BARRE — A ceremony that began in one place and ended in another was oddly symbolic of the educational paths of the 181 students just honored for their achievement at Central Vermont Career Center.
None of the students started at the Barre-based center, which opened under a different name in the wing it still occupies at Spaulding High School in 1969 and is now in its first year as an autonomous school district.
Not the pink summer-suited Kyler Izor — a soon-to-be-junior at Harwood Union High School, who was among two dozen students who successfully completed the center’s exploratory technology program this year.
Not Meles Gouge, a rising senior at Cabot School, who was named “student of the program” in the center’s plumbing and heating program.
Not Gouge’s best-dressed classmate, Alexander Zahm, who sported a three-piece suit and red power tie on Thursday night and probably again on Friday when he was set to graduate from U-32 High School.
Not Hanna Grasso, who collected her diploma from Montpelier High School last week and was honored as “student” and “scholar” of the center’s Advanced EMT program while amassing $5,250 in scholarships during Thursday night’s end of year awards ceremony.
And not Spaulding senior Dylan Bachand, who told those in attendance that enrolling in the center’s automotive technology program to hone his skills as a welder was “one of the best decisions” he’s ever made.
Bachand was the only student to earn more in scholarships — his final tally was $5,650 — than Grasso, and while he didn’t quite have the last word Thursday night, the last words were about him … inside and out.
The ceremony began with students seated on the metal bleachers overlooking A.G. Pendo Memorial Field and ended with Bachand standing on the yet-to-be-decorated stage in the nearby Spaulding gymnasium, where he was scheduled to receive his own high school diploma during a Saturday morning ceremony.
To say things didn’t remotely go according to script is an understatement, and not just because “technical difficulties” prevented Superintendent Jody Emerson from greeting students, family and friends with a “playlist” of titles that figured prominently in the welcoming speech she delivered outdoors.
Darkening skies didn’t bode well, and neither did a gusting wind that blew over a vase of flowers after the first of three student speeches had been delivered and the first several scholarships and gifts had been announced.
Bachand had just accepted his first when an audible rumble prompted Emerson to make a command decision.
“I know Thunder Road is happening, but I just don’t think that’s what it is,” Emerson said, ordering students off of the metal bleachers barely 20 minutes after the ceremony had begun.
It resumed about 20 minutes later in the not-yet-ready for graduation gymnasium where Spaulding hadn’t yet put its stamp on the stage, at least some of the chairs were set up and all the bleachers were available.
Safety aside, the move made for a more memorable evening, and a superior sound system was an added perk. It made the speeches Bachand and fellow Spaulding senior, Amera Severtson, delivered indoors, easier to hear than Emerson’s address or the remarks of cosmetology student Willow Sellers, who just completed her junior year at U-32.
Emerson spoke first in a speech laced with titles of songs she had hoped to play as folks were arriving at what was billed as an outdoor, bring-your-own-chair celebration.
It was a “Don’t Stop Believin’” address, during which Emerson told students they were “unstoppable” and encouraged them to put what they’d learned to good use.
“My wish is that when you look back, you can say, ‘I lived,’” she said. “Maybe you’ll look back on your time here as the good old days, though it is likely that the best day of your life is ahead of you. I encourage you to be a light, be humble and kind, be thankful for all that you have and keep moving forward, chasing your dreams ’til you can’t.”
Sellers, a young woman with a lifelong “passion for all things hair,” recalled celebrating the news she’d been accepted into the center’s cosmetology program and explained her “I got in! I got in! I got in!” reaction.
“Typical public high school was not my jam,” she said. “I’m sure most of you can relate. I’ve always struggled with the average school’s curriculum.”
Sellers described the career center as a game-changing opportunity for those, like her, who know what they want to do and those interested in finding out.
“This has been the best school year I’ve ever had and am looking forward to another great one next year,” she said.
While Sellers is returning, Severtson, who, like Bachand, was scheduled to graduate from Spaulding on Saturday, is heading to the Paul Mitchell Academy in Georgia to become a licensed instructor.
Severtson said her experience at the career center allowed her to realize her dream, while opening doors and creating leadership opportunities.
“They (CVCC staff) are welcoming, strive for excellence, highlight student voice and achievements and give us an opportunity to experience our future fields while still being in high school,” said Severtson, who this year served as one of two student representatives to the state Board of Education.
Severtson was also a member of the career center’s leadership team and was named as “scholar” of the Cosmetology II program.
Bachand was the final student speaker and, like the first two, was a walking, talking ambassador for the Central Vermont Career Center, and a big believer in technical education.
In a country with a shrinking supply of skilled tradespeople, the young man who wants to be a welder and learned how to repair cars as a means toward that end, pushed back against the “misconception” technical education is only for those who “underperform academically.”
“Skilled trades require critical thinking and problem-solving skills that cannot be demonstrated in general education classes,” he said. “Technical Education programs give students the opportunity to practice and use those skills so that they are career ready upon completion of their program.”
A self-described “hands-on learner,” Bachand said that appealed to him and he enrolled in the automotive program that gave him ample opportunity to hone his welding skills.
“The (Central Vermont) Career Center is as close as you can get to industry training and allows for students like myself to be prepared to enter a job in the workforce, no matter their destination,” he said.
Bachand stayed on the stage when he finished speaking because, in addition to being named “student” of his program, the young man dubbed “Dad” by his classmates was honored as this year’s “Outstanding Student of the Center.”
Emerson announced the award moments before the ceremony ended and setup for Spaulding’s graduation resumed.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com