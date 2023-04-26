BARRE TOWN — After 31-plus years as town manager, Carl Rogers is calling it a career and will retire at the end of the week.

Rogers was recognized for his decades of service at the select board’s regular meeting Tuesday night. The board unanimously approved a resolution recognizing Rogers for his leadership through the years since he was hired in September 1991. Board members took turns reading parts of the resolution aloud in a room filled with former and current town employees and officials.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.