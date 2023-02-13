VTSU library protest

Student posters of support ring the checkout desk at Calvin Coolidge Library at Castleton University on Monday during a protest of Vermont State University plans to go to an all-digital library system. 

 Photo provided by Maddie Lindgren

Castleton University community members have voiced opposition in recent days to plans to digitize Vermont State University’s libraries as part of ongoing transformation work.

A system-wide email sent by VTSU President Parwinder Grewal late in the afternoon on Feb. 7 announced the decision along with changes coming to athletics programs across the campuses. These included Johnson’s planned move from the NCAA to the USCAA and VTC’s Randolph campus moving to a club sports model.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.