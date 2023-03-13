BARRE — A school budget passed in Barre on Monday and while its bottom line was $50 million lower than the one that failed last week, the board responsible for running the Central Vermont Career Center School District got everything it asked for.

Nearly six full days after the polls closed on Town Meeting Day, the last of the ballots in the 18-town district — those now cast a week ago by voters in Duxbury — were processed by Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes and Barre Town Clerk Tina Lunt. Working in the otherwise empty room on the third floor of Alumni Hall, Dawes and Lunt wrapped up an exercise they started Thursday, resumed on Friday and concluded shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

