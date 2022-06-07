BARRE — The Central Vermont Career Center School Board notched another night of “firsts” — its first executive session and its first appointment — before agreeing to meet one more time before Vermont’s newest school district is launched July 1.
As result of one decision made Monday night, the virtual session scheduled for June 20 will be the board’s first with a full complement of members and its last before the district approved by voters in 18 towns collectively approved the creation of the new state-sanctioned school district in March.
Four of the board’s 10 members were supposed to be elected in March, and three of them actually were in “at-large” elections. However, a pair of write-in campaigns came up short of the statutory requirement leaving a vacancy the board filled Monday night.
The board interviewed two applicants — one from Middlesex, the other from East Montpelier — before meeting privately in executive session to discuss who to appoint to the vacant at-large seat representing the Washington Central Unified Union School District.
The board opted for Middlesex resident Terri Steele over Adam Rosen, of East Montpelier, in a cordial contest.
Steele, a construction manager for a telecommunications company, brings an interesting perspective to the board — not because of her professional background, but because her son, a 2020 graduate of U-32 Middle and High School, is a product of the Barre-based career center.
Steel rounds out a board that includes at-large representatives from the Barre, Harwood and Montpelier-Roxbury school districts, as well as appointed representatives from the boards of each of those districts, Washington Central, Twinfield and Cabot.
Jody Emerson, director of the career center and soon-to-be-superintendent of the new school district that will focus exclusively on career technical education in central Vermont, told board members she has filled out her staff.
Emerson has hired Michelle Leeman, who works in the business office for the Barre Unified Union School District, to serve as her business manager and Kelly Beliveau, a paraeductor at U-32, to serve as her administrative assistant.
While Emerson’s staff is set, three key instructional positions are in the process of being filled.
Interviews for an instructor for a new design fabrication program were scheduled Tuesday night, the search for a new digital media arts instructor is underway and should lead to interviews next week, and a candidate for the plumbing and heating instructor’s position visited the career center on Tuesday.
The board agreed it will handle policy development as a group, but will appoint three committees — one to handle negotiations, another to focus on finance and facilities issues and one to focus on program quality.
The center is poised to launch one new program — design and fabrication — in partnership with Norwich University and the Vermont Granite Museum in the fall.
The shift to an autonomous school district instead of a center that has been governed since its inception by a school board in Barre will occur July 1 and future decisions will be made by representatives of all six sending school districts, voters of all 18 member-towns, or both.
That might eventually include the possibility of moving from the wing the center has occupied at Spaulding High School since it opened to a new campus. That idea was the subject of a consultant-led visioning process that was conducted even as discussion of the governance shift surfaced.
In the near term the center will remain at Spaulding and under a three- to five-year lease that was executed after voters approved the new school district.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.