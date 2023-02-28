BARRE — After flunking the first one last week, ballots for the Central Vermont Career Center School District have now passed a series of tests and been cleared for use in an election that is less than a week away.

That’s good news for election officials in the 18 towns that belong to the fledgling school district and really good news for the printer — L. Brown & Sons — that prepared the first 26,000 ballots and might have been on the hook for 26,000 more had the ballots been responsible for the flawed results spit out by a Barre Town tabulator during a routine pre-election test last Wednesday.

