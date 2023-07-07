The Vermont Department of Public Safety and the State Police Advisory Commission this week released the sixth semiannual detailed summary of internal investigations involving members of the Vermont State Police. There were eight matters between July 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.
“The release of these detailed synopses began in January 2021, and is designed to provide greater transparency, public awareness and oversight to the activities of the Vermont State Police, while balancing rules regarding internal investigations and the need to have internal investigations completed before public dissemination,” according to the news release.
Synopses in the report do not include identifying information about the troopers involved, which is confidential as a matter of law.
According to the news release, seven of the cases arose as the result of a concern raised internally by members of the Vermont State Police, while one came to the attention of supervisors following a report from the community. Two of the cases involved multiple troopers.
According to the report:
— Two cases resulted in findings that the members violated VSP policy.
— Two of the complaints were determined to have represented no policy violation.
— In three other cases, the troopers involved resigned before the internal investigation review process concluded.
— In the final matter, the internal investigation was paused pending a criminal case.
According to the release, “the cases that either were founded or in which final adjudication was not completed involved instances related to accessing an individual’s social media account without permission; excessive force; unprofessional interactions with colleagues and supervisors; improper motor-vehicle pursuits; interference with the investigation of another police agency; and stolen property from a secure personal property storage room.”
The State Police Advisory Commission was created by statute in 1979 and is comprised of seven members appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Vermont Senate. Among the duties of SPAC is to provide civilian oversight of the Vermont State Police and to advise and counsel the commissioner of Public Safety in overall responsibilities for the management, supervision and control of the Vermont State Police.
According to the narrative accompanying the news release, “Not all complaints rise to the level of requiring a formal internal affairs investigation. These are typically handled by the station or unit commander.”
Vermont law requires that all internal investigations “shall be confidential” except in limited circumstances. Accordingly, specific details beyond the synopses regarding these 2022 investigations cannot be made public.
Coupons available
More Vermonters have access to fresh, local produce through the “Farm to Family Coupon” program.
Approximately $164,000 in coupons are available to help eligible Vermonters buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets and farm stands. Coupons are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, and may be used at any of the 60 markets and farm stands enrolled in the program this summer, according to a Department for Children and Families news release.
Vermont households with incomes at or below 185% of the federal poverty level and households participating in the Vermont Department of Health’s WIC Program are eligible for the program.
People can apply through their local WIC office or local community action agency, including Capstone in Barre and BROC in Rutland. Dial 211 for local agency contact information.
Current income limits are $2,248 a month for a single person, $3,041 for a couple, $3,833 for a family of three, $4,625 for a family of four and $5,418 for a family of five.
“Farm to Family supports Vermonters eating more fruits and vegetables and local farming at the same time,” said Chris Winters, commissioner of the Department for Children and Families. “We expect over 200 farmers to participate in the program this season. Every coupon spent puts money directly into the pocket of a Vermont farmer while helping Vermonters in need and putting great local foods on kitchen tables across Vermont.”
EV chargers
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development this week announced the launch of the Vermont Community Electric Vehicle Chargers Incentive Program.
The program aims to increase access to electric charging opportunities for Vermonters at locations such as workplaces, multiunit homes and public areas.
Green Mountain Power will administer this statewide grant program and interested parties can submit pre-applications through the program’s website.
“To meet our carbon emissions goals, we have to make it easier for Vermonters and visitors to convert to cleaner energy. That’s why EV infrastructure has been an area of focus for my administration and partners throughout the state. In fact, Vermont leads the nation in the number of public charging stations per capita,” said the Republican governor. “This program will help us increase equity in our electrification efforts, particularly in locations where charging solutions are not as straightforward as in single-family, owner-occupied homes.”
The new program builds upon the Multiunit EV Charging Pilot program, which was introduced in spring 2022. The program is supporting the installation of 84 new Level 2 charging ports at 37 different locations across eight counties.
Once this work is completed, the program will serve to eliminate the barriers to at-home charging for EV ownership in 6,230 affordable multifamily homes.
Visit vermontevchargers.com for information.
