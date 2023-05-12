First, a quick nod to Garrett Graff, whose book, “Watergate: A New History,” was nominated as a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for history.
The Pulitzer Committee noted of the nonfiction work: “A comprehensive analysis of the country’s best-known political crime, a finely-crafted synthesis of multiple sources into a comprehensive account that is engaging, humanizing and funny.”
Graff, who grew up in Vermont and whose parents still live in central Vermont, has gone on to make quite a name for himself. According to Graff’s bio, he is a “journalist and bestselling historian, has spent more than a dozen years covering politics, technology and national security. Today, he serves as the director of cyber initiatives for The Aspen Institute and is a contributor to Wired, CNN and Politico.” Graff is the author of multiple books, including “The Threat Matrix,” the national bestseller “Raven Rock, and the New York Times bestseller “The Only Plane in the Sky” about 9/11.
This year’s winner in the category is “Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power,” by Jefferson Cowie. It is described by the committee as: “A resonant account of an Alabama county in the 19th and 20th centuries shaped by settler colonialism and slavery, a portrait that illustrates the evolution of white supremacy by drawing powerful connections between anti-government and racist ideologies.”
There was one other nominee in the category. “Seeing Red: Indigenous Land, American Expansion and the Political Economy of Plunder in North America,” by Michael John Witgen, described as “A piercing analysis of exploitative colonial arrangements made by the U.S. in the settling of the Old Northwest, and of Native resistance.”
Congratulations on the nomination, Garrett.
Child care bill
Lawmakers are eager to wrap up the session. The push has been on in these final weeks.
This week, the House and Senate agreement on a child care bill drew praise from Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids.
“Today’s agreement between House and Senate leadership is the unifying step we’ve needed to get this historic child care bill over the finish line this session. On behalf of all Vermonters, we applaud legislative leaders on agreeing to a child care bill that contains a sustainable and ongoing funding mechanism,” she said.
It came out of the Senate early this week. The negotiated bill was expected to be taken up by the House late in the week. As of our print deadline, we had not heard whether it had cleared the hurdle.
Housing crisis
A group of 29 House lawmakers is urging movement tin the legislature o resolve what they are calling a “humanitarian crisis.”
In a letter to the Legislative Budget Conference Committee was blunt.
“The mass eviction of 1,800 households, more than 2,500 people, is a humanitarian crisis. A crisis caused not by natural disaster, but by the willful indifference of a handful of leaders across state government making decisions that will unquestionably harm people. We know that the money is available to appropriate. This is a moral and political problem, not a money problem. We know that there is a better way forward. The Legislature has an opportunity to create a humane transition plan for Vermonters facing an immediate loss of shelter as the COVID era rules for the General Assistance Emergency Housing program come to an end.”
The lawmakers had five recommendations aimed at resolving the crisis, including: An immediate stop the plan to unhouse mass numbers of individuals and extend eligibility for Vermonters already enrolled in program; create a transition plan; instruct the administration to renegotiate lower rates with motels/hotels and consider purchasing motel/hotel properties; allow vulnerable populations access to temporary housing; and codify the Adverse Weather Conditions policy.
The looming concern about unhoused Vermonters also elicited a statement by housing activist (and former gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel) to the Committee Of Conference.
She said: “The Committee Of Conference has reached an agreement on the budget as it affects people currently utilizing the General Assistance Motel Program. This agreement creates a preventable humanitarian crisis caused by a state sponsored unsheltering of nearly 3,000 people, including 500 to 600 children. This is a deliberate and abject failure of our state legislature and governor to care for those who are most vulnerable in our state.”
She noted: “People in power have a responsibility to treat the lives of fellow human beings with dignity and that has not been achieved in the proposed state budget. ... We are trading the lives and well being of fellow humans for ‘other priorities’ because ‘the program just has to end some time.’ We should instead be creating a responsible transition that does not leave people unsheltered.”
Delegation news
This week, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch introduced the Opportunities in Organic Act, legislation designed to help farmers and other agricultural producers transition to organic practices and build successful and sustainable businesses.
