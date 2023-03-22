MONTPELIER — They aren’t yet saying “who” or “where,” but supervisors of the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District will soon welcome a new general manager and say they are finalizing a purchase and sales agreement for a property that would finally allow them to advance plans for a permanent household hazardous waste facility.
Following a pair of virtual executive sessions during Tuesday night’s special meeting, supervisors unanimously approved two cryptic motions. Though it didn’t include a name, one involved who will lead the intermunicipal cooperative going forward; the other inches the district closer to investing up to $1.25 million of public money in acquiring an undisclosed property in one of its 20 towns.
Already an open secret, the name of the new general manager typically would have been included in the motion authorizing Chair Fred Thumm to sign a previously agreed upon employment contract on Tuesday night.
It wasn’t, and Thumm, who was contacted moments after the virtual session ended, said that was by design.
“We want to do a press release and make an official announcement and all that kind of hoopla,” Thumm said, suggesting he wasn’t willing to override the preference of his board.
“I would really like to have ink on a contract,” he said.
By the time that happens — Thursday or possibly Friday — the news release will be old news because Dan Casey, veteran executive director of the Barre Opera House, confirmed the rumors he was leaving that post to take over the helm of CVSWD.
“It does seem like kind of a crazy leap, but in reality it isn’t,” Casey said, noting his wife, Donna, served as the district’s general manager for 15 years, and he has long been supportive of its efforts.
Casey, who spent much of his career in the performing arts world, including the last 18 years at the Barre Opera House, explained his decision to apply for his wife’s old job.
“I figured I had one more career left in me and wanted it to be challenging and meaningful,” he said. “If I can work for an organization that reduces our carbon footprint and fights climate change, I think that’s a great thing.”
While Casey will wrap up work at the opera house on April 7 and start his new job with the waste district on April 13, Thumm said Wednesday he would be a welcome addition without actually confirming who “he” was.
“We’re pleased to get him,” he said. “We’re happy he’s coming on board.”
Casey’s hiring brings closure to a search that started weeks before the district’s former general manager, Lisa Liotta, left in January to start her new job as director of finance and administration for Central Vermont Adult Basic Education.
Since then, the district’s operations manager, Theron Lay-Sleeper, has been serving as interim general manager. The search for Liotta’s permanent replacement was quickly narrowed to three semifinalists and then one finalist in February. It was capped by the board’s March 1 decision to negotiate a contract with Casey.
That contract was the subject of a three-minute executive session Tuesday night — one that was immediately followed by the board’s unanimously approved motion authorizing Thumm to sign it on their behalf.
While the board wasn’t willing to name the candidate they chose to be their next general manager Tuesday night, there’s no mistaking the project that will be at the top of Casey’s to-do list when he starts his new job next month.
The district’s years-long efforts to site a permanent household hazardous waste facility have been fraught with problems. Slowed by the pandemic and derailed by zoning provisions that took a location in Barre Town’s Wilson Industrial Park off the table, the search is back on track.
Last month, the district’s board agreed to negotiate a purchase and sales agreement up to $1.25 million for property and buildings it discussed in executive session. The board met privately for 30 minutes Tuesday night, and when members returned to public session, they unanimously approved a motion directing staff to complete the purchase and sales agreement based on the terms they’d just discussed.
The location of the property wasn’t mentioned, and Thumm said that isn’t expected to change this week, or this month. However, with a closing tentatively set for September and the district preparing to solicit proposals from both engineers and architects interested in helping the district advance the project, he said a public “roll out” is anticipated in coming months.
The initial search focused on potential sites in Barre, Barre Town, Berlin, East Montpelier and Montpelier, though Thumm declined to say whether the new property is in any of those towns.
“It will be conveniently located,” he said.
Though Thumm declined to discuss the size or other characteristics of the property, he indicated it has the potential to accommodate more than the household hazardous waste facility.
“There’s room to do a lot there,” he said.
The board agreed to solicit proposals from engineers interested in preparing the site design, handling the permitting process and evaluating existing structures, as well as architects capable of preparing renovation plans and drawings that could be used for public presentations and bidding the construction work.
