The state continued to raise revenue — a trend in recent months.
Last month, the state’s General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Education Fund receipts in December were a combined $241.4 million, or 0.8% above monthly consensus expectations.
Cumulative revenues remain 2.6% above consensus expectations for the first half of the state’s fiscal year, according to a news release from the state issued Monday.
General Fund revenues collected for the month totaled $165.9 million, or $1.8 million above the monthly consensus revenue target. For the six-month period, General Fund revenues were $855.8 million, exceeding their target by $29 million or 3.5%.
This month’s revenues were paced by strength in personal income taxes and aided by a positive boost in meals and rooms taxes, which more than compensated for a slight lag in corporate income taxes. The Transportation Fund was slightly below consensus expectations for December, bringing in $22.6 million compared to the consensus estimate of $23.8 million.
The Education Fund was $1.3 million or 2.5% above the monthly consensus target, having collected $52.9 million for the month. For the first half of the fiscal year, the Ed Fund received $336.7 million, which is $6.5 million or 2.0% higher than the consensus target.
“We are pleased with the half-year revenue results relative to the consensus forecast,” stated Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser, “however we remain wary of COVID impacts on the economy and we will be watching carefully for potential signs of change.”
Bernie’s legacy
Last week, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two limited-edition bobbleheads of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, commemorating a pair of Sanders’ memorable moments. The new bobbleheads are being released to celebrate the first anniversary of the viral Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Mittens moment. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a bobblehead commemorating the moment within hours of Sanders going viral at the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.
The Bernie Bird Podium Bobblehead commemorates the viral moment from Bernie’s 2016 campaign. During a rally at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on March 25, Sanders was interrupted mid-speech when a small bird perched itself on the podium in front of him as the crowd reacted with thunderous applause. The moment later became a viral sensation with the hashtag #BirdieSanders. The bobblehead features a flabbergasted Sanders standing behind a podium and microphone with his arms in the air. He is looking at the bird.
In addition, a year after Sanders wore those mittens on Inauguration Day, they are making a big difference in the lives of Vermont children with critical illnesses.
The picture of the senator wearing mittens handmade by Vermont schoolteacher Jenn Ellis went viral.
It was turned into humorous memes and GIFs that were shared all over the world. Vermont Teddy Bear teamed up with the school teacher who created the now iconic mittens and began manufacturing and selling them. Vermont Teddy Bear and creator Ellis pledged to give 5% of the profits to Make-A-Wish Vermont.
Make-A-Wish Vermont announced its collected more than $30,000 from the sale of Bernie’s mittens, which will finance three wishes.
Appointments made
Gov. Phil Scott and Administration Secretary Kristin Clouser announced three key appointments within the Agency of Administration.
Catherine Delneo has been appointed state librarian; Justin Kenney as chief performance officer; and Nikki Fuller deputy commissioner of the Department of Human Resources.
Delneo brings more than 25 years of experience in library services to the role of state librarian, most recently serving as a chief of branches at the San Francisco Public Library, leading a team of more than 400 staff.
Delneo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Vassar College and a Master of Library and Information Science from Rutgers University. Delneo will begin her new role on Feb. 13.
Kenney has served as the interim CPO for the state for the past seven months, moving on from his role as director of continuous improvement and planning. In that role, he worked alongside the previous CPO to provide statewide training, consultation, and support in connection with the Governor’s Program to Improve Vermont Outcomes Together.
Kenney graduated from the University of Vermont in 2003 with a bachelor of science degree in environmental science. Before his work for the State of Vermont, he held several roles at the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps and was the district manager for the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District.
Kenney’s appointment was effective on Jan. 16.
Fuller is an experienced HR professional and Vermont attorney with more than two decades of experience in public service. She has an extensive background in labor and employment law. She held several roles for the Burlington School District, including as the executive director of human resources and in-house counsel. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing the core functions of human resources, labor management, and supporting the superintendent in creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace environment. Fuller also spent nearly 12 years advising the City of Burlington on employment and labor matters as an assistant city attorney. Currently, she is the owner and senior consultant of an HR and DEI Consulting firm.
