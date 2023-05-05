Clarence Thomas has been a problem for Vermonters long before he got on to the U.S. Supreme Court. In 1991, when his nomination was under consideration, Hope and Mark Blucher, of Danby, wrote the late Jim Jeffords, who was serving Vermont in the U.S. Senate. The Bluchers indicated to Jeffords they had some concerns about Thomas, who had been confirmed by the Senate six days prior to his response to them. The vote in the Senate was 52-48.

Jeffords’ response is telling. It remains applicable today. Here is a section of his letter back to the Bluchers: “This vote, the seven-to-seven tie vote of the Judiciary Committee, are both reflective of the nearly equal split in public opinion on the issues involved in this matter. … I believe in a government that acts aggressively to secure a more just society for its citizens. In this century, the Supreme Court was a partner in this effort.”

