BARRE — It kind of felt like a commencement, but no one actually graduated from the Central Vermont Career Center on Tuesday night. However, that doesn’t mean the nearly 180 students who sat in the mostly sun-soaked bleachers overlooking A.G. Pendo Memorial Field at Spaulding High School didn’t finish what they started.
By all accounts they did.
Some had already graduated, others will in the next few days, many won’t until next year, and more than a few the year after that. But if you were looking for a shared sense of accomplishment you didn’t have to look past the bleachers where 27 of the latest batch of the career center’s “program completers” will be sitting again on Saturday morning.
That will be a traditional graduation — a seniors-only celebration, with caps and gowns, diplomas, a valedictorian, a salutatorian and a band playing “Pomp and Circumstance.”
There was none of that Tuesday night when a soon-to-be-junior who is slated to graduate from U-32 Middle and High School in 2024 spoke glowingly about her experience in the career center’s exploratory technology program.
“I stand up here truly believing that I have found an education that works — an education I love,” Kearston Wills said. “I stand up here so I can tell everyone here that CVCC is definitely worth attending.”
Wills, who stood behind a podium made by a past class of students from the center’s building trades program, insisted she wasn’t alone.
“I have been told by so many people in my program and others that this is the best education they have ever received in their lives,” she said. (It’s) the most fun they have had in school. The most creative classroom they have experienced. The most motivated they have ever been to learn. That CVCC is a place of learning they will remember for years. I know I will.”
It was a glowing endorsement from a student who spent the past year sampling what the career center has to offer and plans to enroll in the baking and culinary arts program in the fall.
While Wills will return to the career center, Zoe Barbero-Menzel stood behind the same podium, stared out at the same crowded football field and said she got what she came for and then some, and was surprisingly ready to move on.
Barbero-Menzel, who graduated from Montpelier High School last weekend, told those in attendance school was always a struggle, the pandemic and remote learning made it worse and it wasn’t until her guidance councilor suggested she consider career technical education as a junior that things finally clicked.
“Going to the Central Vermont Career Center was one of the best decisions of my life and has changed me not only as a learner but as a whole person,” she said.
After distinguishing herself in the center’s medical professions program, Barbero-Menzel left the ceremony with more than a certificate, a couple of awards and some cash to go along with her high school diploma. She left with a crystal clear vision of what it is she wants to do and how she plans to get there.
“Nursing is absolutely where I am meant to be,” said Barbero-Menzel, who started work as a medical assistant at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin on Monday with the goal of eventually becoming a registered nurse.
Barbero-Menzel sure sounded motivated.
“I will do everything it takes to get there,” she said, echoing sentiments expressed earlier in the ceremony by Jody Emerson.
The center’s first-year director, as well as the soon-to-be-superintendent of its looming incarnation as a stand-alone school district, Emerson urged students — those leaving, as well as those coming back, not to obsess over past “mistakes or missteps” and to savor the moment.
“Take a deep breath, take a bit of time, set your goals, work hard to achieve them, and, if you have the chance to chase down your dream, do it,” she said. “If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that anything can and will change, it’ll take flexibility and persistence to continue making progress.”
Emerson’s remarks kicked off a ceremony that ironically got started a few minutes late due to technical difficulties.
Getting the picture-in-picture just right when you’re livestreaming is tricky business, if you want to make sure viewers can see the sign language interpreters.
It was worth the wait for students, most of whom arrived early for a ceremony that represented something of a turning of the page for the career center, which is weeks away from becoming an autonomous school district, governed by a regional board.
The outdoor ceremony itself was a change of pace. Historically, the annual awards ceremony has been held indoors at the Barre Municipal Auditorium even on fair weather days when an outdoor venue would have worked.
Emerson noted some looming departures — a list that included veteran instructors, like Matthew Binginot, Amanda Garland and Clifton Long, as well as the center’s assistant director, Scott Griggs, who plans to retire after an educational career that included 21 years at the career center.
“I leave at a time when the value of career technical education has never been greater, a time when the skills and knowledge gained, the credentials and credits earned open up ever-expanding possibilities,” Griggs said before turning his attention to students.
“You have chosen to go above and beyond a traditional high school experience, applying knowledge, building skills, growing individually and together,” he said. “Each of you has reason to hold your head high, to take pride in how far you have come. We are all here to celebrate you.”
They did with words and awards that totaled more than $30,000 and caught some students by surprise.
Five Atlanta-bound gold medalists in the regional round of the SkillsUSA competition got a special shout-out and there were recipients of a variety of program-specific awards, like the “Golden Wrench” award. Presented by the Vermont Automotive Enthusiasts that award — more than $1,000 worth of tools and scholarships — went to Harwood junior Ismael “Izzy” Cruz.
It was the first of many, including the surprise announcement of U-32 senior Kaden Giroux’s selection as this year’s “Outstanding Student of the Center.”
Giroux, who enrolled in the exploratory technology program as a sophomore, completed the emergency services program in his junior year and this year took advantage of the center’s cooperative education program, which allowed him to work with the ambulance services in Barre Town and Waterbury.
Described by Emerson as an exceptional student who successfully combined academics with applied learning, Giroux received $1,500 and a plaque as the ceremony that wasn’t a graduation, but sort of felt like one was coming to a close.
Giroux, who will experience the real deal when U-32 graduates on Friday, said Tuesday night was tough to top.
