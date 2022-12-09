Photo: 20221210_rhd_electrictruck
Casella Waste System’s new Mack LR Electric, a refuse vehicle built by Mack Trucks, is shown here at its unveiling in Killington on Thursday.

 PHOTO BY KEITH WHITCOMB

KILLINGTON — Casella Waste Systems has bought a new all-electric refuse vehicle in order to see whether the future is here or, rather, a few more miles down the road.

About 100 people, Gov. Phil Scott among them, were at the Killington Grand Resort Hotel on Thursday for the new truck’s unveiling.

