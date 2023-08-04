MONTPELIER — State revenues ended the fiscal year ahead of projections. Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser released the results earlier this week.
June proved to be “an underperforming month for the Transportation Fund, however, both the General Fund and the Education Fund exceeded their respective monthly targets,” according to Clouser’s report.
In June, the state’s General Fund, Transportation Fund and Education Fund receipts were a combined $304.1 million, exceeding the $294.9 million monthly target by $9.2 million, or up 3.1%. The cumulative fiscal year-end annual results closed $39.3 million, or up 1.2%, above target.
General Fund revenues for June totaled $210 million, $10.9 million, or 5.5%, above the $199.1 million monthly cash flow target.
According to Clouser, for the fifth month in a row, Personal Income Tax receipts failed to meet their cash flow target, missing by $9 million in June. Health care revenues missed their monthly target by $2 million, and there was a combined $900,000 miss by the Meals and Rooms Tax, Insurance Tax, Liquor Tax and Net Property Transfer Tax receipts.
As of the close of the fiscal year, only the General Fund exceeded its cumulative annual target.
Fiscal year 2023’s General Fund underperformance was concentrated predominantly in the Personal Income and Health Care Tax receipt categories which ended the year down $52.6 million (or 4.2%) and down $7.5 million (or 2.3%) below target, respectively. The Liquor Tax also failed to achieve its annual target by a marginal $200,000 (or 3.2%). These downside misses were more than offset by the Corporate Income Taxes and Other Receipts category’s $60 million (up 27.1%) and $36.2 million (or up 34.6%) above target performance, respectively.
Revenues in the Transportation Fund fell short of their $31.1 million June consensus target by $2.6 million (or down 8.2%). The Transportation Fund’s fiscal year 2023 year-end results were off $3.9 million (or 1.3%) below the $299.1 million target.
Education Fund revenues exceeded their $64.7 million June consensus target by $900,000, or up 1.4%. Fiscal year 2023 year-end results for the Education Fund fell just short of its $728.9 million target by $100,000.
“June was the only month during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 that the State achieved its combined monthly consensus revenue target,” Clouser said.
Potter, Sanders talk arts
This weekend, Vermonters will come together around music and the arts at events hosted by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and singer-songwriter Grace Potter.
Taking place Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lyman Point Park, 171 Bridge St., in White River Junction at noon, and at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St. in South Burlington at 4 p.m., the events will feature performances by Potter, as well as young local artists.
Sanders and Potter will also speak with these young artists and guests about how to advance the arts in Vermont and create more opportunities for young Vermont artists across the state.
“It is no secret that many Vermont families are going through a very difficult time as a result of the floods,” said Sanders. “Now, more than ever, it is important to bring people together. And to my mind, there is no better way to do that than through the arts.”
Flood of 2023 archive
BARRE — The Vermont Historical Society has created a new initiative to preserve images and documents pertaining to the historic floods that severely impacted the state in July 2023. Members of the public are invited to submit their photographs, audio and video recordings, written memories and other relevant documents to the Flood of 2023 Archive on VHS’s website, which will preserve them for future Vermonters and scholars.
VHS holds a considerable number of records of past floods in its collection, including images and video from the Flood of 1927, the Montpelier flood of 1992, and of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, amongst others. These records exist because they were documented and preserved by VHS librarians and archivists and are used by researchers, journalists and members of the public to recall and understand those events.
VHS Librarian Kate Phillips says “this flood will drastically change the landscape of Vermont in ways we do not yet know. It is essential that we document the experiences of individuals and small businesses, as well as new directions in conversations about climate change and housing. We hope that careful documentation of this moment can help inform future decision making, as well as contribute to our collective processing of this monumental event.”
Visit floodof2023.digitalvermont.org to submit files and view the full terms and conditions.
Disaster loans available
MONTPELIER — The U.S. Small Business Administration remains onsite at the Disaster Recovery Center at the Barre Auditorium to assist homeowners, renters, nonprofits, and businesses apply for low-interest disaster loans. The SBA offers loans at a fixed interest rate, and borrowers have no payments until one year from the date of the note. Borrowers do not need an insurance settlement to apply for or receive a loan.
