BARRE — A year into its creation as a standalone school district, the Central Vermont Career Center is asking voters in the 18 towns it serves to approve a 17.8% increase in its annual budget to expand its offerings.

Based in Barre, the career center, which provides career and technical programs to 220 students in those 18 municipalities, would like to extend its teaching schedule to a full day and add more classroom space, said district Superintendent Jody Emerson. Those expenses, along with steep increases in health insurance and liability insurance costs, are part of a proposed $4.1 million budget for fiscal year 2024 that district residents will consider on Town Meeting Day.

