U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and Rep. Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat, this week introduced legislation that would cap the list price of insulin at no more than $20 per vial, substantially reducing the cost of the lifesaving drug for the more than 7 million people who use insulin across the United States and the 1.3 million Americans who were forced to ration insulin last year.
“There is no reason why Americans should pay the highest prices in the world for insulin — in some cases, ten times as much as people in other countries,” Sanders said in a statement. “In 1923, the inventors of insulin sold their patents for $1 to save lives, not to turn pharmaceutical executives into billionaires. Now, 100 years later, unacceptable corporate greed has caused the price of this lifesaving medication to skyrocket by over 1,000% since 1996.
“We can no longer tolerate a rigged health care system that forced 1.3 million people with diabetes to ration insulin while the three major insulin manufacturers made $21 billion in profits. Now is the time for Congress to take on the greed and power of the pharmaceutical industry and substantially lower the price of insulin. In the richest country in the history of the world, no one should die because they cannot afford the medication they need,” he said.
In 2019, Sanders took a busload of people with diabetes from Michigan to Canada, where they were able to purchase the same insulin products that they bought in the U.S. for one-tenth the price.
Migrant labor
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint called on Ben & Jerry’s to address reports that milk used in their products are processed using child labor.
In a statement, Balint said she is proud of the state’s commitment to strong labor standards particularly within the dairy supply. These recent reports raise concerns for Balint, who is requesting a response from Ben & Jerry’s parent company to outline how to quickly put an end to these labor practices, the release states.
“As a Vermonter, I know that these reports are not consistent with Ben & Jerry’s values. In 2017, Ben & Jerry’s became the first company to implement the Milk with Dignity Program, which has its roots in Vermont and seeks to ensure strong labor standards for farmers and farmworkers in the dairy supply chain,” Balint wrote in the letter to Ben & Jerry’s current ownership. “Unilever has a responsibility to its customers to ensure its supply chain does not rely on children working dangerous, exploitative and illegal jobs.”
Balint is urging Unilever to take swift action to address any unsafe or exploitative labor practices from their supply chain with a response by March 21.
Balint in Barre
BARRE — U.S. Rep. Becca Balint will host her first town hall in Barre at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street.
The congresswoman will be joined by a panel of housing experts for a discussion of housing in central Vermont and across the state.
“As the affordability crisis grows both in Vermont and across the country, (Balint) is focused on solutions that keep families in their homes and eases the burden of rising housing costs,” a news release announcing the 90-minute event states. “Vermont is especially feeling the effects of rising costs as the state with the second highest rate of homelessness per capita in the country.”
After the panel discussion, there will be time for a moderated question-and-answer session with Balint.
This event is free and open to the public.
“I am excited for an open and informative conversation with Vermonters next week on one of the biggest issues facing our state: the housing affordability crisis. I know access to affordable, safe housing offers working families the stability and opportunity they need to succeed. As Vermont’s voice in the House of Representatives, I’m focused on talking with families across the state and bringing their concerns to Washington,” said Balint in the release.
Morris honored
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kiah Morris, executive director of the Vermont- and New Hampshire-based bistate grass-roots political organization Rights & Democracy, was one of five recipients of Oxfam’s 2023 Champions of Equality award.
The award honors women who have gone above and beyond to drive change, speak truth to power, show courageous leadership and use their voice to fight for what is right and to defend themselves and others.
The ceremony took place as part of Oxfam’s 2023 International Women’s Day conference, held March 6-8 in Washington, D.C.
“We are honored to present Kiah this award because of her exceptional talent to transform the stories she has heard and witnessed and the experiences of the women she has met into works of art and activism that move decision-makers,” said Gina Cummings, vice president of alliances, advocacy and policy at Oxfam. “Through her courage and willingness to speak out, Kiah creates movements and moments that are the sparks of change.”
A’shanti Gholar, president of Emerge, who presented Morris with the award, said she “epitomizes the grit and perseverance of Black women” and people of color who run for office.
