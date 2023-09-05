SculptFest 2023

Bill Botzow, left, and Gabe Strader-Brown hold onto Botzow’s sculpture, “Re:—Extraction, 2023.” The sculpture, which is composed of buckthorn, is representative of the marble extractions that once controlled the land and the invasive species that have since taken their place.

 Provided photo

WEST RUTLAND — After 26 years of SculptFest, the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center is returning to its roots this year.

On Saturday, CSSC will hold its annual opening reception for “SculptFest23” from 5 to 8 p.m., celebrating the debut of the center’s new sculpture trail. The exhibit, which will be available until Oct. 22, features 10 artists primarily from New England and New York sharing work representative of their interpretation of the theme, “Communing with Nature.”