To learn more about SBA loans and submit an application, visit the Disaster Recovery Center at the Barre Auditorium, call 800-659-2955, or visit the SBA website at sba.gov/disaster online.
Equity grant awarded
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor has received a $2,283,000 grant from the U.S Department of Labor to improve equity and access related to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Program.
The grant will focus on improving language access for those looking to interact with the department while also identifying and removing other barriers to the unemployment insurance system.
“This is welcome news for Vermonters and the (DOL). The pandemic highlighted the lack of accessibility for UI programs across the country, and this grant will allow us to make meaningful change in order to ensure equitable access for all,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington in a news release.
In the coming months, the Department will work with customers, stakeholders, and various interest groups to better understand the barriers and challenges faced when accessing the current systems. The information gathered through these conversations will help inform how best to improve the programs going forward.
The grant will benefit several aspects of the Department, including customer-facing online portals, the Unemployment Call Center, employer services, Vermont Job Centers, Rapid Response operations, community-based organization and State system partner referral, and the modernization of the Department’s unemployment insurance information technology system.
Vermont Poet Laureate
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Arts Council, along with Vermont Humanities, Poetry Society of Vermont, and Sundog Poetry are inviting nominations for the appointment of a new Vermont Poet Laureate.
Serving as Vermont’s ambassador for the art of poetry, the Poet Laureate is not only honored for their own work and accomplishments but can raise awareness and a greater appreciation of the reading and writing of poetry.
All nominations are welcome, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, cultural heritage, socioeconomic background, physical ability, or poetic sub-genre in the pursuit of the Poet Laureate being representative of the rich and diverse cultures of poetry in the state. Self-nominations are also eligible.
The nomination deadline is Oct. 30.
Visit www.vermontartscouncil.org/programs/vermont-poet-laureate for more information about the position, criteria and selection process, and the online nomination form.
Storm damage surveyed
ORLEANS — This week U.S. Sen. Peter Welch assessed flood damage and ongoing recovery efforts in Orleans County, following catastrophic flooding in July 2023.
Welch visited the Ethan Allen Manufacturing Plant in Orleans, the Disaster Survivor Assistance Registration Site and the Parsons Dinner House in Barton, and Red Sky Trading in Glover.
“The damage from the July storm is staggering — but the recovery efforts on the ground are inspiring to see,” said Welch. “I encourage Vermonters to document damage to their properties and report any losses to Vermont 2-1-1. It’s a critical step, and it will help us advocate for the federal support Vermonters need to rebuild. We have a long road ahead, but the community I saw on the ground in Orleans County today proves that, by helping one another and working together, Vermonters will come through this stronger than ever.”
Welch’s office can help Vermonters work with federal agencies after natural disasters. For more information, call 802-863-2525.
Energy efficiency savings
Sen. Welch this week celebrated the implementation of the Home Efficiency Rebates program for residential energy efficiency upgrades across the United States.
The new rebate program, which Welch first introduced and championed as the HOPE for HOMES Act, and successfully passed as part of the historic Inflation Reduction Act, will be available to households across the U.S. after state governments develop rebate programs and submit applications to the Department of Energy. Along with the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates program, the Home Efficiency Rebates program is the core Inflation Reduction Act provision for homeowners—individuals will eventually be able to access these benefits directly from their state governments. “Home energy upgrades reduce carbon emissions, slash household energy costs, and create good jobs in communities throughout this country. I championed bipartisan legislation to help more families access these important upgrades, and I’m thrilled to see the Department of Energy begin to bring these critical programs online,” said Welch.
Dems reorganization date
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Democratic Party’s 2023 town-level reorganization will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, and its county-level reorganization will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12.
Every odd-numbered year, political parties in Vermont go through a reorganization process, selecting new members of town, county, and state committees. Leading up to this date, the VDP is hosting weekly training sessions for those interested in expanding their role in the party.
