then spoke to the people who first reported Simons at their home and one of the homeowners had been cut on his elbow. He said the victim reported he was asleep when his dogs woke him up. Fox said the victim reported Simons had tried to get into the home through the front door, but the victim pushed against the door to keep him out. The trooper said the victim reported glass on the door broke as he was pushing against it and it cut his elbow. He told Fox he saw what Simons was wearing, figured he had come over from a wedding at the inn and told him to leave.
Fox said Simons refused to speak with him.
