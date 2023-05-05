Clarence Thomas has been a problem for Vermonters long before he got on to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1991, when his nomination was under consideration, Hope and Mark Blucher, of Danby, wrote the late Jim Jeffords, who was serving Vermont in the U.S. Senate. The Bluchers indicated to Jeffords they had some concerns about Thomas, who had been confirmed by the Senate six days prior to his response to them. The vote in the Senate was 52-48.
Jeffords’ response is telling. It remains applicable today. Here is a section of his letter back to the Bluchers: “This vote, the seven-to-seven tie vote of the Judiciary Committee, are both reflective of the nearly equal split in public opinion on the issues involved in this matter. … I believe in a government that acts aggressively to secure a more just society for its citizens. In this century, the Supreme Court was a partner in this effort.”
It goes on to state, “Historically the Court has been faithful to the legislative intent of Congress. But with increasing frequency, the current Court has stretched Congressional intent. In fact, it has become almost an unstated policy of the new conservative majority on the Court to seek out precedents with which it disagrees and reverses them. Votes in Congress by large majorities disagreeing with the Court’s interpretations of legislative intent underscore this situation. The point is that the Court is no longer reflecting a spectrum of views, but rather appears to be advancing the agenda of those on one of the of political spectrum.”
In explaining why he voted against Thomas’ nomination, Jeffords stated, “This recent conservative trend in its decisions has caused me to reexamine the role of the Senate in the formation and composition of the Supreme Court. The basic question is, when it appears the philosophical makeup of the Court has swung so far, one way or the other, that it is at odds with the majority views of the American people, as represented by those who they elect to Congress, should we reject appointments that will further tilt the balance? My conclusion is that we should.”
In her note to us, Hope Blucher noted, “It almost makes you feel Senator Jeffords had a crystal ball.”
We sure hope someone does.
Universal School Meals
This week, Vermont’s Universal School Meals bill reached another milestone. On Friday, the Senate gave preliminary approval to H.165 with a voice vote. If enacted, H.165 will continue access for more than 80,000 students to school breakfast and lunch, at no charge to their families.
The bill returns to the House for final approval before heading to the desk of Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
“We’re so close to ending student hunger at school in Vermont forever,” Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, the nonprofit leading the Universal School Meals charge, said after Friday’s vote. “Now it’s time to get permanent universal school meals over the finish line.”
On Friday, in a statement, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman said, “Every Vermont child should have equal access to the things that they need to thrive in school, from textbooks to nutritious food. We have been offering universal school meals to children in Vermont since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outcomes have been phenomenal. We have seen the destigmatization of free school meals. We have seen improved focus in classrooms. We have seen improved educational outcomes for students of all economic circumstances. I am glad that we have taken the steps to ensure that this program will continue, and that no student will learn what hunger feels like in school.”
Unhoused Vermonters
Members of the state’s Progressive Caucus issued an open letter this week concerning funding for the General Assistance Emergency Housing Program, or H.494.
The caucus said that without support for the state’s unhoused community, “we want to make it clear to you that we cannot support a budget that will cause a humanitarian crisis in our state.”
The went on to state: “Approximately 1,800 Vermont households currently enrolled in the state’s General Assistance Emergency Housing Program will have no viable housing options once the program abruptly ends. Each of these households will be exited in less than 60 days. The Administration has shown us time and time again that they do not and will not support Vermont’s most vulnerable residents. … (The) Administration asserted that people would find alternative housing on their own and that the state’s obligation is over. This is a dangerous and dehumanizing assertion. We, as state leaders, have an important responsibility to address the crisis before us and to do the right thing ... Providing nothing is unconscionable and inhumane.”
The Progressive Caucus has joined a chorus of advocates for vulnerable populations in recent days who have a growing concern over potential outcomes. The offered several options, including change in policies that would change eligibility and codify regulations already in place to better aid the homeless community.
“We trust that you will give these proposals serious consideration. Vermonters experiencing homelessness are counting on us,” the lawmaker stated.
Drug prices
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, this week introduced legislation to cut the price of prescription drugs under Medicare in half by requiring Medicare to pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
If this legislation were signed into law, Medicare would save an estimated $835 billion over the next decade.
“There is no rational reason, other than greed, for Medicare to pay twice as much for the same exact prescription drugs as the VA,” Sanders said in a statement. “The bill we are introducing today would cut the price of prescription drugs in half under Medicare, save taxpayers $835 billion over the next decade and provide real relief to millions of seniors who cannot afford their prescription drugs.”
A 2021 Government Accountability Office report found that the VA paid 54% less per unit for nearly 400 brand name and generic prescription drugs than Medicare Part D in 2017. Another report from the Congressional Budget Office found that Medicare pays about twice as much as the VA for the exact same medicine.
