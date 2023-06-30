The Supreme Court decision this week to bar the Biden administration from implementing its plan to extinguish up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt drew a strong rebuke from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sanders, whose White House runs in 2016 and 2020 focused heavily on the burden of student debt, joined a chorus of critics who said borrowers will continue to struggle mightily under the weight of their loans as a result of this ruling.
“(Friday's) 6-3 Supreme Court decision is a devastating blow for tens of millions of low-income and working class Americans who were hoping for relief from the severe financial stress they face due to a mountain of student debt,” Sanders said in the statement.
He placed the blame on what he sees as a right-wing agenda by the court.
“Thirteen years ago, in the disastrous Citizens United decision, the Supreme Court ruled that billionaires can legally buy elections. Today, the Supreme Court has made it clear that they will continue doing everything possible to protect the big money interests against the needs of struggling working families,” he said in the statement. “This right wing ideology is consistent with their recent decisions: denying women the right to control their own bodies, ending affirmative action, attacking LGBT rights and limiting the government’s ability to address climate change. … In my view, if right-wing Supreme Court justices want to make public policy they should quit the Supreme Court and run for political office. Frankly, I do not think their extremist views will gain much traction with the average American voter.”
Affirmative Action
On the heels of Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision banning Affirmative Action, Rodney Smolla, president of Vermont Law and Graduate School released a statement to students and alumni.
He wrote, “While Vermont Law and Graduate School is a private institution, the Supreme Court's decision is binding on VLGS ... VLGS will of course comply with the Court's opinion, as it is now the law of the land.”
Smolla said there were two passages in the ruling that were worthy of highlighting:
First, the court stated: “At the same time, as all parties agree, nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”
Further, Smolla said the court explained: "A benefit to a student who overcame racial discrimination, for example, must be tied to that student's courage and determination. Or a benefit to a student whose heritage or culture motivated him or her to assume a leadership role or attain a particular goal must be tied to that student's unique ability to contribute to the university."
In other words, Smolla said, a student must be treated based on experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race.
He concluded: “Nothing in the Supreme Court's opinion should be construed to restrict in any way a school's ongoing efforts to enhance values of diversity, equity, and inclusion for all those who comprise the school community, including all students, faculty, and staff. We remain unfettered and undeterred in our resolve to continually advance our mission of ensuring that we are welcoming, safe, and inclusive to all members of our community.”
Meanwhile, several colleges in Vermont and around the nation simply posted the quote from Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the matter: “Deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life. No one benefits from ignorance.”
May revenue numbers
Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser recently released revenue results for May 2023.
In a release, Clouser said May was another underperforming month for the General Fund, however, both the Transportation Fund and the Education Fund reached monthly targets.
Year to date, only the General Fund has exceeded its cumulative target through May.
Vermont’s General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Education Fund receipts were a combined $197.5 million, missing the $199.4 million monthly consensus target by $1.9 million.
General Fund revenues for May totaled $117.3 million, down $2.3 million from projections,
Revenues in the Transportation Fund reached the $26.2 million May target.
Education Fund revenues exceeded their $53.6 million target for May by $300,000, or 0.6%.
Clouser noted, “May represents the third month in a row the State has failed to achieve its combined monthly consensus revenue target. Although the administration is confident the General Fund will exceed its fiscal year-end goal, it remains to be seen by how much.”
She went on to say, “Given these concerns and the current uncertainty regarding the future performance of global, national, and local economies, the upcoming July consensus revenue forecast will be vital for determining how Vermont invests its future resources in a fiscally responsible and sustainable manner.”
UVM's braintrust
The University of Vermont recently opened its campus to the region’s business leaders, entrepreneurs and economic development organizations with the first Research, Innovation, Sustainability and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Summit.
“The RISE Summit provided a promising first look into the potential of cooperation and collaboration to make positive change for the betterment of our communities, our state, and our region,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella in a news release. “By convening so many dynamic thinkers and leaders, this summit created an urgent sense of purpose — fueled by possibility and positivity.”
A first-of-its-kind gathering at UVM, the RISE Summit attracted more than 900 registrants, in-person and online, for panel discussions, keynotes, performances, and presentations across a broad spectrum of topics and themes.”
Speakers and presenters ranged from CEOs to authors to ground-breaking researchers.
“The milestone of the first RISE Summit and its successful, statewide attendance signals the beginning of a new posture for UVM,” said Kirk Dombrowski, vice president for research. “We are eager to put knowledge to work for the benefit of the state and the state is excited to connect with UVM.”
The next RISE Summit will be June 24-25, 2024.
Bottle bill veto
This week, Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed H.158, “An act relating to the beverage container redemption system,” more commonly referred to as “the bottle bill.”
“I’m a long-time advocate of recycling and support a strong system to help Vermonters do so,” the governor wrote in his veto letter. “I believe expanding the labor intensive 1970s-era bottle deposit system would move us backwards, and we should instead focus on investing in and improving zero-sort (or blue bin) recycling.”
