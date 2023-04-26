BARRE TOWN — After 31-plus years as town manager, Carl Rogers is calling it a career and will retire at the end of the week.
Rogers was recognized for his decades of service at the select board’s regular meeting Tuesday night. The board unanimously approved a resolution recognizing Rogers for his leadership through the years since he was hired in September 1991. Board members took turns reading parts of the resolution aloud in a room filled with former and current town employees and officials.
The resolution states Rogers, “has exemplified the Yankee ideals of thrift, ingenuity and resourcefulness to the benefit of Barre Town taxpayers as demonstrated by his meticulous budgeting ability and judicious stewardship of the Town’s assets and resources.”
The resolution credited Rogers with maintaining, “the utmost professional and ethical standards throughout his tenure as Town Manager and has served as an exemplary role model to all municipal employees, and though his successful leadership, has directly contributed to the retention of many long term employees.”
It also noted Rogers has garnered the respect and admiration of many beyond the town from his work on regional matters.
In October, the resolution stated Rogers received a lifetime achievement award from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
Rogers received a standing ovation once the resolution was read, and received a few more rounds of applause before the night was over.
Rogers also received a resolution from Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaun passed by the Legislature honoring Rogers for his work. This resolution states his achievements in helping the town take over a water system, build a salt shed, assist in the expansion of the city’s sewage treatment plant and the merger of fire districts with the town.
“Personally, Carl, thanks very much for the work that you’ve done for this town. It’s much appreciated,” McFaun said.
Elaine Wang had worked as assistant town manager under Rogers before she became the city manager of Winooski last year. Wang said she recalled a time in 2019 when Rogers was speaking with another town department head. She said the conversation appeared serious and stressful, likely personnel related. Wang said Rogers has seen everything over the years and he never complains, he just deals with what’s in front of him.
She said Rogers came into the office and she wondered if he finally would say something this time about the serious conversation he just had.
“He gets two steps in and he sees me and says, ‘Do you have rabbits eating your carrots, too?’” she said, which was met with a round of laughter from the audience.
Wang said she took away from that exchange that Rogers has seen it all and that it will all be OK.
Jeff Blow noted he was on the board with Jack Mitchell, a current board member, when the town hired Rogers. Blow said no one in town thought he’d stick around this long.
“We were all hoping to god that he would stay for 10 or 12 years. We couldn’t have selected a more dedicated, hard-working town manager, so thank you very much,” he said.
Rogers will be replaced by Chris Violette, the town’s long-serving planning and zoning administrator, and former fire chief. Violette will officially take over the role Saturday.
Mitchell is also retiring and will be replaced on the board by Michael Gilbar. Mitchell, Blow, Rogers and Violette all went to lunch recently. Mitchell presented Rogers and Violette with a framed photo of the four of them taken from that day in the town’s meeting room. The frame of the pictures notes Roger’s time in town, from 1991 to 2023, while Violette’s portion of the frame shows “2023 -” to signify his journey is just getting started.
Rogers has been known to choke up when town employees, including himself, are recognized for the work they do, and Tuesday was no exception. Violette fought back tears when he told those in the room he, too, will be an emotional manager and thanked Rogers for his leadership.
Rogers announced in January 2022 that he would retire around April 2023 in order to give the town plenty of time to find his replacement. Since that announcement, Rogers said he’s been asked to speak about his achievements at meetings for local organizations. He said he always starts those talks by pointing out it’s not just one person responsible for the town’s success, it’s a team effort.
He said while working at a previous job before becoming town manager, he wondered what he had gotten himself into.
“But when I came here, my thought was, ‘I can’t mess this up.’ Because I could see right away that Barre Town was doing things well. And that was because of the people that were here,” he said.
Rogers said at the lunch with Blow, Mitchell and Violette he brought up prior department heads the town has had who have helped get the town to where it is today.
“We’ve had a very good team here. And I think you have a very good team in place now,” he said. Rogers thanked everyone for the recognition and well-wishes.
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, board members remarked how different it will be to hold the next board meeting without a man who has been at the table for the past three decades.
