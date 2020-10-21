BARRE TOWN — Casella Waste Systems has agreed to take over operations of the transfer station at the Wilson Industrial Park for the next three years.
In July, New England Quality Service, formerly known as Earth Waste & Metal, sent the town a letter stating it would not be renewing its lease for its lot in the industrial park, which expires at the end of the month. The company, headquartered in Rutland, didn’t say in the letter why it wasn’t renewing the lease.
Local officials said they wanted to keep the transfer station operating because it was a popular service. Select Board members noted the area is typically full of people when the transfer station is open Wednesday and Saturday.
At last week’s board meeting, chairman Paul White said the town sent out requests for proposal to more than 20 waste companies to see whether they wanted to take over the operation of the station. White said the town only received one proposal back, from Casella, which he said was surprising.
Roscoe Dorsey, general manager of Casella’s Montpelier hauling division, said the company plans on investing some money into the location. Dorsey said the company wants to install a compactor on the property and would construct a small building for staff there. Because of this investment, the company proposed not paying the town any rent for the use of the space.
The current operator isn’t charged rent, either. Instead, the town’s public works department gets to drop off trash and used tires at the station at no cost. That agreement would continue with Casella.
When people bring recyclables to the transfer station now, they are sorted on site with no fee. Dorsey said with Casella, the recyclables won’t be sorted, and there will be a fee. He didn’t say how much the fee would be, though he said the station would operate similarly to Casella’s transfer station in Montpelier. Fees for trash bags would be similar to current fees.
Instead of operating Wednesdays and Saturday, Dorsey said Casella wants the station in Barre Town open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
He described the building Casella would construct as an 8-foot by 10-foot storage shed with a door and a couple of windows. Dorsey said the company hopes to have concrete poured and power hooked up to the building this fall.
The board didn’t take any action, but gave town staff the go-ahead to prepare a three-year contract with Casella with the intention of the company taking over Nov. 3.
