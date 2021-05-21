After several decades of public service, John Carroll is taking some time for himself.
A former state senator and one-time Congressional candidate, Carroll, 78, is currently chair of the State Board of Education, where he has served since 2017.
In a letter to Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday, Carroll announced he would retire from the board at the end of June, stating he had accomplished most of what he had hoped to do.
“There are good folks on the Board who can now take over,” he wrote. “For me, it’s time to pay better attention to the rest of my life.”
Carroll, who lives in Norwich, grew up in Newbury, Massachusetts, where he said he felt at home on the farms that once characterized the area.
“I actually always wanted to be a dairy farmer. That was my dream,” he said.
A detour to Harvard, however, set him on a different trajectory.
After college, he worked as a management consultant based in Washington D.C.
But by the early 1970s, that lingering attraction to bucolic living drew Carroll to rural New England, where he knew people living in Vermont and New Hampshire.
At the time, both states were controlled by Republicans, but Vermont’s progressive brand appealed to Carroll’s own more moderate Republican leanings.
In Vermont, he started a family with his wife Nan and ran a construction business.
Along the way, he served on local school boards, getting a taste for public service.
In 1988, Carroll successfully ran for a seat in the Vermont Senate representing Windsor County, where he served for three terms, including one as majority leader for the Republicans.
He reflected on his time in the Senate as period of collegiality.
“Party lines were not important, really at all. Your beliefs and your values were what guided you,” he said. “It was, perhaps, a different time.”
Dave Wolk also remembers those times.
Wolk, a Democrat, was elected senator for Rutland County the same year as Carroll. The two even lived together as roommates in Montpelier for one session.
Wolk — who has previously served as president of Castleton University, superintendent of Rutland City Public Schools and Vermont Education Commissioner — called Carroll the “quintessential public servant.”
“He's a sponge for information. He’s open to listening to alternative points of view,” said Wolk, who lauded Carroll’s contributions on the BOE and wished him well in retirement.
By the mid 1990s, Carroll was ready for a new challenge. He considered running against Howard Dean for governor but admitted that, despite belonging to different parties, there was not a lot of difference between them policy-wise.
“There didn't seem to be much point in a guy from Harvard running against a guy from Yale,” he quipped.
Instead, he decided to run for Congress against then-Rep. Bernie Sanders in 1994.
“Not that I thought I could win, but I knew that it would be at least a powerful contrast,” he said.
Carroll didn’t win, but he came — in his words — “frighteningly close,” losing to Sanders by a margin of just more than 3%.
After the election, Carroll went back to the private sector for about 15 years to focus on his family and career, eventually working as director of global services for Upper Valley-based manufacturer Hypertherm.
After retiring in the mid 2000s, Carroll again turned his focus to service.
“I had mapped out a plan when I retired that I would try to serve my community, I would try to serve my nation, I would try to serve the world, and I would try to serve my state,” he said.
He spent time in East Africa, where, through the years the years, he has volunteered on a number of community service projects, including an orphanage in Ethiopia and a school in Kenya.
Back home, he found himself again wanting to do more for his state. So he reached out to Scott, who appointed him to the BOE in 2017.
Carroll’s tenure on the board came during a time of significant change for education in Vermont, including implementing Act 46, mending a contentious relationship between the board and the Legislature, and working to refocus the mission of the board.
He said he accepted Scott’s appointment because he “wanted to try to get the board back within the boundaries that it needed to live within.”
Passed by the Legislature in 2015, Act 46 set in motion a series of forced school district mergers across the state.
Carroll was one of two BOE members who voted against the plan in 2018.
He maintains that the Agency of Education played too big of a role in shaping the plan, which he believes gives too much authority to Montpelier and not enough to local communities.
As chair, Carroll also worked closely with Secretary of Education Dan French “to draw sharp boundaries” between the AOE and BOE, which Carroll and French agreed they felt had become somewhat blurred over time.
Carroll explained that he sees the board as playing the role of a facilitator that must find middle ground between the state and local communities.
“I think many people think it's pretty vital that we stand between the government in Montpelier and the school boards and the schools,” he said, calling education in Vermont “an inherently tense collaboration.”
Looking toward the future of education in Vermont, Carroll sees a work in progress.
He said the state should aim to be the top education system in the country, arguing that there’s no good reason for it not to be.
He cited Vermont’s high per-pupil spending, mature teacher workforce, small schools, and relatively healthy and educable children as assets that have not been effectively leveraged.
“Children who go through Vermont’s educational system should come out among the most prepared children in America,” he said.
Carroll pointed to equity as another pivotal issue, but noted that the work needs to include economic and geographic equity in addition to racial, gender and LGBTQ+ equity.
“That's a piece of the equity conversation that I wish people would think and talk more about is, what about the inequity of quality of education offered in smaller … poorer communities,” he said.
In a statement Friday, French wrote that he “greatly appreciated” Carroll’s leadership, adding, “He has led the board through some of the most complex education policy initiatives Vermont has seen in the last century.”
Indeed, Carroll seems to thrive in grappling with complex policy issues.
“I love public policy. I love trying to solve problems. I love working with people of different points of view.”
Throughout his years of service in the public sector, Carroll has come to value what he calls a “natural and healthy tension” between people who hold differing views.
He worries that people too often try to eliminate or ignore that tension rather than embrace it.
It’s a sentiment that makes Carroll a rare breed by today’s political standards.
“You can't be in public policy without being able and willing to lose,” he said, explaining that in losing one is still able to get their message across and even shift the debate.
“I think, in our democratic process, it isn't about winning or losing; it’s about learning from each other and finding a common way forward.”
On Friday, the governor thanked Carroll for his years of public service in a statement.
"John has always committed himself to bettering his community, and making our state an even better place," Scott stated. "All Vermonters should be grateful for his contributions.”
Now, as he is set to step back from public service, Carroll said he is eager to use his hands again.
“My life in the last several years … has become just cerebral. My body has become kind of a device to transport my head from place to place,” he said.
Carroll said he plans a return to carpentry, restoring wooden boats and finding time to paint outside in nature.
There are also plans to travel with his wife and spend time more time with his three daughters and nine grandchildren with whom he might even try to learn a piano duet or two.
“There's no shortage of exciting things to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.