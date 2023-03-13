BARRE — A school budget passed in Barre on Monday and while its bottom line was $50 million lower than the one that failed last week, the board responsible for running the Central Vermont Career Center School District got everything it asked for.
Nearly six full days after the polls closed on Town Meeting Day, the last of the ballots in the 18-town district — those now cast a week ago by voters in Duxbury — were processed by Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes and Barre Town Clerk Tina Lunt. Working in the otherwise empty room on the third floor of Alumni Hall, Dawes and Lunt wrapped up an exercise they started Thursday, resumed on Friday and concluded shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday.
That’s when three tabulators — one from Barre, a second from Barre Town, and a third from Montpelier — spit out the lopsided results of a district-wide budget vote that had first-year Superintendent Jody Emerson smiling, but “not surprised.”
The $4.1 million budget for the Barre-based career center — one that has been housed in a wing of Spaulding High School for more than 50 years — was overwhelmingly approved 6,535-1,806.
In the run-up to last week’s vote, Emerson met with all six area school boards, which each appoint a member to serve on the career center’s own autonomous 10-member board. Those meetings, she said, all went well.
“There’s a lot of support for career and technical education, so I’m not surprised,” she said.
Though Emerson said there was plenty to like about the fact the budget passed by a margin of more than 3.5 to 1, she acknowledged turnout was underwhelming in many, if not most, of the district’s 18 towns.
Just how underwhelming may never be known because many of the ballots weren’t counted before they were fed into the tabulators as part of the commingling process required by the district.
The number of ballots cast in the three communities that provided the tabulators is known, and they represent an out-sized share of the near 9,000-ballot total.
At a minimum, Barre, Barre Town and Montpelier easily accounted for more than half of the total.
Montpelier led the way with 2,194 ballots cast, followed by Barre Town with 1,644, and Barre with 1,232.
That’s 5,070 ballots, meaning the 15 remaining towns were collectively responsible for fewer than 4,000 ballots — an average of about 250 per town.
Dawes said Cabot was well above average. There were 400 ballots cast in that tiny community, though she noted roughly half of them didn’t reflect a vote — one way or the other — on the budget.
“They were blank,” she said.
Voter participation in Plainfield — 215 career center ballots were cast — was less than half that of smaller Cabot. The number of ballots cast in Middlesex — 146 — was even lower.
Emerson said she’ll take the favorable budget vote, while acknowledging the different ways member-districts distributed ballots likely depressed turnout.
That was particularly true in the five-town Washington Central Unified Union School District, where school and town ballots were automatically mailed to all active, registered voters, but the career center ballots had to be specifically requested.
“If you’re thinking you’re getting all the ballots in the mail, you don’t know to ask for ours,” Emerson said.
Barre, Barre Town and Montpelier didn’t automatically mail early ballots to all voters and those who voted absentee — like those who voted in person — received all the available ballots.
Created by voters just last year, the career center school district did mail postcards to voters in all 18 towns as a reminder in December. In retrospect, Emerson said, it might want to send that reminder out much closer to when the ballots are actually available, because many, if not most voters, don’t know what they’re missing.
Emerson said that is a conversation for the next budget cycle, and didn’t put a damper on this year’s successful shift from a two- to an 18-town vote on the spending plan for the career center.
Historically, voters in Barre and Barre Town have had sole say with respect to the career center budget. However, last year’s creation of a new standalone district with boundaries that extend far beyond the two-town Barre Unified Union School District put the budget on separate ballots in 18 towns this year.
The list is long and includes both members of the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District, as well as all five Washington Central towns — Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier Middlesex and Worcester.
It also includes all six towns — Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury — in the Harwood Unified Union School District, as well as both Twinfield towns of Plainfield and Marshfield, and Cabot.
Voters in all of those towns had a shared say on the budget, as well as the two school board seats, though neither incumbent faced a challenge this year. School Director Lyman Castle earned a three-year term as the Montpelier-Roxbury district’s elected representative, and Terri Steel was elected to a two-year seat representing Washington Central.
Two other districts — Barre and Harwood — have board members elected at large, but neither term was up this year.
The board’s six other members also serve on the boards responsible for appointing them during their annual organizational meetings.
That happened last week in the Barre and Montpelier-Roxbury districts. In Barre, newly elected Chair Giuliano Cecchinelli volunteered to fill the seat on the career center board that had been held by former school director Alice Farrell, while the Montpelier-Roxbury Board reappointed Jill Remick to service as its representative.
Remick served as chair of the career center board last year. The board will elect new officers when it meets next Tuesday.
By then Emerson said the Washington Central, Harwood and Twinfield boards will have made their own appointments, leaving only Cabot to do the same.
Emerson said the board will need to swiftly decide whether to pursue plans to expand to an all-day program that were built into its just-approved budget.
The money is there, interviews are scheduled, but two teachers needed to serve the academic needs of those enrolled in the career center have not yet been hired.
Emerson said she hoped to have enough information to make a recommendation before next week’s board meeting. The change, she said, is time-sensitive, and if all the pieces aren’t in place soon, sending districts will need to plan accordingly.
“We need a decision this month,” she said.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.