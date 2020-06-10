BARRE — More than 300 people watched a virtual awards ceremony Tuesday congratulating those in the Class of 2020 for their hard work at the Central Vermont Career Center.
The ceremony had to be held via video due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was live streamed on YouTube from Spaulding High School in Barre where the career center is located.
Instructors submitted videos thanking students for their hard work in a year that was cut short because of the virus that causes COVID-19. Some students also submitted videos talking about how much they missed their classmates and how they looked forward to what’s next as they get ready to graduate from area high schools the center serves.
Penny Chamberlin, the center’s director, said, “This is not our ideal awards evening. We were not planning on no contact for 14 weeks during the most exciting time of your year where we celebrate your skills and abilities and recognize you during an awards night that traditionally seated 700 guests in your honor. But here we are, and you have done an amazing job at keeping pace, staying on track and remaining connected with your instructors and I say thank you.”
Chamberlin said two of the programs the center offers had been raising money for a trip south that had be canceled because of the pandemic. So she said that money will be donated to area foodbanks. She said the Montpelier Food Pantry, the Waterbury Area Food Shelf, the food pantry at Capstone Community Action and the Onion River Food Shelf will each receive $1,000 in food donations and the Vermont Food Bank will receive a $2,000 food donation.
The guest speaker for the event was Daniel French, state secretary of education. French submitted a video from his deck in southern Vermont.
He congratulated the center’s seniors for reaching this point in their academic careers and said the training they received at the center will serve them well in the coming years.
“Something we have known all along in Vermont, but now has formally been acknowledged by COVI-19, you and the careers you’ve chosen are all essential. It goes without saying, however, that this spring did not go as planned for any of us. This has been an unprecedented event and as much as you’ve been impacted by it, you’ve also been a part of it. When this is all over, I encourage you to look back at this time and remember its lessons. We’re all connected. We’re all in this together,” he said.
William Nykiel studied digital media arts at the center. Nykiel said he attended an open house at the center and when he found the digital media arts section he found his home. He talked about the students he met from other programs the center offers, such as medical professions and electrical technology.
“I just want to say, over these past two years everyone I’ve met, I’m so proud of every single one of you. This year has been really tough on all of us. It’s been a gut punch of a year. But no matter what, no matter the adversities we face, we’ve overcome them. We step over them. We keep on going,” he said.
Oliver Verret also studied digital media arts. Verret said she knows her fellow classmates are sad and disappointed they could not hold Tuesday’s event in person but they are still together.
“We are the innovators of today and tomorrow, so let us graduate knowing that what we learn, build and create today will be our future tomorrow,” she said.
This year’s “Student of the Center” was awarded to North Hodgson who studied automotive technology, among other things. Chamberlin said the award recognizes a student who is proven and successful and can combine academics with applied learning. She said Hodgson has attended three programs at the center and achieved some of the center’s highest honors, including earning college credits through dual enrollment and has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.
