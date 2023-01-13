Supporters making a push for declarations of inclusions in Vermont towns are perplexed this week by news out of Highgate, where the select board there, after approving the declaration in October, rescinded it this week.
The board members told the St. Albans Messenger they had received public feedback since the adoption. Select Board Vice Chair Vern Brosky III explained the move during the board’s Jan. 5 meeting: “When we signed it, we hadn’t quite done our homework yet, and after doing our homework, we’re not sure if we want to be associated with that group, because we used their exact verbiage in our declaration.”
They are asking for more vetting and public input.
Mendon’s Al Wakefield, co-founder of the initiative, said Highgate is the first town to rescind the declaration. More than 80 communities across Vermont have adopted it. The Town of Washington joined the ranks this week; the town of Swanton joined in December.
“We’d love to get them to reconsider and to come back again with an affirmative vote,” Wakefield said. “We asked to appear and to talk about it in a discussion at a time of their own choosing.”
According to the declaration’s website, the declaration “is to increase diversity, abolish racism and have our towns, their employees and policies manifest respect for the dignity of all people. This is the obligation of our largely white population and we will benefit and grow from it.”
Visit vtdeclarationofinclusion.org to learn more about the effort.
Swipe at the GOP?
Rep. Anne Donahue, a Republican from Northfield, recently spoke out against changes she felt the supermajority of Democrats was making to deprive her party a proper voice for Vermonters.
Last week, she said she felt some of the committee moves by Democrats were aimed at undoing years of progress and advocacy for mental health, among other issues. Donahue, a longtime mental health advocate, spoke up because the first draft of these reassignments was done in a secret and partisan way.
Democrats regrouped. Donahue’s concerns were heard, and certain changes were worked in HR 5 this week — “a House resolution amending House standing committee jurisdictions.”
Vermont Republican Party Chairman Paul Dame noted, “Republicans are glad to see that the very first action of the very first official calendar of the new biennium is one which adopts the perspective of Republican House member Anne Donahue. … We applaud the House for adapting their original plan to accommodate a Republican’s perspective. We hope that this is a sign that Democrats will resist the urge of their most partisan members to draft legislation from one side of the aisle and instead work with Republicans to put forward the best possible policies that will help all Vermonters — even ones that aren’t Democrats.”
Swinging back
In response to the H.5 vote, freshman Rep. Gina Galfetti, one of two lawmakers representing House District Orange-Washington, took some big swings at her Democratic colleagues in a commentary that circulated this week.
The Republican, who campaigned with Rep. Topper McFaun, is clearly irritated about the state of politics.
She noted: “Let me be clear: the 2023 Legislative session is going to be filled with legislation that is not subject to enough scrutiny and critical opinion. With a super-majority of Democrats in the House, there is little chance that any legislation that is earmarked for passage will not succeed. Buckle up, because carbon taxes … are coming, and property taxes will be raised.”
She wrote, “My friends, the presence of the super-majority is a risk to democracy by its very existence. Democracy thrives only when all voices are heard and all options fairly considered before final decisions are made. Unfortunately, that will not be the case for the next two years. Morale in the State House among Republicans is at an all time low, and moods are gloomy, because it appears that Republicans will be treated more as a nuisance to be tolerated rather than as valued partners in the development of policy.”
Galfetti noted, “All is not lost, however, because with all the distasteful legislation that is sure to pass in the next two years, the voters of Vermont surely will turn out to elect women and men who will fight for their rights and freedoms.”
Sounds like the reelection is underway.
Gotta go
In response to loud criticism in the Capital City, Reps. Conor Casey and Kate McCann, who ran together to represent Montpelier in the State House, have introduced H.34 — a House bill aimed at “studying the feasibility of a state-owned public restroom” near the state capitol building.
The Democrats say with the number of visitors to the state’s capital, there needs to be a proper place “to go.”
Casey, a former Montpelier City Councilor, has been hearing criticism for some time now that the city does not have adequate public restrooms, which is contributing to broader concerns about homelessness and public accessibility.
Casey told VTDigger that “a free, public restroom would provide Vermonters without shelter a place to use the bathroom and use running water for personal hygiene.”
He is quoted as saying: “If you go down to the river, you will see feces by the river in Montpelier. You’ll see people setting up tents in the shadow of our State House. ... What message does this send?”
According to VTDigger, the House Corrections and Institutions Committee heard the bill on Thursday. According to their reporting, Jennifer Fitch, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services, said such a facility should be under the purview of the municipality, not the state. “For the state to say, ‘Not our problem,’ I don’t think that passes the straight face test,” Casey told the VTDigger reporter. “It’s got to be a shared responsibility.”
Budget hearing
The Vermont House Committee on Appropriations will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. in Room 11 of the State House, or on videoconference.
The committee will take testimony on the governor’s recommended budget adjustments.
Anyone interested in testifying should sign up in advance of the hearing through the following online form: legislature.vermont.gov/links/public-hearing-on-thebudget-adjustment-act no later than noon on Jan. 18.
Instructions on how to access and participate in the hearing will be sent once you have signed up for the hearing. The hearing will be available to watch live on YouTube at the following link: legislature.vermont.gov/committee/streaming/house-appropriations
For openers ...
In her first floor speech, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint delivered an urgent call for protecting reproductive rights.