“Organic production has huge benefits for our rural economies and our environment — but farmers can’t make the switch to organic practices without help,” he said in a statement. “My Opportunities in Organic bill will give these folks the support they need to make the transition to organic and thrive while they do so. That’s a win for our farmers and for our communities.”
Organic agriculture has a wide array of environmental and health benefits, including enhancing soil fertility and structure. These improvements boost crop yield and help reduce the concentration of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere.
The bill is cosponsored 11 other senators, including Bernie Sanders.
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint this week introduced the Invasive Species Prevention and Forest Restoration Act.
The bill would expand access to the U.S. Department of Agriculture emergency funding to combat the threat of non-native species to our forests.
“I, like so many Vermonters, am concerned about the future of our natural resources and ecosystems. To protect our forests and the health of native species, it’s clear we need to take federal action. I’m proud to partner with Senator Welch to preserve our environment in the face of invasive species,” she said in a statement.
Welch is introducing the Senate companion.
Child hunger
Sanders, along with colleagues in the Senate and 68 in the House of Representatives including Welch and Balint, introduced legislation that provides a permanent solution to end child hunger in schools by offering free breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack to all students, preschool through high school, regardless of income, eliminating all school meal debt, and strengthening local economies by incentivizing local food procurement.
The Universal School Meals Program Act of 2023 builds on the highly successful universal free school meals program that Congress funded to combat the spike in child and youth hunger brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. While various efforts were made to bolster and extend the program since 2020, it expired in September 2022 leaving nearly 30 million children who rely on free or reduced-price lunch in a state of uncertainty and strain.
“It is an international embarrassment that today, in the richest country in the history of the world, we are seeing record numbers of children and youth struggling with hunger on a daily basis,” Sanders said in a statement. “We cannot continue to prop up a grossly unjust economy in which the very rich get richer while millions of working families struggle to afford the most basic necessities of life from paying for rent and medications to feeding their children. Kids cannot learn if they are hungry and every child deserves a quality education free of hunger. What we’ve seen during this pandemic is that a universal approach to school meals works. We cannot go backwards. It is time for Congress to pass this legislation to ensure no student goes hungry again.”
More than 34 million Americans today, including 9 million children, are food insecure, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. By offering universal school meals during the pandemic, schools across the nation helped to reduce food insecurity in struggling households with children by about 7% from 2020 to summer 2021.
Meanwhile, closer to home, the Universal School Meals bill received final legislative approval this week.
The Vermont Legislature approved H.165, the Universal School Meals bill, in a 122-25 vote — sending it to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk for enactment.
Advocates from Hunger Free Vermont thanked Vermont’s legislators who worked tirelessly to make this bill a reality, as well as the dedicated educators, parents, students, school nutrition professionals, and communities across the state who have long championed this effort.
“We are thrilled to see the Vermont legislature take this bold step in addressing child hunger in our state,” Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, said Wednesday. “Hunger Free Vermont thanks every legislator who has worked to make Vermont’s Universal School Meals Program permanent, because they know that providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students is a critical investment in the health and life-long success of Vermont’s future leaders.”
Transgender rights
Gov. Phil Scott signed into law two bills — H.89 and S.37 — protecting access to essential health care for transgender people.
The new laws come as at least 18 states have moved to ban established health care for transgender adolescents or adults. Together H.89 and S.37 create the most comprehensive protections to date for both providers and seekers of transgender health care, as well as reproductive care.
H.89, An Act Relating to Civil and Criminal Procedures Concerning Legally Protected Health Care Activity, declares access to transgender healthcare and reproductive health care a right in the state.
S.37, An Act Relating to Access to Legally Protected Health Care Activity and Regulation of Health Care Providers, requires that health insurers provide coverage for transgender and reproductive health care and protects providers from being subject to disciplinary action or increased malpractice insurance premiums or risk classification for providing such care.