EB-5 settlement
The state, 64 individual plaintiffs who have sued the state, and the federal receiver for Jay Peak, this week reached an agreement to settle all pending and potential lawsuits against the state related to the eight Jay Peak EB-5 projects.
The settlement agreement is conditioned upon entry of a bar order, which must be approved by the court overseeing the Jay Peak receivership before the settlement is finalized.
According to a news release, “This global settlement includes a monetary structured settlement to obtain a bar order that, if approved by the court overseeing the Jay Peak receivership, will resolve all pending and potential lawsuits against the State that have been brought or could be brought by the approximately 850 investors in the Jay Peak EB-5 projects.”
It goes on to say, “To date, this includes 33 lawsuits by individual investors and a class action complaint filed on behalf of 121 investors. Together, the Jay Peak investors paid more than $400 million to the Jay Peak EB-5 projects in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. The total settlement amount resolving all outstanding and future claims is $16,500,000, payment of which will be structured over 3 years and will be paid into the Jay Peak receivership.”
Additionally, the state will continue its support of investors’ pursuit of Permanent Resident Cards (Green Cards), which will reduce the state’s overall settlement payment by $4 million, according to the news release. In a separate agreement, the state previously agreed to settle the claims of eight individual Jay Peak investors for $750,000.
Workers’ comp changes
Effective July 1, several changes to the Vermont’s Workers’ Compensation Act have taken effect.
These changes, adopted during the 2023 legislative session as part of H. 217, will benefit individual Vermonters who are forced to leave work for a period of time due to a work-related injury.
According to a news release issued this week, Vermonters who are out of work and have family members who rely on their income will see their weekly dependent benefits increase from $10 per dependent per week to $20 per dependent per week. In addition, low-income Vermonters receiving temporary partial disability will see their benefits increase.
Additionally, injured workers who need expensive medical equipment, such as wheelchairs or hearing aids, will be able to seek preauthorization from their employer’s insurance carriers for the purchase of such equipment.
The new law also prohibits insurance carriers from imposing unreasonable work search requirements on injured workers who have been released to work by their health care providers but cannot return to their prior employment, according to Michael Harrington, the state’s labor commissioner. “Our staff will work with injured workers, employers, and insurance carriers over the coming months to implement these new changes,” he said.
For more information about these changes, visit the “Notice” section at labor.vermont.gov online.
Banned book tour
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman this week announced additional stops on his Banned Book Reading Tour. The new locations will be in Norwich, Montpelier, Rutland, Essex Junction and Woodstock.
Zuckerman has been traveling the state this summer (and will continue into the fall months) hosting a series of book readings from banned books at local bookstores and libraries. These events will feature special guests who will join the Zuckerman to discuss with the audience the importance of free speech, inclusion, democracy and open dialogue.
According to the news release announcing the new dates, “Around the country, we have seen the proliferation of book challenges and bans by school districts and local governments. These bans often target books that feature LGBTQ+ characters; talk about gender and sexuality; highlight racial disparities; or talk about difficult issues such as substance abuse and cases of police violence. Students, teachers, and curious minds should be able to access materials that spark critical thinking, cover difficult topics, and appeal to diverse interests without fear of government interference.”
Here is a breakdown of upcoming events:
Waterbury, Wednesday, July 12, 6 p.m., Bridgeside Books.
Manchester, Wednesday, July 19, 5 p.m., Northshire Bookstore.
Norwich, Sunday, July 23, 3 p.m., Norwich Bookstore.
Bellows Falls, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m., Village Square Booksellers.
Rutland, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m., Phoenix Books.
Montpelier, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m., Kellogg Hubbard Library.
Essex Junction, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m., Phoenix Books.
Woodstock, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 4 p.m., Norman Willams Public Library.
Energy assessments
Applications are being accepted for free energy assessments of municipal buildings throughout Vermont.
This next phase of the Municipal Energy Resilience Program will document conditions and make recommendations for improvements to building envelopes, heating and cooling systems, and other projects to make towns more efficient and resilient, including recommendations to incorporate renewable sources in building energy systems.
