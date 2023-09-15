girl dinner main.jpeg

Castleton graduate Olivia Maher, pictured here, sparked the “Girl Dinner” trend on TikTok. Her original post has over 1.5 million views.

 Provided photo

Castleton University graduate Olivia Maher is the girl behind “Girl Dinner,” a trend that has been sweeping the nation after a TikTok video she posted May 11 went viral.

The video consisted of Olivia showing what she was having for dinner — grapes, bread, pickles and various cheeses — and she noted how she calls that “Girl Dinner” or “Peasant Dinner.”