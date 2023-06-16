20230617_bta_CVCC
Buy Now

Cosmetology student Willow Sellers delivers a speech Thursday during awards night and celebration of program completers and participants for the Central Vermont Career Center in Barre.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

BARRE — A ceremony that began in one place and ended in another was oddly symbolic of the educational paths of the 181 students just honored for their achievement at Central Vermont Career Center.

None of the students started at the Barre-based center, which opened under a different name in the wing it still occupies at Spaulding High School in 1969 and is now in its first year as an autonomous school district.

david.delcore@timesargus.com