Municipalities (cities, towns, incorporated villages, fire districts, etc.) will be eligible to apply for the free assessments, and once completed, apply for up to $500,000 under the MERP Implementation Grants to make recommended improvements.
Nearly 100 towns have been awarded $4,000 under the MERP Community Capacity Building Mini-Grants program that was a precursor to this larger effort.
Applications for these funds remain open and municipalities are encouraged to apply.
Leadership summit
The Vermont Council on Rural Development is inviting all Vermonters to attend the 2023 Vermont Community Leadership Summit on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Vermont State University Randolph Campus.
The event is hosted by VCRD.
Designed in partnership with a diverse planning committee of experts throughout Vermont, the 2023 Vermont Community Leadership Summit agenda is structured to strengthen skills, capacity, and opportunities for the future for dedicated community builders from across the state, along with people from nonprofit, business, and government sectors.
The Summit will be structured into three tracks to help guide participants:
— Skill Up!: Practical skills for community builders including facilitation, communications and decision-making processes.
— Get it Done: Project design, budgeting, community engagement and all the skills you need to take your project/idea to the finish.
— What’s Next? Panels and discussions about Vermont’s future.
Speakers and participants will represent the full diversity of Vermont community members and leaders including youth, municipal leaders, community organizers and volunteers, people with lived experience in critical challenges facing our communities, experts and technical assistance providers, regional leaders and more.
Register now at www.vtrural.org/summit.
Supreme Court responses
U.S. Rep. Balint, in a note to constituents said she is “furious” about recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions.
“(The) Supreme Court undermined our nation’s commitment to racial justice, LGBTQ+ equality, and student debt relief. ... All three of the Supreme Court Justices appointed by twice-impeached-now-indicted former President Donald Trump voted to end affirmative action in higher education, voted to allow businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ+ customers, and voted to block President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt relief for millions of Americans,” she wrote.
“When Roe was overturned last summer, I stated unequivocally that the Supreme Court had lost its legitimacy. And today, it’s clear that the Supreme Court is more out-of-touch than ever before — ruling without regard for the will of the vast majority of Americans who believe in racial equity, support equal rights for their LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors, and want help dealing with the ballooning student debt crisis.”
She concluded, “I will be honest with you: The future of our democracy under this Supreme Court is frightening. I am outraged, but I am determined. With the Court’s willingness to overturn precedent, the time for checks and balances is long overdue: We must expand the Supreme Court, enact term limits, and make this branch of government more reflective of the will of the people. If we do not act, the future of our essential rights — particularly when it comes to racial equity and LGBTQ+ rights — will be in jeopardy. … Ultimately, the people will decide the contours of our rights and freedoms — not a man or woman behind a bench. I will continue to fight in Congress to ensure the voices of the people are heard.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch issued his own statements this week.
“The Supreme Court decisions released this week are unacceptable and indefensible. The Court’s right-wing majority has rolled back rights and protections for people of color, LGBTQ+ people, women, students and future generations,” he said. “We won’t have the wool pulled over our eyes: The truth of the matter is that yesterday this Court banned affirmative action under the guise of equal protection, and today they legalized discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. That logic does not add up. These decisions are a disgrace. … These ideas are unpopular and would fail on any ballot and in our Congress. But the far-right has spent decades advancing unrepresentative judges to enshrine their extremist beliefs at the highest levels of our judicial system. It is fundamentally antidemocratic and insulting to the values this country was founded upon.”
He went on: “We must always strive for a more perfect union, where individual rights are expanded, not restricted. The Court’s recent decisions directly counter that intention. So many young people in America will now grow up with fewer rights, protections and opportunities than their parents.”
State Treasurer Mike Pieciak also issued a brief statement: “Today’s Supreme Court decision denying LGBTQ+ Americans equal access to businesses & services sets a dangerous precedent for discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and all historically marginalized Americans. … This determination only heightens the distrust so many Americans feel for the nation’s highest court. … We must continue to organize, make our voices heard at the ballot box, and push forward on the road toward justice until all Americans can live their lives without fear of being their true selves, regardless of who they love, where they were born, or the color of their skin.”
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.