He said he is concerned the bill “will result in higher costs for Vermonters due to deposit fees added to a wide range of beverage products; increased handling fees will be passed onto consumers to fund the redemption system; and increased recycling costs for towns, businesses and residents as high-value cans and bottles are removed.”
He said the bill’s efforts to modernize the redemption system means “redemption centers are likely to continue to struggle to find the space needed for more storage and the workforce needed to handle and sort the higher volume.”
The legislation passed when the House of Representatives concurred with a version of the bill approved by the Senate in May. The House action came during a special one-day veto override session.
According to Marcie Gallagher, VPIRG’s environmental advocate, “This legislation represents a careful compromise that would modernize the Bottle Bill and bring critical benefits to consumers, small businesses, and our environment. More than four out of five Vermonters support this approach and the bill won tri-partisan support in both chambers. Unfortunately, the Governor instead sided with industry opponents.”
This was the governor’s ninth veto so far this biennium.
Backing solar
This week, the state's congressional delegation joined United States Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan in Waterbury for an event highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to “ensuring everyone is included in the green energy transition.”
The event was hosted at SunCommon, a Vermont-based Certified BCorp and the state’s largest solar energy installer.
The EPA administrator and delegation discussed how the Inflation Reduction Act would deliver resources and tools to help families and small businesses transition to clean energy through the bill’s Solar for All Program and announced a $7 billion grant competition funded by the program. States, territories, tribal governments, municipalities, and eligible nonprofits will be able to use Solar for All grants to provide technical assistance and financing for solar energy in low-income and disadvantaged communities.
Celebrating CUD
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch joined ECFiber, Vermont’s first Communications Union District, to celebrate the completion of its mission to build broadband in 23 rural Vermont towns throughout East Central Vermont.
The project started during a Town Meeting Day in 2008 when more than 20 towns voted to join together to bring broadband to their communities. Eventually, this model would be replicated across the state and known as a CUD.
ECFiber brought its last broadband hub in White River Junction online this week.
Recently, Welch introduced ReConnecting Rural America Act, a bipartisan bill that will support rural communities in building out broadband by reinforcing and bolstering the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program. The bill also clarifies eligibility within the ReConnect program for CUDs like ECFiber.
LGBTQI+ education
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, a co-chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, recently reintroduced the “LGBTQI+ and Women’s History Education Act of 2023” following a string of states that have proposed and/or implemented harmful and discriminatory anti-LGBTQI+ education laws.
The bill authorizes the director of the National Museum of American History of the Smithsonian Institution to develop and disseminate resources to classrooms for educators to teach LGBTQI+ and women’s history education in a more inclusive and intersectional manner.
“Students’ right to an education is facing continued efforts to silence the history and stories of women and LGBTQI+ people. In legislatures across the U.S., book and curriculum bans are erasing trailblazing historical figures and events and preventing students from getting a full and well-rounded education," said Balint, the state's first openly gay member of Congress. “As a parent and former teacher, I know the importance of education to the health of our communities and democracy. We cannot support the next generation of responsible citizens without understanding the contributions of women and LGBTQI+ people.”
Progressives speak out
Days after the veto session, the House Progressive caucus issued a statement on why its members had voted to sustain the veto on the Fiscal Year 2024 state budget.
“We could not, in good faith, support the undemocratic process that resulted in a compromise reached between Democratic legislative leaders and the Scott administration on the General Assistance (GA) Emergency Housing Motel Program,” according to a news release. “The GA Motel Program compromise also contained significant flaws, while creating significant burdens for participants in the program. Progressives ultimately voted in support of the compromise because it will support some Vermonters without shelter, but it is not enough. Adequately housing all Vermonters, especially those most in need, should be an obvious priority for a legislature with a Democratic and Progressive supermajority.”
It goes on to state, “We also left the veto session having created no safeguards to protect people currently living outside and very little time for people already removed from the program to reapply (must apply by June 30). For Vermonters who are unable to reapply or choose to not be subject to the burdensome new requirements, camping remains the only option. In the absence of any statewide camping policy, these people are also at risk of harassment from law enforcement.”
The state's Progressives say they will continue to develop policy “that treats this housing crisis as a public health emergency in order to find creative solutions. Our proposed solutions will include expanding our social safety net to help people meet their basic needs.”
Transgender support
On June 21, the Vermont Commission on Women voted to adopt a policy statement that supports transgender individuals in various ways.
Developed by the Commission’s Health Equity Committee, the policy states:
“The Vermont Commission on Women believes in and celebrates transgender joy and the right for all transgender individuals to thrive.
“VCW supports legislation, policies, programs, and initiatives that facilitate equitable treatment of transgender individuals of all ages, and that work to eliminate violence, discrimination, harassment, and bullying, and the stigmatization of transgender individuals regardless of age and across all settings.
“VCW supports equitable and accessible legal and restorative options for transgender victims of crimes, discrimination, and harassment.
“VCW believes everyone should have access to gender-affirming health care.”
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.