BARRE — A committee tasked with exploring governance options for the Central Vermont Career Center is on track to meet a self-imposed September deadline and hoping to ask voters in six area school districts to consider creating a new one in March.
Though the process is similar in many respects to the one used to merge school districts under Act 46, the path the consultant-led committee is pursuing could lead to what might best be described as an “un-merger.”
Since it opened under a different name at Spaulding High School more than 50 years ago the regional career center has been governed by a school board in Barre.
Initially it was the city’s school board, then it was the board once responsible for running Spaulding High School and for the past two years, it has been the board of the two-town Barre Unified Union School District.
For all of that time, the center has been based at Spaulding, serving students from several surrounding high schools, while being overseen by the board responsible for one of them.
That would change under a proposal that is being crafted with the blessing of the Barre board, as well as the boards of five other school districts.
Each of the districts — Barre’s included — has its own high school and they are collectively composed of 18 Washington County communities.
Only two of those communities — Barre and Barre Town — currently have seats on the board responsible for running the career center and their voters are the only ones that have a direct say on the center’s budget.
While the arrangement isn’t unusual, the committee believes it isn’t optimal, and is hoping to make that case to Education Secretary Dan French, the state Board of Education and ultimately voters in all 18 affected towns.
So says Jody Emerson, who is settling in as executive director of the career center after being hired to replace its long-time administrator Penny Chamberlin. Emerson, who had been employed as associate principal at U-32 Middle and High School, was hired by the Barre board following a search that started when Chamberlin agreed to serve as superintendent of the Orleans Central Supervisory Union.
U-32 is one of the schools that feeds the career center and Emerson was tuned in to conversations that started before she arrived and picked up where Chamberlin left off when she switched jobs on June 30.
With the help of consultant Michael Deweese, Emerson said the committee has completed draft articles of agreement — a formation document that no doubt sounds familiar to folks who followed the Act 46 merger process closely. She said the panel, which met earlier this week, has shifted its attention to bylaws for what would be a stand-alone district, solely focused on the career center and governed by one new 10-member board.
Barre would have a voice on that board — technically two of them — but it would surrender sole say over budgetary and personnel decisions.
According to the draft articles of agreement, the new board would include delegates from each of the six school boards — Barre, Montpelier-Roxbury, Washington Central, Harwood, Twinfield and Cabot. The four largest districts based on census data — Barre, Harwood, Washington Central, and Montpelier-Roxbury would each be entitled to a second representative elected at large by voters in all 18 towns.
Even if the committee is able to persuade French and members of the state board, those elections wouldn’t be held this coming March.
The timeline embraced by the committee contemplates holding the first annual meeting of the proposed district on Town Meeting Day in 2023 — positioning the new district to launch on July 1 of that year.
Emerson said there is still work for the committee to do and it has scheduled three meetings in September to tie up loose ends. One of them, she said, is working out a lease agreement for the 41,000 square feet the career center currently occupies at Spaulding.
Emerson said lawyers — one representing the committee and the other the Barre board — are working on that even as a separate process, which could eventually culminate in the construction of a new state-of-the-art center at a different location, is being explored as a long-term re-envisioning process Chamberlin started three years ago.
The thinking behind what amounts to a long-term planning process was that the space the center occupies at Spaulding is dated, offers no opportunity for expansion, and limits programs the center can offer at a time when enrollment is rebounding.
Emerson said 179 students — a high in recent years — have already enrolled for the coming school year. That’s the good news.
The bad news is there were 356 applicants.
If all of the center’s programs — from building trades and cosmetology to plumbing and heating and digital media arts — were fully enrolled, 231 students could be served. Based on the varied interests of students who are on wait lists for some programs, Emerson said the center isn’t operating at capacity. However, she said, it’s getting closer and even if it were more than 100 students in the region couldn’t be served based on the current demand.
Funding remains the biggest hurdle to constructing a stand-alone center — one for which the Barre board has invested funds in conceptual designs as part of a process that is ongoing and if the proposed governance change is approved would shift to a new board whose primary responsibility isn’t overseeing a pre-K-12 school district.
