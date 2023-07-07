The Vermont Department of Public Safety and the State Police Advisory Commission this week released the sixth semiannual detailed summary of internal investigations involving members of the Vermont State Police. There were eight matters between July 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.

“The release of these detailed synopses began in January 2021, and is designed to provide greater transparency, public awareness and oversight to the activities of the Vermont State Police, while balancing rules regarding internal investigations and the need to have internal investigations completed before public dissemination,” according to the news release.