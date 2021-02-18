MONTPELIER — The Montpelier-Roxbury School Board has embraced plans to explore a possible governance change for a career center that is experiencing growing pains in Barre.
During their virtual Wednesday night meeting, board members unanimously agreed to participate in a preliminary study that — if conducted — could be a small step toward a sweeping change for a career center that got its start as the Barre Regional Vocational Technical Center more than 50 years ago.
If you’re keeping score — like Penny Chamberlin, the veteran director of what is now the Central Vermont Career Center — it is now now two down and at least one to go.
Last month, Chamberlin sought and obtained permission from the Barre Unified Union School District Board to explore a change that would relieve its nine members of their sole oversight responsibility over a center that serves as a regional educational resource.
The Barre board’s favorable vote opened the door for Chamberlin to shop the idea to five surrounding school districts that pay to send students to the career center, but have no formal say in its operation.
So far, so good.
Two weeks after persuading the Washington Central School Board to support the proposed study, Chamberlin made the same pitch to members of the Montpelier-Roxbury board and got the same result.
Chamberlin said she will attend meetings of the Harwood, Twinfield and Cabot school boards next month and hopes to convince all three to approve the study, though technically, the consent of one will do.
That would represent a majority of the center’s sending districts — enough to launch what Chamberlin stressed was a preliminary process designed to assess whether a change in governance structure is “appropriate” and should be pursued.
“It is just a study,” she said of what will amount to “6 to 8 weeks” of work by a committee that isn’t fully formed and will require the consent of at least one more district to begin its work.
Chamberlin said she’s optimistic all five boards will support an initiative that will be led by consultant Mike Deweese.
According to Chamberlin, a good case can be made for shifting away from the conventional model that gives the Barre Unified School Board and voters from Barre and Barre Town sole say over a center that serves students from around the region.
Chamberlin acknowledged Montpelier-Roxbury Superintendent Libby Bonesteel serves on a regional advisory board that provides input on issues ranging from programs to policies, but said that system, which is used by 14 of the state’s 17 career and technical education centers, has its flaws.
“Right now, the voice is ‘advisory,’ and we would prefer to have that voice be equal for the career center across our entire region,” she said.
The idea of an autonomous center overseen by a regional board whose sole focus is career and technical education, isn’t unprecedented in Vermont. That’s the structure that centers in Bennington, Middlebury and Springfield all use, though Chamberlin noted the last time the state Board of Education approved such a request was in 2004.
“It’s been awhile,” she said.
If the committee that hasn’t yet been formed recommends pursuing a new governance model, Chamberlin said that would be a conversation starter with Education Secretary Dan French and could lead to a months-long review by the state Board of Education.
Assuming the proposal cleared that hurdle, it would still require votes in the 18 central Vermont communities that belong to districts now served by the career center that has been operating out of a 41,000-square-foot wing at Spaulding High School since it opened in 1969.
Whether the center remains in its current location is the subject of ongoing discussions that started more than 2 years ago and Chamberlin said are unconnected, but not completely unrelated, to the governance discussion.
Chamberlin described the discussion of how to upgrade the center to meet the needs of today’s students was a “parallel” process. Moreover, it is an example of the kind of issue the Barre board can now decide on its own.
If the governance model changed, all aspects of a potential project — from the threshold decision between renovation and relocation to programming and price tags — would be shared by a new board, whose primary responsibility is overseeing the operation of a pre-K-12 school system.
The Montpelier-Roxbury board agreed to endorse the study and appointed School Director Jill Remick to represent them on the committee if one is formed.