Morris is a former two-term Vermont state representative, serving as the first African American and person of color elected from Bennington County, and the second African American woman elected to the Legislature.
She shared her story of the extreme threats she endured during her time in office, as well as her quest for justice and an end to online violence for all women, in the feature-length documentary “Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age.”
Decriminalization push
MONTPELIER — The Decriminalize Vermont coalition announced the introduction of a Senate companion bill to H.423, legislation to eliminate penalties for personal-use possession of drugs and promote drug checking services seeking to prevent overdoses in the state.
The Senate bill, introduced by Sen. Tanya Vyhovsky, P/D-Chittenden Central, and co-sponsored by a third of the Vermont Senate, reflects growing support for a public health approach to substance use in Vermont.
“I sense real momentum for this policy. As a social worker I know that criminalization is doing immense harm and that we need to focus on public health solutions to this crisis. When passed, this bill will save lives; save money; and increase public safety for all Vermonters, including those struggling with substance use disorder,” Vyhovsky said in a statement. “Criminalization of personal use amounts of drugs increases stigma, increases barriers to treatment and other services, and marginalizes the Vermonters that need help the most. It’s time for us to stop causing harm by criminalizing a public health issue,”
The House bill, introduced by Reps. Logan Nicoll, D-Rutland-Windsor, and Taylor Small, P/D-Chittenden-21, and co-sponsored by 45 of their colleagues, would eliminate criminal penalties for possessing a drug in an amount consistent with personal use, promote establishment of drug checking programs where individuals could bring a substance they possess to be tested to identify any unexpected substances or adulterants, require a state report on the costs of criminalizing drug use, and create an advisory board of experts to determine evidence-based levels of possession (benchmarks) for each commonly used drug that would no longer be subject to criminal penalties, according to a news release.
“Our state continues to struggle with a serious overdose crisis but continues decades-old strategies of arrests and punishment that have high costs to taxpayers and are actually causing more harm. That approach simply is not advancing our goals to promote public health and racial justice in Vermont,” said Nicoll.
Manufacturing grows
MONTPELIER — Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center has released its annual impact report, which suggests that the state’s manufacturing sector is making some gains.
VMEC is the official representative of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership network in the Green Mountain State. Since its inception over 25 years ago, VMEC’s federal partner, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, has used an independent third-party organization to conduct surveys of VMEC clients.
The results suggest: 443 jobs retained; 930 total jobs created; $69,600,000 employer wages and benefits for these jobs; over $9 million in cost savings; an average annual compensation of $64,000 for Vermont manufacturing employees, close to 9% more than the average Vermont compensation of $56,000.
Scams announced
WILLISTON — In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Charity Clark released the top 10 consumer complaints received by her office’s Consumer Assistance Program in 2022.
CAP, a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and the University of Vermont, offers a free mediation service for Vermont consumers, including small businesses.
In 2022, CAP received 1,206 complaints and recovered more than $452,000 for Vermont consumers, nearly doubling the total amount of recoveries for Vermonters compared to 2021 ($240,000).
Claiming the list’s top spots are complaints involving vehicles, home improvement and retail respectively — collectively representing approximately 52% of all complaints filed in 2022.
“The Consumer Assistance Program offers an invaluable service to Vermonters, and I am grateful for their good work and dedication to protecting consumers,” said Clark. “Every day, the Consumer Assistance Program resolves complaints, generates refunds, and protects Vermonters from scams and identity theft. I encourage all Vermont consumers, including small businesses, to reach out to the Consumer Assistance Program for help.”
CAP has documented thousands of scam reports on the CAP hotline, 1-800-649-2424, and Online Scam Form. While approximately 6% of scams reported in Vermont indicate a dollar loss, most scam attempts are unsuccessful. The common thread among stopping scams in progress is the intervention of another individual.
For more information on scam prevention, or to report a scam or make a consumer complaint, go to ago.vermont.gov/cap online.
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