“The success of the Democratic Party is due in large part to the dedication and hard work of the committee members across the state,” said Party Chair David Glidden. “From voter outreach, hosting candidates in their homes, volunteering at Party events, and everything in between, Vermont Democrats show up. Reorganization is a way for the Party to expand on those grassroots efforts and to help our committees grow.”
Visit vtdemocrats.org/reorg to learn more.
Hazardous waste disposal
BOSTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, is supporting Vermont residents with the disposal of flood-related hazardous materials after flooding events.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to collect and drop off these materials at the collection site located at the former State Police Barracks at 1078 U.S. Route 2 in Middlesex, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at local collection locations.
Flood-related hazardous materials must be a part of a flood clean-out. Hazardous materials can include cleaners, chemicals, paint, paint thinners/strippers, pesticides, gasoline, oil, propane and other gas cylinders, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, mercury thermostats, mercury thermometers, and other dangerous or toxic wastes. This does not include explosives, fireworks, flares, ammunition, sharps, electronics, and non-hazardous flood debris or solid waste. For flood-related explosives, fireworks, flares, and ammunition contact your local fire department or police.
Businesses with hazardous materials can bring up to 10 five-gallon containers of flood-related hazardous materials to the State of Vermont collection site in Middlesex, Vermont, or call local collection locations and events to ask if they are accepting hazardous waste from businesses.
Businesses that generate hazardous waste or that have larger amounts of flood-related hazardous materials should call the Department of Environmental Conservation Hazardous Materials Program at 802-828-1138 for assistance.
If you can’t make it to Middlesex, check the Flood-Related Hazardous Materials Assistance page at dec.vermont.gov/flood-related-hazardous-materials-assistance for a full list of collection sites across the state.
Telecom input study
MONTPELIER — The Public Service Department in collaboration with the Public Utility Commission have announced the start of a study to seek input on the siting process for telecommunications facilities in Vermont.
The Public Service Department will present the report to the Senate Committee on Finance and the House Committee on Environment and Energy regarding the process of siting telecommunications facilities under 30 V.S.A. § 248a., which would establish a framework for the process of siting telecommunications facilities in Vermont. The goal is to ensure that the siting process is conducted in a manner that is transparent, fair, and responsive to the needs of the community while also considering the development and expansion of telecommunications infrastructure in the state.
The department will seek input via multiple means and from various stakeholders, including the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, utilities, and any other interested parties. Public input sessions will be held.
Go to publicservice.vermont.gov/telecommunications-and-connectivity/your-voice-matters-input-vermonts-248a-process for more information or to sign up to be on the mailing list.
Fossil fuel feud
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amid record breaking heat levels, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont; Ed Markey,D-Masachusetts); Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon; and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts; this week sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging him to bring lawsuits against the fossil fuel industry for its longstanding and carefully coordinated campaign to mislead consumers and discredit climate science in pursuit of massive profits.
“The actions of ExxonMobil, Shell, and potentially other fossil fuel companies represent a clear violation of federal racketeering laws, truth in advertising laws, consumer protection laws, and potentially other laws, and the Department must act swiftly to hold them accountable for their unlawful actions,” the senators wrote. “The fossil fuel industry has had scientific evidence about the dangers of climate change and the role that burning fossil fuels play in increasing global temperatures for more than 50 years.”
According to a press release, the fossil fuel industry’s illegal, coordinated campaign of misinformation has proven tremendously profitable. From 1990 to 2019, the six largest private fossil fuel companies made $2.4 trillion in profits. In 2022, Exxon alone made $56 billion in profits — a record high for a western oil company. Shell reported record earnings of $39.9 billion. Chevron made a record $36.5 billion and BP made a record $27.7 billion.
This summer, more than 100 million Americas have been under heat alerts. States such as Texas, Florida and Arizona have seen record heat temperatures shattered. June was the hottest ever in NOAA’s climate record, and the year 2023 is expected to be the warmest year on record.
Compiled by staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.