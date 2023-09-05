WEST RUTLAND — After 26 years of SculptFest, the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center is returning to its roots this year.
On Saturday, CSSC will hold its annual opening reception for “SculptFest23” from 5 to 8 p.m., celebrating the debut of the center’s new sculpture trail. The exhibit, which will be available until Oct. 22, features 10 artists primarily from New England and New York sharing work representative of their interpretation of the theme, “Communing with Nature.”
The reception is admission free and open to the public.
“(SculptFest) was conceived as a way of looking at the industrial site from a historical standpoint and letting contemporary artists respond to that,” said CSSC Executive Director Carol Driscoll. “A lot of the proposals after the artists had visited were in response to (this environment).”
According to Driscoll, SculptFest had roughly 40 applicants this year.
She added that, in addition to relation to theme, submissions were chosen based on feasibility and how well they would withstand the elements if they were to be placed on the new sculpture trail.
“It is hard to escape natural references in this world,” said Gabe Strader-Brown, this year’s guest curator and CSSC’s current studio manager. “We’ve got a nice combination of both more traditional types of conception, (including) carvings out of natural material you would find there or taking items from the forest and using that in their work. On the other side, we have people using the more familiar, maybe man-built world and materials that reference nature.”
Last year, just one day prior to SculptFest22’s opening, quarrying resumed on the neighboring section of land that had not been touched in some 50 years, according to Driscoll.
Though the company leasing the property agreed to allow some access to the quarry trail for SculptFest, Driscoll said it just wasn’t as welcoming as it used to be. The change inspired the studio to pull out plans for a new trail originally drawn up by trail designer John Morton in 2013.
Thanks to some funding from the town and Morton offering to continue work at his original estimate, the trail was finished late last fall.
“When you come to the Carving Studio, (the sculpture trail) is the first cluster of green that you see. It’s on the south side of our property. There’s a lot of stuff that is still unexplored, but there are half-carved columns back there,” Driscoll said. “The intention is to pick out some of those artifacts and enhance them along the trail for people to see — as well as contemporary sculptures.”
Artist Isa Dray is one of two exhibit artists who interned with CSSC over the summer.
Dray’s work, titled, “Skin of Stone,” is composed of pieces all found on site, including a large block of marble and stone core pieces that they shaved into 160 individual slabs. The core pieces, which are a purplish dolomite stone, have been arranged across the top and sides of the block.
Dray said their inspiration for the piece stemmed from the way “the Earth recovers itself,” such as by reclaiming quarrying debris over tens of years to a point it is hardly recognizable as out of the ordinary.
“The work of creating this piece, for me, was the idea of tending to the stone (and) spending hours polishing these discs up,” Dray said. “I spent a lot of time this summer and, in general, thinking about how we reorient toward the wisdom of the more than human world. For me, communing with nature looks like spending a lot of time with a material and (with) a place.”
Artist Bill Botzow’s piece was created by extracting some buckthorn, an invasive species, from the ground, inverting it and encircling it with stone.
Titled, “Re:—Extraction, 2023,” he said the piece is a reflection on the once booming practice of marble extraction and how the now post-industrial space has left room for invasive species to grow freely.
“(I want to), when possible, do projects that leave the physical place where they happen in better shape than when I got there. Removing invasive plants does that,” Botzow said. “Also, we talk about invasive species all the time, but I’m not sure very many people know what they actually look like.”
Other featured artists include: Robert Aiosa, Jonny Farrow, Brigitte Grenier, Jill Magi, Maya Murphy, Florian Okwu, Lee Williams and Margaret Wiss.
In addition to a tour of the exhibit, Driscoll shared that the reception will feature food, a “Meet the Artists” session at 5:30 p.m., and music courtesy of The Plumb Bobs.
“This is a chance to be outside and appreciate contemporary art that isn’t necessarily something you’re going to see in a museum. It’s all experimental work and the artists are very dedicated. So, the quality is there to really provoke you to ask questions, think about the environment (and) the impact we’re seeing with climate change,” Driscoll said.
