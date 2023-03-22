MONTPELIER — They aren’t yet saying “who” or “where,” but supervisors of the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District will soon welcome a new general manager and say they are finalizing a purchase and sales agreement for a property that would finally allow them to advance plans for a permanent household hazardous waste facility.

Following a pair of virtual executive sessions during Tuesday night’s special meeting, supervisors unanimously approved two cryptic motions. Though it didn’t include a name, one involved who will lead the intermunicipal cooperative going forward; the other inches the district closer to investing up to $1.25 million of public money in acquiring an undisclosed property in one of its 20 towns.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.