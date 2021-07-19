BARRE — A last-ditch bid to save an apartment house that is sitting on a future parking lot has thus far come up empty even as Capstone Community Action weighs alternatives to razing the Seminary Street structure.
The clock is ticking, cost is a factor and leaving the three-unit apartment house where it is simply isn’t an option, according to Capstone Executive Director Sue Minter.
Given the parking needs associated with the grant-funded expansion of the Head Start program Capstone runs out of the former Brook Street School, Minter said Monday the apartment house next door needs to be gone by the end of August.
Minter said “deconstruction” is the only viable alternative identified to date, but it hasn’t been for lack of trying.
“We are exploring whatever options there are,” she said of an exercise supported by city officials who share Capstone’s concern about demolishing housing when housing is in short supply.
Citing a number of “close calls” that have occurred through the years at a street corner routinely used by parents dropping off children at a program that is on the verge of getting bigger and busier, Minter said developing off-street parking is a must in coming months.
Heading into the summer, Capstone’s Learning Together Center was serving 46 children and employing 20 staff members. When the center reopens Aug. 30, Minter said those numbers will jump to 62 children and 27 staff. Those figures don’t include up to 10 pregnant and parenting teens served on site by 10 separate staff members.
Past problems with on-street parking and near misses at, or near the intersection of Seminary and Brook streets, prompted Capstone’s decision to acquire the neighboring property with an eye toward creating a 17-space parking lot that would provide a safe drop-off and pick-up option for parents additional parking for staff.
When requesting a local permit for the project in June, Capstone representatives lamented the likely loss of three housing units while underscoring efforts to come up with a suitable alternative at the time.
Minter said those efforts haven’t abated and Capstone’s strong preference would be to find a new home for the apartment house.
It is one shared by members of the City Council, including Teddy Waszazak and Michael Boutin, who reached out to Minter after learning about the project and wondered what, if anything, could be done.
Waszazak has kept those conversations going and worked to determine whether any city-owned parcels were suitable locations for relocating the structure.
Four city-owned locations — one of them that would require merging three contiguous city-owned parcels — were flagged as part of that process. Three – on Brooklyn, James and Wellington streets — were ruled out due to issues with topography, accessibility or both. That left the Merchant Street location, which could not meet current city zoning requirements and likely could not support the entire structure given its physical characteristics.
Waszazak said Monday he doesn’t view either as a deal-breaker and would entertain moving a portion of the building if it meant preserving two of three existing housing units.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie suggested that possibility, but said he has since had second thoughts given the physical characteristics of the site and the quickly closing window for making a move.
Minter hasn’t determined how much it might cost to move all or part of a building Capstone doesn’t yet own and said the more pressing question is: “Where does it land?”
Preliminary conversations with organizations ranging from Downstreet Housing and Community Development and the Family Center of Washington County to Good Samaritan Haven and Washington County Mental Health Services haven’t yielded an answer, according to Minter, who is mindful of the need to construct the parking lot this year.
“We don’t have a lot of time, and we don’t have a lot of budget,” she said.
Minter said she wasn’t averse to casting a wider net given the lack of a viable city-owned option and the absence of interest among nonprofits that had been approached.
“Does anyone have the interest and ability to make use of a wonderful home at a different location?” she asked. “We can facilitate that.”
Minter said anyone interested in discussing the possibility could email David Fowler, facilities manager at Capstone, at dfowler@capstonevt.org or call him at 793-5559.
If a viable option can be quickly identified, Minter said Capstone could be flexible on plans to deconstruct the apartment house to make room for the parking lot.
Disclosure: Times Argus Editor and Publisher Steven Pappas serves as chair of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