Balint, who has long been a champion of reproductive freedom and plans, told her colleagues, “The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was dehumanizing and dangerous. It does not reflect the will of the majority of Americans who deeply value maintaining control of their bodies. As the leader of the State Senate, I worked to make Vermont the first state in the nation to explicitly protect reproductive freedom in its constitution. It’s time to provide those same protections for all Americans.”
She went on: “While Republicans seek to control women’s bodies, to try to distract us from their extreme stances with farcical resolutions, my Democratic colleagues and I will not stop until reproductive rights are restored as the law of the land. The American people are overwhelmingly with us. They want their rights. They want their freedoms. As a woman, mother, and Congresswoman, I will continue to fight for a world where abortion care is legal, safe, and accessible for all Americans.”
In addition, Balint stood with fellow Democrats in voting to oppose the Republican rules package.
According to a news release, “The package brought to the floor by the Republican-led Rules Committee includes many of the concessions Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy made to the extreme right-wing which would pave the way for the MAGA agenda to reach the House floor.”
The release states that Balint’s “no” vote “is opposing allowing the far-right to hold the Speaker hostage to their agenda, attempting to end congressional staff unionization, reinstating rules to target civil servants, and giving committee chairs unprecedented power.”
She noted, “Here in Washington, I am focused on fighting for Vermonters by addressing the mental health crisis and the extreme housing shortage. This rules package obstructs progress on these urgent issues affecting working families.”
ACLU actions
In a recent amicus brief, the ACLU of Vermont is urging the dismissal of criminal charges against Montpelier resident Stephen Whitaker, who was arrested after exceeding the allotted two minutes for making public comments at a Montpelier City Council meeting last June. The ACLU’s brief asserts Whitaker “cannot be held criminally liable for this constitutionally protected First Amendment activity.”
“Participation in town meetings is fundamentally about the right to assemble, to speak freely, and to petition the government: freedoms at the core of the First Amendment’s democratic vision. Like all Vermonters, Mr. Whitaker has the right to attend and participate in public meetings in his community, even if local officials find his criticism unhelpful or disparaging. Criminally prosecuting a resident for extended public comments undermines the central purpose of public meetings and offends democratic values,” said Staff Attorney Harrison Stark.
On June 8, 2022, Whitaker — who regularly attends Montpelier City Council meetings to speak on matters of public concern — was addressing the council during the public comment period. (He had been warned multiple times over a series of meetings that he was to respect the time limit.) Whitaker was informed that his two-minute speaking time had expired; he continued to speak and was asked to leave. He refused. After he had finished speaking and sat down, Montpelier police officers who were attending the meeting (including former chief Brian Peete) removed Whitaker and placed him under arrest for disturbing an assembly and unlawful trespass, among other charges.
According to the ACLU, Whitaker’s case is one of several examples in recent years of Vermont residents being unlawfully barred from public spaces by local officials.
This week, the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of Andrew Cappello, who City of Newport officials served with a “notice against trespass” in August 2021, barring Cappello, a former city employee, from city property.
The “no trespass” order was issued at the request of the City’s Public Works Director.
ACLU of Vermont Staff Attorney Hillary Rich: “Public spaces, by definition, should be accessible to all. And yet, in recent years we have seen local officials abusing their authority to bar Vermonters from public places. In some cases, these appear to be retaliatory measures motivated by personal grievances. When officials misuse their power to restrict access to public life, it undermines the values of civic participation and inclusion on which our democracy relies. In this case, Mr. Cappello’s rights were violated, and he deserves to be compensated for blatantly unjust and unlawful treatment.”
Hitting the ground
The environmental lobby has hit the ground running coming in to the session.
A coalition of Vermont environmental groups has announced a shared list of priorities for the new legislative session. The groups are pushing for a strong affordable heat act, a tougher renewable energy standard, and river corridor protections.
Conservation Law Foundation released the following statement: “Vermont has made tremendous progress in the last few years, but there is a lot of work left to do and we can’t afford to let up now,” said Dale Azaria, interim vice president of CLF Vermont. “Climate impacts are already threatening our way of life. It’s time to go further to expand clean energy and protect our precious waters and resources. We’ll be working with legislators throughout the session to make these shared goals a reality.”
This year, 17 organizations participated in the process of developing and setting the agenda. “We must address the climate crisis by implementing Vermont’s Climate Action Plan as swiftly and equitably as possible,” stated Lauren Hierl, executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters. “Policies identified in the plan will help Vermonters and local businesses have cleaner and more affordable alternatives to heat and power their buildings, get where they need to go, and identify action steps to shape land use and development that store carbon, enhance our climate resilience — and, critically, to help address the housing shortage using smart growth solutions.”
Rural Caucus
The tripartisan Rural Caucus this week issued its statement on Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s fourth inaugural address. In part it states, “we were very encouraged to hear Governor Scott highlight the need to ensure that all of Vermont’s communities can take advantage of this moment and his inclusion of an appropriate amount of funds for that purpose in the budget adjustment act.”
The Rural Caucus notes its focus is on new investments in the areas of economic development; housing; water, sewer, and wastewater infrastructure; climate change mitigation; and broadband.
The caucus raised concern that smaller towns across Vermont will have a harder time accessing state and federal dollars available for such improvements.
“Without carefully designed programs and support, smaller towns may not be able to access this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Rural Caucus leadership has engaged both informally and formally with organizations focused on all of Vermont’s communities around the issue of inadequate rural capacity,” the statement reads.
The caucus is made up of over 50 members of the Vermont House of Representatives. Learn more at vtruralcaucus.com online.
Capitol Beat is a weekly column assembled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