Special delivery
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch joined WCAX and the Gray TV network to call for improved postal service across rural America. Welch, a longtime leader on postal issues, stressed that USPS, under the leadership of Postmaster Louis DeJoy, has failed to convey a plan to address delayed postal service in rural communities, staffing shortages, equipment failures and other serious challenges.
“We’re really calling on the postal management to manage,” said Welch in a statement. “Get the personnel, get the systems in place, get the mail delivered.”
Mail and package deliveries in Vermont and rural communities across the country have slowed in recent months, making it harder for families, seniors, and small businesses to pay their bills, access essential medications, and conduct business.
Earlier this year, the state’s congressional delegation sent two letters to USPS leadership decrying poor service in rural communities and calling for improved delivery across Vermont. This effort followed similar letters in 2020 and 2021.
‘We pay our bills’
In a Tuesday floor speech, Welch laid out the economic effects of defaulting on our national debt, after House Republicans made clear this week they are willing to risk default to force substantial cuts to programs that create jobs, support working families, and increase revenue for the federal government.
Welch called on Republicans to stop using the debt ceiling as a political pawn.
In part he stated, “This notion of defaulting on our debt — or using that as a tactic to get something completely unrelated to what we all know is an obligation to pay our bills — is a disaster for the economy and has long-term devastating implications for everyday Americans, as well as our reputation and strength as a country. … That we would put that in jeopardy and even threaten not to pay our bills is something that has never, ever happened before in this country and should never happen. We pay our bills in full, on time.”
Stay healthy
This week, Gov. Phil Scott declared May 2023 Physical Fitness and Sports Month in Vermont, encouraging Vermonters to be active this spring.
The proclamation was requested by the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, a physical activity promotion and advocacy group comprised of volunteers appointed by the Governor and representing a range of Vermonters.
The proclamation aligns with the national designation of May as Physical Fitness and Sports Month, an effort by the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition to raise awareness about the benefits of physical activity. The Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports encourages families to be active outdoors through a variety of programs, including Vermont Parks Prescriptions, Vermont Senior Games, Community Wellness Grants, and the annual Corporate Cup Challenge and State Agency Race on May 11 in Montpelier (and virtually through May 31).
In Vermont, 50% of deaths are caused by chronic, preventable, lifestyle diseases including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. These diseases can be reduced or prevented when people are routinely physically active.
The Vermont Department of Health recommends that adults aim for 30 minutes of moderate physical activity at least five days a week, or 2 hours and 30 minutes weekly. Moderate activity includes walking briskly, bicycling, dancing, hiking, paddling, and swimming. Children and adolescents should participate in at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day, including walking to school, playing in a yard or playground, climbing trees, riding bikes, and participating in sports.
In Vermont, 61% of adults and 22% of adolescents in grades 9-12 meet these guidelines.
Abenaki Heritage Week
As Abenaki Recognition and Heritage Week draws to a close, we share the statement from the state’s congressional delegation: “It is with great honor and respect that we come together to celebrate Abenaki Recognition and Heritage Week, the centuries-old culture and rich heritage of the Abenaki people, and the descendants of the Western Abenaki Tribes that originally inhabited the land we now call Vermont. We owe the Abenaki people of Vermont, and Indigenous tribes across this country, an enormous debt, one that can never fully be repaid. Today we are incredibly fortunate that the four bands of Vermont — the Elnu Abenaki tribe; the Nulhegan band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation; the Koasek Abenaki of the Koas; and the Missisquoi, St. Francis-Sokoki band — have preserved and continue to share their traditions, from their art and music to their dedicated stewardship of their traditional homeland. During this week of recognition and celebration, and every day, we are honored to stand with the Abenaki Tribes of Vermont and Indigenous peoples all across the country.”
Watch for fraud
This week, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark joined forces to highlight their offices’ respective consumer protection work regarding residential contractors and unveiled a new consumer tool to help Vermonters protect themselves: an interactive map on the Secretary of State’s webpage that will help consumers determine if a home contractor is registered and in good standing with the state.
“We have great home contractors here in Vermont and the new residential contractor registration program was set up to protect consumers and hold bad actors accountable,” said Copeland Hanzas. “The Contractor Locator map will make it easier for Vermonters to research and vet contractors before work starts, which will help both parties.”
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office supports both consumers and small businesses and has long supported a residential contractor registry. The new law created a position of “Residential Contractor Specialist” at the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Assistance Program.
“I encourage all Vermonters to do their homework before hiring a residential contractor,” said Clark. “Simple steps like reviewing the home improvement fraud registry, requesting references and checking them, verifying that a contractor is registered, and getting your agreement in writing can save you time and money in the long run.”
If you need help at any step along the way, Consumer Assistance Program can be reached at 800-649-2424, or visit ago.vermont.gov/cap for more information.
The home improvement fraud registry is available on the attorney general’s website, along with additional tips for homeowners and residential contractors. The attorney general’s Consumer Assistance Program is a free resource.
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staff of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
