BARRE — After flunking the first one last week, ballots for the Central Vermont Career Center School District have now passed a series of tests and been cleared for use in an election that is less than a week away.
That’s good news for election officials in the 18 towns that belong to the fledgling school district and really good news for the printer — L. Brown & Sons — that prepared the first 26,000 ballots and might have been on the hook for 26,000 more had the ballots been responsible for the flawed results spit out by a Barre Town tabulator during a routine pre-election test last Wednesday.
Turns out the ballots weren’t to blame, and it briefly appeared neither was the tabulator, which rejected some, but not all, of the career center ballots due to a “paper-sensor issue” a week ago.
Town Clerk Tina Lunt said that issue resurfaced on Monday when members of the Board of Civil Authority tried to feed it 60 randomly marked ballots.
Lunt said it took about 40 of the ballots before the “paper-sensor issue” she thought was resolved, when a technician for LHS Associates swapped out the tabulator’s programmable card on Friday, resurfaced.
The troublesome tabulator, which was sidelined for two elections last year after encountering similar issues during testing conducted prior to the August primaries, is being permanently replaced by LHS.
Barre Town’s new tabulator will be tested by the Board of Civil Authority Wednesday and based on similar tests involving the career center ballots that have now been conducted without issue in both Barre and Montpelier, Lunt said that should do it.
“We know it’s the tabulator,” she said.
With the election looming and hundreds, if not thousands, of ballots already in the mail, pinpointing the problem immediately became a time-sensitive process of elimination.
A printing error appeared to be the most likely culprit in the wake of the first failed test, but that theory was undermined last Thursday when Montpelier City Clerk John Odum encountered no issues when he ran 60 randomly marked career center ballots through its tabulator on Thursday.
The successful test in Montpelier put an emergency order for replacement ballots on hold and heading into the weekend, Lunt said, it looked like a programming issue was the problem.
On Friday, Lunt said, the Barre Town tabulator processed 60 ballots without any issues after the LHS technician replaced its programmable card. Though Friday’s test was error-free, it was unofficial, because members of the Board of Civil Authority did not participate.
Lunt said the board conducted Monday’s test — one she hoped would confirm Friday’s result and clear the tabulator for use counting the career center ballots next week.
It did until it didn’t, and the tabulator again rejected ballots citing a “paper-sensor issue.”
By then, Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes had successfully tested 60 career center ballots on one of the city’s tabulators. Monday’s glitch-free test in Barre and the last Thursday’s results in Montpelier, pointed to a problem with the Barre Town tabulator — one that was believed to be repaired after experiencing similar issues in the past.
Lunt said a new tabulator would be tested and cleared by the board today, used at count career center ballots at the polls on next Tuesday and then trucked to the Barre Municipal Auditorium two days later where three tabulators — one from Barre, one from Barre Town and one from Montpelier — will be used to process ballots from the 15 other towns in the career center school district starting next Thursday.
That process is expected to take three days and won’t produce a reportable commingled result until Monday, March 13.
This year marks the first time voters in 16 of the district’s 18 towns have had a say in its annual operating budget. Historically, that decision has been made by voters in Barre and Barre Town.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.