“Inclusion and equality are core Vermont values, and this legislation demonstrates once again our deep commitment to protecting and affirming LGBTQIA people. In the face of escalating bans on essential health care for transgender people across the country, our state is doing everything in its power to ensure that care remains protected here,” said Brenda Churchill, LGBTQIA Alliance of Vermont Liaison Team, in a statement.
Gas stove concerns
District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb this week led 11 Attorneys General, including Vermont’s Charity Clark, in calling on the Consumer Product Safety Commission — the federal agency responsible for regulating the safety of U.S. consumer products — to address the public health and safety dangers of gas stoves, highlighting the disparate negative impact on children and underserved, lower-income communities.
“District residents are entitled to carry out everyday tasks like cooking without risk to their health and well-being,” Schwalb said. “Gas stoves emit air pollutants that put people — particularly children — at risk of asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Along with other State AGs, I urge the CPSC to develop uniform performance and ventilation standards for gas stoves and to increase consumer awareness about the health risks these appliances pose.”
Gas stoves are used in about 40% of homes in the United States. They emit air pollutants like carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter that have been linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health conditions at levels the EPA and World Health Organization have said are unsafe.
Schwalb was joined by the attorneys general of Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and the City of New York.
Bottle bill
The Senate this week gave preliminary approval to legislation that would update and substantially expand the scope of the state’s popular beverage redemption program, commonly known as the Bottle Bill. Wednesday’s vote in favor of H.158 was 19-11.
The bill is expected to win final approval before the session’s end.
The bill is intended to modernize a law that has been on the books for more than 50 years. Key attributes of the bill are that it would:
— Require a minimum of three redemption centers per county, along with a redemption center in any densely populated downtown and in any municipality of 7,000 or more people.
— Promote clean air, clean water and a cooler climate by collecting many more containers each year to be recycled into new products again.
— Exempt small retailers from the redemption program while streamlining the process for redemption centers.
— Expand the scope of the program beginning in 2027 to cover more beverages such as water, sports drinks, hard cider and wine.
In Vermont, a poll completed in 2021 found 88% of the state’s residents in support of the Bottle Bill, and 83% favored expanding it to cover more beverages as the current legislation would do.
TRANQ on move
Last week we told you about the introduction of Welch’s TRANQ Research Act (Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality). In short order, it advanced out of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation with bipartisan support, a significant step forward in enacting this important bill to expand our understanding of xylazine, a sedative also known as Tranq, and other novel synthetic drugs now present in the illicit drug supply.
This follows a recent roundtable discussion hosted by Welch in Burlington on the growing number of overdoses in Vermont and the increased presence of fentanyl, xylazine and other synthetic opioids in the local supply of many illicit drugs.
Paramilitary training
This week, Giffords, the gun violence prevention organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, applauded Gov. Phil Scott for signing S.3, an act relating to prohibiting paramilitary training camps.
Allison Anderman, Giffords senior counsel and lead of Giffords’ Guns & Democracy project, said, “Today, Vermont joins 25 other states that prohibit firearms training for anti-government paramilitary activity. Private paramilitary activity is illegal in Vermont and has been associated with the intimidation of people exercising their constitutional rights across the U.S. This is a commonsense policy that will help reduce the spread of dangerous, illegal, and anti-government firearms intimidation.”
In 2022, Giffords launched a Guns & Democracy project to highlight the role that gun violence and armed intimidation play in the weakening of democracy and the exercise of constitutional rights.
Deputies appointed
Commissioner Kevin Gaffney this week announced the recent appointments of Amanda Smith and Aaron Ferenc as deputy commissioners of the securities and banking divisions within the Department of Financial Regulation.
In November 2022, then-Director of Examinations Ferenc was appointed interim-deputy commissioner of banking. Earlier last year, Smith, who was then supervising the administration and registration unit in the securities division, became interim-deputy commissioner of securities.
Gaffney said their contributions during the past year were instrumental in maintaining continual, effective operations.
Smith and Ferenc were appointed by Gov. Phil Scott last week as deputy commissioner of the Department securities division and banking division, respectively.
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
