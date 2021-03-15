BARRE — Requiring Granite City landlords to include the cost of heat in all rental agreements could potentially backfire on tenants, and not just in the form of higher rents.
Response to a question posed by Councilor Michael Boutin, an advocate with Capstone Community Action, furnished fresh fuel for a conversation that started during last week’s council meeting.
Councilors balked at City Attorney Oliver Twombly’s advice they avoid potential legal challenges associated with a proposed ordinance change that would require heating costs be rolled into all rental agreements.
Twombly noted such a requirement would exceed the obligations of landlords outlined in statute and could prompt a challenge the city is interfering with the contractual relationship between a landlord and tenant.
Noting Twombly is a landlord, councilors agreed to solicit a second legal opinion on the matter, citing a potential conflict of interest.
In the aftermath of that meeting, Boutin reached out to Capstone Executive Director Sue Minter. He explained in an email, the council was “… about to consider requiring landlords to include heating costs” in all rental agreements and wondering how that “significant shift” would affect Capstone’s fuel assistance program that, he noted, served nearly 475 Barre households including more than 1,100 family members in 2018.
“…Would Capstone redirect those funds to pay rent since heat is included?” he asked.
The short answer appears to be “no,” according to a message Minter relayed from Sue Rossi, who manages Capstone’s crisis fuel program.
“… To our knowledge, fuel benefits cannot be switched out to cover rent,” Rossi wrote. “We we can offer rental assistance in some circumstance, these are supported through very different and distinct federal funding programs that cannot be co-mingled.”
Though Rossi noted there are “multiple issues” with the plan outlined in Boutin’s email, she offered an assessment of the proposal as it was relayed to her.
“… On the one hand, it would be advantageous for landlords to include heat as some tenants tend to run out of heat often and that puts a real strain on heating systems and the life of the unit,” she wrote, predicting landlords would be “auto-fill” making it unlikely heat would be lost due to lack of fuel.
“… The downside is that a lot of landlords don’t like including heat because they believe tenants take advantage of the situation and keep their units hotter than they might otherwise,” Rossi added, echoing a sentiment that has been expressed by others in the wake of the council’s discussion.
Rossi suggested the discussed change could have unintended consequences that should be considered. One of them involves people facing electric disconnects which Capstone is currently able to assist with through crisis funds. Before doing that, she explained, the agency must first verify “electricity is needed to run the heat source.”
According to Rossi, that is typically a simple exercise in cases where people are paying for their own heat. It is less clear, she noted, in apartment building where the heat is included in rent and Capstone must confirm with the landlord, or property manager, whether the tenant’s electricity is required to operate the heat source.
“… More often than not, when the landlord provides heat in the rent, the tenants do not need their individual electric account to power the heat in their apartment,” she wrote, noting when that is the case, Capstone can’t use crisis funds to pay toward an electric assist.
“… This would have a detrimental impact on our ability to assist with electricity,” Rossi wrote. “As a result, we predict an increase in the number of people precariously housed that we will not be able to assist.”
Boutin shared Minter and Rossi’s emailed response with council members who are waiting for a second opinion before deciding whether to incorporate a change some have advocated for in the ordinance outlining the city’s minimum housing standards.
The change would spread the cost of Vermont’s heating season over the course of a year — presumably in the form of increased rent. However, it would potentially strip away a safety net now available to those who fall behind in their bills — by putting funding now available to help them just out of their reach.
Disclosure: Executive Editor and Publisher Steven Pappas is the chair of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
