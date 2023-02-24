Gov. Phil Scott and state leaders this week highlighted the importance of securing the $150 million in federal match funding, proposed in the governor’s fiscal year 2024 budget request, to support critical infrastructure projects for communities across the state.

“In order to get the highest return for Vermont and take full advantage of recently passed federal programs, it’s critical that we ensure we have the state matching funds required,” the governor said in a news release. “Our economists predict the significant revenue windfalls that resulted from federal pandemic aid to start tapering off, so it’s imperative we reserve this funding now, guaranteeing we have access to critical funds that will support hundreds of communities and benefit hundreds of thousands of Vermonters.”

