BARRE TOWN — Casella Waste Systems has taken over operations of the transfer station in the Wilson Industrial Park.
At last week’s regular meeting, the Select Board discussed a three-year contract it had received from the waste hauler to run the transfer station. A new vendor was needed because in July, New England Quality Service, formerly known as Earth Waste & Metal, sent the town a letter stating it would not renew its lease for its lot in the industrial park, which expire at the end of October.
The board had met with Casella staff last month about the company’s interest in operating the station. Local officials said they wanted to keep the transfer station operating because it was a popular service. Select Board members noted the area is typically full of people on the days the transfer station is open.
Town staff and those at Casella then constructed a three-year agreement with the company that was presented to the board last week.
The agreement does not require rent from Casella to use the town’s land. Instead, the company has agreed to let the town’s public works department drop off trash and used tires, taken off town vehicles, at the station at no cost. A similar arrangement had been made with the prior vendor.
Also, the agreement allows the town to drop off up to 250 tires collected during the state’s annual Green Up Day in the spring.
The contract includes language stating the company cannot structurally alter the property without town approval. Casella does plan on making some changes to the lot.
Roscoe Dorsey, general manager of Casella’s Montpelier hauling division, told the board the company wants to install three additional concrete pads next to the existing pad. Dorsey said Casella will put a trash compactor on the existing pad and wants to put a recycling compactor next to it. He said the company plans on installing a cardboard compactor and an 8-foot by 8-foot “shack” for company staff to use that will have electricity hooked up.
Board member Norma Malone pointed out there was no language in the contract about renewal. Town Manager Carl Rogers said after a couple of years if things are going well, the town and company could come to an agreement on another contract.
The board voted unanimously to approve the contract, though board member Bob Nelson was not in attendance for the meeting.
Dorsey didn’t return a request for comment Wednesday, but Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang said as far as the town knows, Casella has since moved in and there has been no disruption in service.
One of the changes the company made was altering the days the station would be open, moving from Wednesday and Saturdays to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Wang said the town did receive a few calls from residents Wednesday who didn’t know the days of operation had changed.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