Fuller began serving Monday.
Decriminalization bill
Forty two Democratic, progressive and independent state lawmakers introduced a groundbreaking bill last week that would decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs.
“As Vermont struggles with a serious overdose crisis, unrelenting racial biases in our criminal justice system, and incarceration’s high cost to taxpayers, we must ask ourselves whether a system that criminally punishes individuals for non-violent personal-use possession of drugs makes sense or advances our goals involving pressing issues of public health and racial justice,” said Rep. Logan Nicoll, co-lead sponsor of H.644.
H.644 is modeled on a law enacted in Oregon which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs and shifted resources to treatment and other public health models to address drugs and substance use disorder.
If passed, H.644 would: Eliminate criminal penalties for drug possession for personal use; establish a treatment referral system by which Vermonters who need help with substance use disorders can access treatment services; set up a board of drug policy experts to determine appropriate personal use threshold levels for each drug; and create a financial incentive for people with substance use disorder to participate in a health needs screening.
Biden appoints Roberts
President Joe Biden last week announced that he appointed John Roberts as executive director of the Farm Service Agency in Vermont.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy had recommended Roberts for the position.
FSA’s staff assist farmers with loans and insurance programs such as the Dairy Margin Coverage program, along with securing an organic certification, accessing conservation and environment programs, and managing their business.
Roberts is currently the executive director of the Champlain Valley Farmer Coalition a farmer-led organization working on environmental practices on farms and supporting Vermont’s farm economy.
Born and raised in England, Roberts came to Vermont to work with the famous brown Swiss dairy herd at Shelburne Farms in his 20s and decided to stay. Roberts operated a small dairy with his wife in Cornwall.
State budget hearings
The Vermont House and Senate Committees on Appropriations will hold two public hearings on the Governor’s Recommended Fiscal Year 2023 Budget on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. via videoconferencing technology.
Anyone interested in testifying should sign-up in advance of the hearings through one of the online forms no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 7.
School choice week
Gov. Phil Scott proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be “Vermont School Choice Week,” recognizing the essential role K-12 educational choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state, a news release stated.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that School Choice Week has been officially proclaimed. The governor’s proclamation coincides with the 12th annual National School Choice Week, a public awareness effort that raises awareness about options and opportunity in K-12 education. Nationwide, more than 30 governors have issued proclamations in a bipartisan show of support for the Week.
Vermont parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 45 of the more than 26,000 events planned across the country to celebrate School Choice Week. These range from school pep rallies and open houses to at-home activities and virtual contests.
For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont
Walker appointed
The governor has announced his appointment of Matthew Walker, of Swanton, to the Vermont House of Representatives, representing House District Franklin-4. Walker replaces former Rep. Brian Savage R-Swanton, who resigned last month.
Walker and his wife PattiJo own and operate Vermont Clothing Company & JC Image, a screenprinting, embroidery and graphic design business of nine employees. Prior to that, he was director of international transportation for A.N. Deringer, Inc.
Walker was born in Rutland and raised in Brandon, and graduated from the University of Vermont. An active member of his community, Walker has been a youth baseball and basketball coach for over a decade and is in his third year as the head coach of the boys varsity basketball team at Missisquoi Valley Union High School.
Money for housing hardship
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development have announced that the Homeowner Assistance Program, which will help Vermont homeowners facing pandemic hardships, is accepting applications.
The program, funded by $50 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, will provide grants of up to $30,000 per household towards overdue mortgage payments, utility bills, property taxes and property association charges.
The HAP is being managed through the Vermont Housing Finance Agency and expected to run for multiple years to help reduce the long-term risk of foreclosure and home loss.
“As we move forward in our recovery, my Administration is making housing a top priority,” said the governor. “In addition to supporting those experiencing homelessness and building new housing stock, we must also work to keep Vermonters in their homes, to stabilize neighborhoods and preserve the health of our communities. This program offers another tool to help accomplish this.”
Visit vermonthap.vhfa.org
for more information and
application materials.
